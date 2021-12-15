Worldwide Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Industry To 2026 - Rising Product Launches And Approvals Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market Research Report by Drug Class, MOA, Drug Origin, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 1,542.93 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,623.64 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% reaching USD 2,135.87 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market, including Allergan, AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Baxter International, Debiopharm Group, KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics, Merck, Pfizer, and Theravance Biopharma. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Increased prevalence of global infections and demand for novel therapies5.2.2. Growing awareness about a bacterial infection5.2.3. Increase in immuno-compromised population5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Lack of systematic surveillance for MRSA infection in developing countries5.3.2. High cost of novel MRSA drugs and hospital readmissions reduction program5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Rise in research activities to develop novel MRSA drugs by key players and support by government initiatives5.4.2. Rising product launches and approvals5.4.3. Unmet need for the MRSA infection5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Introduction of low-cost generic drugs 6. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market, by Drug Class6.1. Introduction6.2. Cephalosporin6.3. Folate Antagonist6.4. Lipoglycopeptide6.5. Lipopeptides6.6. Oxazolidinone6.7. Tetracycline 7. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market, by MOA7.1. Introduction7.2. Bactericidal Drugs7.3. Bacteriostatic 8. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market, by Drug Origin8.1. Introduction8.2. Semisynthetic8.3. Synthetic Drugs 9. Americas Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Taiwan10.12. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Allergan13.2. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation13.3. Basilea Pharmaceutica13.4. Baxter International13.5. Debiopharm Group13.6. KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.13.7. Melinta Therapeutics13.8. Merck13.9. Pfizer13.10. Theravance Biopharma 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgg0vd

