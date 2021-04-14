Worldwide Menthol Cigarette Industry To 2026 - Players Include Alfred Dunhill, Altria Group And British American Tobacco Among Others

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Menthol Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global menthol cigarette market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A menthol cigarette is a cylindrical roll of ground or shredded tobacco that is mixed together with menthol flavoring. Menthol is a chemical compound that is produced from mint plants, such as spearmint and peppermint. It is usually added in cigarettes to give a cooling sensation and reduce the harshness of the smoke for the consumer. It also has anesthetic effects and can aid in suppressing the cough reflex by soothing dry throats. In certain variants, menthol is present in small quantities within or near the cigarette filter to release a burst of flavor while smoking.The rapid urbanization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to sedentary lifestyle habits and hectic schedules, working professionals are increasingly consuming cigarettes to relieve stress and relax their nerves. Menthol cigarettes offer a cooling sensation, sensory excitation and fresh flavor, which provides relief and makes the user more habitual to the flavor.

Additionally, the introduction of flavorless cigarettes with small menthol capsules and menthol cigarettes with an additional capsule is also providing a boost to the market growth. These capsules enable the user to manipulate the intensity of the flavor as per their choice. Apart from this, other product innovations, including the development of low-tar cigarettes and ultra-long and ultra-slim variants for female consumers, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the rising number of smokers, including the young and female population, and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers through social media platforms, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global menthol cigarette market to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% during 2021-2026 Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alfred Dunhill Ltd., Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco, China National Tobacco Corporation, Commonwealth Brands Inc., Essentra Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., KT&G Corporation, Liggett Group LLC, Lorillard Tobacco Company, Philip Morris International Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report1. What was the global menthol cigarette market size in 2019?2. What will be the menthol cigarette market outlook during the next five years (2020-2025)?3. What are the key global menthol cigarette market drivers?4. What are the major menthol cigarette industry trends?5. Who are the leading menthol cigarette manufacturers/industry players?6. Which is the largest regional menthol cigarette market?7. What is the dominant menthol cigarette distribution channel?8. What is the menthol cigarette industry growth rate?9. What is the key capsule type in the menthol cigarette market?10. Who are the major end users of menthol cigarettes? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Menthol Cigarette Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Capsule Type6.1 Single Capsule Menthol Cigarette6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Double Capsule Menthol Cigarette6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-User7.1 Male7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Female7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Size8.1 King Size8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 100s8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Supermarkets9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Hypermarkets9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Online Retailers9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Alfred Dunhill Limited15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.2 Altria Group Inc.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 British American Tobacco Plc15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 China National Tobacco Corporation15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5 Commonwealth Brands Inc.15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 Essentra PLC15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.7 Imperial Brands Plc15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Japan Tobacco Inc.15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 KT&G Corporation15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 Liggett Group LLC15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11 Lorillard Tobacco Company15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.12 Philip Morris International Inc.15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio15.3.12.3 Financials15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uh3lrl

