Worldwide Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Industry To 2027 - Surge In Number Of Data Centers Presents Opportunities

The Global medium voltage cable accessories market was valued at $16.82 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $22.15 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.40% from 2020 to 2027. Medium voltage (MV) is a range of electricity distribution system voltages from 3.3kV to 33kV. Cable accessories for medium voltage have similar design and performance requirements as that of cables of same voltage range.A substantial investment in the construction sector majorly drives the growth of the global medium voltage cable accessories market, as growth of the construction sector directly increases the demand for medium voltage cable accessories for new constructions. Moreover, surge in use of underground cables with rise in urbanization and industrialization, increase investments for infrastructure development both by private and public sector, and rise in focus on sustainable ways of generating electricity are expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, growth in adoption of e-mobility, surge in governmental initiatives to provide electricity for all, and surge in number of data centers are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, high rate of failure of heat shrink medium voltage cable accessories are expected to hinder the growth of the global medium voltage cable accessories market.The global medium voltage cable accessories market is analyzed by product type, technology, industry vertical, and region. By product type, it is fragmented into cable joints & splice, connectors, terminations, and other product types. By technology, the market is segregated into heat shrink, cold shrink, and pre-molded terminations. By installation, the market is analyzed across overhead, underground, and submarine. By industry vertical, the market is divided into railways, construction, private utilities, cement, marine, government utilities, oil & gas, healthcare, fertilizer, steel, and others. Based on region, the global medium voltage cable accessories market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).The key players operating in the market include 3M, Compaq International (P) Limited, Nexans, NKT A/S, Phoenix Technology Group Co., Ltd., Raychem AG, REPL International Limited, Sumitomo Electric U.S.A., Inc., TE Connectivity, and Yamuna Infra & Technology Pvt. Ltd. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Increase Investments by Governments to Improve Power Grid3.3.1.2. Increase in Use of Underground Cables3.3.1.3. Growth Investments in Construction Sector3.3.2. Restraint3.3.2.1. High Failure Rate of Medium Voltage Cable Accessories3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Rise in Use of E-Mobility3.3.3.2. Surge in Number of Data Centers3.4. COVID Impact3.4.1. Impact on Market Size3.4.2. Impact on Product Pricing3.4.3. Industry Vertical Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact3.4.4. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact3.4.4.1. Limiting Cuts to R&D Expense3.4.4.2. Focusing on Next-Generation Products3.4.4.3. Shifting Toward Agile Supply Chain Model3.4.5. Opportunity Window Chapter 4: Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market, by Product Type4.1. Overview4.2. Cable Joints & Splice4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Connectors4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.4. Terminations4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.5. Others4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market, by Technology5.1. Overview5.2. Heat Shrink5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Cold Shrink5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.4. Pre-Molded Terminations5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market, by Installation6.1. Overview6.2. Overhead6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.3. Underground6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.4. Submarine6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 7: Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market, by Industry Vertical7.1. Overview7.2. Railways7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.3. Construction7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.4. Private Utilities7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.5. Cement7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.6. Marine7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.7. Government Utilities7.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.8. Oil & Gas7.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.9. Healthcare7.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.9.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.10. Fertilizer7.10.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.10.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.11. Steel7.11.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.11.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.11.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.12. Others7.12.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.12.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.12.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 8: Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market, by Region8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia-Pacific8.5. LAMEA Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape9.1. Introduction9.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 20199.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player9.3. Competitive Dashboard9.4. Competitive Heatmap Chapter 10: Company Profiles10.1. 3M10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Key Executives10.1.3. Company Snapshot10.1.4. Operating Business Segments10.1.5. Product Portfolio10.1.1. R&D Expenditure10.1.2. Business Performance10.2. Behr Bircher Cellpack Bbc Ag10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Key Executives10.2.3. Company Snapshot10.2.4. Operating Business Segments10.2.5. Product Portfolio10.3. Compaq International (P) Ltd.10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Key Executives10.3.3. Company Snapshot10.3.4. Operating Business Segments10.3.5. Product Portfolio10.4. Nexans10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Key Executives10.4.3. Company Snapshot10.4.4. Operating Business Segments10.4.5. Product Portfolio10.4.6. Business Performance10.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.5. Nkt A/S10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Key Executives10.5.3. Company Snapshot10.5.4. Operating Business Segments10.5.5. Product Portfolio10.5.6. R&D Expenditure10.5.7. Business Performance10.5.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.6. Phoenix Technology Group Co. Ltd10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Key Executives10.6.3. Company Snapshot10.6.4. Operating Business Segments10.6.5. Product Portfolio10.7. Repl International10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Key Executives10.7.3. Company Snapshot10.7.4. Operating Business Segments10.7.5. Product Portfolio10.7.6. Business Performance10.8. Sumitomo Electric U.S. A., Inc.10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Key Executives10.8.3. Company Snapshot10.8.4. Operating Business Segments10.8.5. Product Portfolio10.8.6. R&D Expenditure10.8.7. Business Performance10.9. Te Connectivity10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Key Executives10.9.3. Company Snapshot10.9.4. Operating Business Segments10.9.5. Product Portfolio10.9.6. R&D Expenditure10.9.7. Business Performance10.10. Yamuna Infra & Technology Pvt. Ltd.10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Key Executives10.10.3. Company Snapshot10.10.4. Operating Business Segments10.10.5. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/56ktpr

