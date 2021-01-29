Worldwide Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Industry To 2028 - Rising Significance For Production Of Specialty MDF Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global market for medium density fiberboard (MDF) is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 3.84% during the projected phase of 2019-2028. Factors such as growing demand for MDF in furniture production, coupled with easy access to raw materials, are propelling the growth of the medium density fiberboard market. Also, the rising importance of specialty MDF production is generating several opportunities for the medium density fiberboard market globally. However, the stringent government regulation and the impact of hot pressing temperature on MDF, are hindering the medium density fiberboard market's expansion during the estimated period. The global medium density fiberboard market covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions. Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-evolving market for MDF during the estimated period. The region's market growth can be attributable to the growing construction sector. Additionally, the surge in the population in China and India is expected to increase construction activities. MDF is widely used in the manufacturing of furniture, kitchen cabinets. Hence, the increasing construction activities are further anticipated to augment the medium density fiberboard market across the APAC region during the projected phase of 2019-2028. The established companies involved in the market include Fantoni Spa, Swiss Krono AG, Masisa, Norbord Inc, Korosten MDF Manufacture, Daiken Corporation, Egger Group, Nelson Pine Industries Limited, Dare Panel Co Ltd, Kastamonu Entegre, Eucatex SA, Roseburg, Kronoplus Limited, ARAUCO, and Duratex SA. ARAUCO provides forest product solutions to multiple industries, including construction, architectural design, and papermaking. It has a comprehensive product portfolio consisting of medium density fiberboard, high density fiberboard, premium plywood, particleboard and hardboard, and wood pulp, among others. The company's products are available across 80 countries. Moreover, its operations are spread across several countries, such as China, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Australia, and more. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Market Definition2.2. Key Insights2.2.1. Asia-Pacific is Most Promising Regional Market2.2.2. Moisture-Resistant MDF is Anticipated to Grow at a Highest Cagr2.2.3. India is Leading in Terms of MDF Adoption2.2.4. Increasing Residential Construction in Asia-Pacific Region2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat of Substitute2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Impact of Covid-19 on Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market2.7. Market Drivers2.7.1. Growing Demand for MDF in Furniture2.7.2. Easy Access to Raw Materials2.8. Market Restraints2.8.1. Strict Government Regulations2.9. Market Opportunities2.9.1. Rising Significance for Production of Specialty MDF2.10. Market Challenges2.10.1. Impact of Hot Pressing Temperature on MDF 3. Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Outlook - by Product3.1. Standard MDF3.2. Moisture-Resistant MDF3.3. Fire-Resistant MDF 4. Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Outlook - by Application4.1. Cabinet4.2. Flooring4.3. Furniture4.4. Molding, Door, and Millwork4.5. Packaging System4.6. Other Applications 5. Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Outlook - by End-User5.1. Residential5.2. Commercial5.3. Institutional 6. Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market - Regional Outlook6.1. North America6.1.1. Market by Product6.1.2. Market by Application6.1.3. Market by End-User6.1.4. Country Analysis6.1.4.1. United States6.1.4.2. Canada6.2. Europe6.2.1. Market by Product6.2.2. Market by Application6.2.3. Market by End-User6.2.4. Country Analysis6.2.4.1. United Kingdom6.2.4.2. Germany6.2.4.3. France6.2.4.4. Spain6.2.4.5. Italy6.2.4.6. Russia6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe6.3. Asia-Pacific6.3.1. Market by Product6.3.2. Market by Application6.3.3. Market by End-User6.3.4. Country Analysis6.3.4.1. China6.3.4.2. Japan6.3.4.3. India6.3.4.4. South Korea6.3.4.5. Asean Countries6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific6.4. Latin America6.4.1. Market by Product6.4.2. Market by Application6.4.3. Market by End-User6.4.4. Country Analysis6.4.4.1. Brazil6.4.4.2. Mexico6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America6.5. Middle East and Africa6.5.1. Market by Product6.5.2. Market by Application6.5.3. Market by End-User6.5.4. Country Analysis6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates6.5.4.2. Turkey6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia6.5.4.4. South Africa6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Arauco7.2. Daiken Corporation7.3. Dare Panel Co Ltd7.4. Duratex Sa7.5. Egger Group7.6. Eucatex Sa7.7. Fantoni Spa7.8. Masisa (Groupo Nueva Company)7.9. Kastamonu Entegre7.10. Korosten MDF Manufacture7.11. Kronoplus Limited (Kronospan Limited)7.12. Nelson Pine Industries Limited (Sumitomo Forestry Co Ltd)7.13. Norbord Inc7.14. Roseburg7.15. Swiss Krono AG 8. Methodology & Scope8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables8.2. Sources of Data8.3. Research Methodology

