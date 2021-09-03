Worldwide Membrane Bioreactor Industry To 2026 - Players Include ADI Systems, Alfa Laval And Toray Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global membrane bioreactor (MBR) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A membrane bioreactor (MBR) is primarily used for industrial and municipal wastewater treatment. It is an integration of a perm-selective or semi-permeable membrane process, such as microfiltration (MF) or ultrafiltration (UF), with a suspended growth bioreactor. Vacuum or gravity-driven and pressure-driven systems are the most commonly used types of MBR systems. They ensure that the floating matter is retained, and the sediments are separated from the sludge concentration. In comparison to the traditionally used methods, they have controlled biomass retention, improved effluent quality, minimal carbon footprint and are effective against pathogens, such as cryptosporidium and giardia.The market is primarily being driven by the growing demand for water treatment solutions across the globe. This can be attributed to the declining freshwater resources and steadily increasing demand for chemical-free and safe drinking water from the residential sector. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns regarding efficient sanitation and wastewater disposal are also providing a boost to the market growth. There has been a significant increase in the production of wastewater across the residential, commercial and industrial complexes that is now treated through MBRs.

Additionally, the development of submerged MBRs is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These systems are cost-and energy-efficient, compact, lightweight and can create aeration to generate tangential liquid flow around the membranes. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of environment-friendly water and wastewater management technologies across industries, including chemical, pharmaceutical, power, food and beverage, and textile, is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and the implementation of favorable government policies for upgrading the existing wastewater treatment plants with MBRs, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global membrane bioreactor (MBR) market to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ADI Systems, Alfa Laval, Aquatech International Corporation, Asahi Kasei, Bioprocessh2o LLC, Culligan, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Water & Process Technologies, GLV Groups, Huber SE, Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Kubota Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Suez, Toray Industries Inc., CITIC Envirotech Ltd., Veolia Water, Wehrle, etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by System Configuration6.1 Submerged6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Side Stream6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Membrane Type7.1 Hollow Fiber7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Flat Sheet7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Multi-Tubular7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Municipal Waste-Water Treatment8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Industrial Waste-Water Treatment8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.3 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 ADI Systems13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2 Alfa Laval13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3 Aquatech International Corporation13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4 Asahi Kasei13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4.3 Financials13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.5 Bioprocessh2o LLC13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6 Culligan13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 Financials13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.8 GE Water & Process Technologies13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9 GLV Groups13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.10 Huber SE13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio13.3.10.3 Financials 13.3.11 Koch Membrane Systems Inc.13.3.11.1 Company Overview13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.12 Kubota Corporation13.3.12.1 Company Overview13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio13.3.12.3 Financials13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 13.3.13 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.13.3.13.1 Company Overview13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.14 Suez13.3.14.1 Company Overview13.3.14.2 Product Portfolio13.3.14.3 Financials 13.3.15 Toray Industries Inc.13.3.15.1 Company Overview13.3.15.2 Product Portfolio13.3.15.3 Financials13.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis 13.3.16 CITIC Envirotech Ltd.13.3.16.1 Company Overview13.3.16.2 Product Portfolio13.3.16.3 Financials 13.3.17 Veolia Water13.3.17.1 Company Overview13.3.17.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.18 Wehrle13.3.18.1 Company Overview13.3.18.2 Product Portfolio13.3.18.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qv95f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-membrane-bioreactor-industry-to-2026---players-include-adi-systems-alfa-laval-and-toray-industries-among-others-301369067.html

SOURCE Research and Markets