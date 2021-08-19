Worldwide Metamaterial Industry To 2027 - Featuring Kymeta, JEM Engineering And Applied EM Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metamaterial Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metamaterial Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global metamaterial market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global metamaterial market to grow with a CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on metamaterial market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on metamaterial market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global metamaterial market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global metamaterial market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing demand for high performance materials from different end-use industries

Rise in investments made by government organizations to develop metamaterials

2) Restraints

Higher cost of synthetization of metamaterials

3) Opportunities

Advent of advanced technologies such as 5G

Segments Covered

The global metamaterial market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user.

The Global Metamaterial Market by Type

Electromagnetic

Terahertz

Photonic

Tunable

Frequency Selective Surface

Others

The Global Metamaterial Market by Application

Antenna

Absorbers

Sensors

Superlens

Cloaking Devices

Others

The Global Metamaterial Market by End-User

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the metamaterial market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the metamaterial market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global metamaterial market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Metamaterial Market Highlights2.2. Metamaterial Market Projection2.3. Metamaterial Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Metamaterial Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Metamaterial Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Metamaterial Market 4. Metamaterial Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Metamaterial Market by Type5.1. Electromagnetic5.2. Terahertz5.3. Photonic5.4. Tunable5.5. Frequency Selective Surface5.6. Others 6. Global Metamaterial Market by Application6.1. Antenna6.2. Absorbers6.3. Sensors6.4. Superlens6.5. Cloaking Devices6.6. Others 7. Global Metamaterial Market by End-user7.1. Automotive7.2. Aerospace and Defense7.3. Consumer Electronics7.4. Healthcare7.5. Others 8. Global Metamaterial Market by Region 2021-20278.1. North America8.1.1. North America Metamaterial Market by Type8.1.2. North America Metamaterial Market by Application8.1.3. North America Metamaterial Market by End-user8.1.4. North America Metamaterial Market by Country8.2. Europe8.2.1. Europe Metamaterial Market by Type8.2.2. Europe Metamaterial Market by Application8.2.3. Europe Metamaterial Market by End-user8.2.4. Europe Metamaterial Market by Country8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Metamaterial Market by Type8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Metamaterial Market by Application8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Metamaterial Market by End-user8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Metamaterial Market by Country8.4. RoW8.4.1. RoW Metamaterial Market by Type8.4.2. RoW Metamaterial Market by Application8.4.3. RoW Metamaterial Market by End-user8.4.4. RoW Metamaterial Market by Sub-region 9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Metamaterial Market9.2. Companies Profiled9.2.1. Metamaterial Technologies Inc.9.2.2. Kymeta Corporation9.2.3. JEM Engineering, LLC9.2.4. Echodyne Corp.9.2.5. Metamagnetics, Inc.9.2.6. Applied EM Inc.9.2.7. MetaShield LLC9.2.8. Alps Electric Co., Ltd.9.2.9. TeraView Limited 9.2.10. NKT Photonics A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osd5iw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-metamaterial-industry-to-2027---featuring-kymeta-jem-engineering-and-applied-em-among-others-301359065.html

SOURCE Research and Markets