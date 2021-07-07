Worldwide Medical Tourism Industry To 2026 - Featuring Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Apollo Hospitals And KPJ Healthcare Berhad Among Others

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical tourism market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Medical tourism refers to organized travel across countries to receive medical treatment. It usually involves traveling abroad for maintenance, enhancement or restoration of health through advanced healthcare facilities and treatment methods. The services are often availed for elective surgeries and the treatment of various dental, cosmetic, cardiovascular, orthopaedic and neurological diseases, along with other critical ailments, such as cancer. They also enable the patients to receive high-quality treatment and other healthcare facilities at affordable costs.The thriving medical industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Patients are increasingly adopting medical migration, owing to high treatment expenditures for chronic ailments in several developed nations. Furthermore, the availability of state-of-the-art medical facilities at affordable costs in various developing countries is attracting patients from all over the world. Healthcare centers are focusing on providing improved healthcare, innovative medicines, modern devices and personalized care to patients, thereby providing a boost to the market.

Additionally, healthcare organizations and centers are also offering comprehensive medical tourism packages to patients, which include all travel-related services ranging from ticket booking to accommodation and medical insurance. Moreover, growing consumer awareness regarding the availability of advanced medical facilities is another factor favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of favourable government policies promoting the growth of the medical infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global medical tourism market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the medical tourism companies being Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Asian Heart Institute, Barbados Fertility Center, BB Health Solutions., Fortis Healthcare, Healthbase, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Prince Court Medical Centre, Samitivej, Seoul National University Hospital, UZ Leuven, etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Medical Tourism Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type6.1 Cosmetic Treatment6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Dental Treatment6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Cardiovascular Treatment6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Orthopaedic Treatment6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Bariatric Surgery6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Fertility Treatment6.6.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.7 Ophthalmic Treatment6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Others6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Region 8 SWOT Analysis 9 Value Chain Analysis 10 Porters Five Forces Analysis 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure11.2 Key Players11.3 Profiles of Key Players11.3.1 Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital11.3.1.1 Company Overview11.3.1.2 Product Portfolio11.3.2 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited11.3.2.1 Company Overview11.3.2.2 Product Portfolio11.3.2.3 Financials11.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis11.3.3 Asian Heart Institute11.3.3.1 Company Overview11.3.3.2 Product Portfolio11.3.4 Barbados Fertility Center11.3.4.1 Company Overview11.3.4.2 Product Portfolio11.3.5 BB Healthcare Solutions11.3.5.1 Company Overview11.3.5.2 Product Portfolio11.3.6 Fortis Healthcare11.3.6.1 Company Overview11.3.6.2 Product Portfolio11.3.6.3 Financials11.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis11.3.7 Healthbase11.3.7.1 Company Overview11.3.7.2 Product Portfolio11.3.8 KPJ Healthcare Berhad11.3.8.1 Company Overview11.3.8.2 Product Portfolio11.3.8.3 Financials11.3.9 Prince Court Medical Centre11.3.9.1 Company Overview11.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 11.3.10 Samitivej11.3.10.1 Company Overview11.3.10.2 Product Portfolio11.3.10.3 Financials 11.3.11 Seoul National University Hospital11.3.11.1 Company Overview11.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 11.3.12 UZ Leuven11.3.12.1 Company Overview11.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

