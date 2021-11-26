Worldwide MHealth Industry To 2026 - Featuring Airstrip Technologies, Apple And Boston Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mHealth Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mHealth market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mHealth market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period (2021-2026).Mobile health (mHealth) is a diversified branch of electronic health (eHealth) that collects patient data using mobile devices and wireless infrastructure. The collected data assists in obtaining accurate results that are utilized to treat and diagnose several medical conditions. mHealth assists in improving medication adherence and communication, allows remote patient monitoring and enables patients to send secure messages, connect to service providers and schedule appointments. As a result, it finds extensive application in healthcare supply chain management, diagnostic and treatment support, chronic disease monitoring and management and increasing health awareness among people.

At present, mHealth technology is gaining popularity across the globe for home-based patient monitoring services among the geriatric population. The rising dependence on mobile devices represents one of the key factors strengthening the global mHealth market growth. These devices enable individuals to access healthcare-related services via wireless multimedia easily. Moreover, mHealth solutions have user-friendly characteristics and offer efficiency during an emergency. This, in confluence with the increasing instances of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, is positively influencing the market growth worldwide.

Furthermore, the key manufacturers are integrating innovative technologies to support the healthcare industry, which, in turn, is fostering the market growth. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the launch of an internet-based repository, CURE ID, in December 2019 that enabled the clinical community to report their experiences of treating infectious diseases with the existing FDA-approved drugs through smartphones, websites or other mobile devices.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airstrip Technologies Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Apple Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Omron HealthCare Inc. (OMRON Corporation), Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Sanofi S.A.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mHealth market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mHealth market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the participants?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global mHealth market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global mHealth Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Component6.1 Wearables6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Blood Pressure Monitors6.1.2.2 Blood Glucometer6.1.2.3 Pulse Oximeter6.1.2.4 Neurological Monitors6.1.2.5 Others6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 mHealth Apps6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Major Types6.2.2.1 Medical Apps6.2.2.2 Fitness Apps6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Service7.1 Monitoring Services7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Diagnosis Services7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Treatment Services7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Participants8.1 mHealth Application Companies8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Pharmaceuticals Companies8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Hospitals8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Health Insurance Companies8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Airstrip Technologies Inc.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Apple Inc.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Boston Scientific Corporation14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Masimo Corporation14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 Omron HealthCare Inc. (OMRON Corporation)14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 Qualcomm Incorporated14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.11 Sanofi S.A.14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio14.3.11.3 Financials14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/in68t2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-mhealth-industry-to-2026---featuring-airstrip-technologies-apple-and-boston-scientific-among-others-301432406.html

SOURCE Research and Markets