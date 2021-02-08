Worldwide Medical Sterilization Equipment Industry Report 2021 Edition - Featuring Steris, TSO3 And Getinge Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - Analysis by Mode of Sterilization (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation, Others), Service, End-User, by Region, by Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market was valued at USD 6.110 Billion in the year 2019. Escalating number of cases related to chronic diseases with growing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological ailments, gastrointestinal disorders supported by ever growing geriatric population and companies investing heavily in incorporating advanced sterilization technologies in order to offer high quality, latest sterilization technologies service to hospitals with growing transmission of coronavirus across the world. These factors are anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Medical Sterilization service during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Growing trend of partially outsource sterilization services can also be observed in the medical and pharmaceutical industry.Under the Mode of Sterilization segment, amongst the type of sterilization equipment, high temperature sterilization is anticipated to grow at an augmented pace due to faster and efficient turnaround cycle. Growing prevalence of healthcare associated infections globally, has been boosting the demand for sterilization equipment in hospitals. Healthcare workers and manufacturers collaborating with hospitals and pharmaceuticals manufacturer to better understand their demand and meet their requirements with surging number of coronavirus patients will be pushing growth in the market for Medical Sterilization service during the coming years.High demand for sterilization equipment from pharmaceutical industry in order to ensure the efficacy of the final drug product has been a key factor behind its massive share in the market. Growing prevalence of healthcare associated infections globally, has been boosting the demand for sterilization equipment in hospitals. Also, persistent threat of COVID-19 will be driving the pharmaceuticals companies to develop effective sterilizers. Hospitals and pharmaceutical manufacturing, has been forecasted to supplement the market growth in the coming years.Among the region, higher per capita expenditure on healthcare in developed regions such as North America and Europe has been boosting the market for sterilization equipment. Even though, APAC and Middle East & Africa regions hold less share, they are expected to display a robust growth during the forecast period. Scope of the Report

The report analyses Medical Sterilization Equipment market By Value.

The report analyses Medical Sterilization Equipment Market By Mode of Sterilization (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation, Others).

The report analyses Medical Sterilization Equipment Market By Service Type (In-House Sterilization, Contract Sterilization).

The report further assesses the Medical Sterilization Equipment market By End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Others).

The Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa and ROW) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , United Kingdom , China , India , U.A.E, Saudi Arabia ).

The companies analysed in the report include Steris Plc., TS03, Getinge, 3M, Cantel Medical, Advanced Sterilization Products Service Inc., Belimed, Andersen Products, sterigenics International Inc., MMM Group.

, Cantel Medical, Advanced Sterilization Products Service Inc., Belimed, Andersen Products, sterigenics International Inc., MMM Group. The report presents the analysis of Medical Sterilization Equipment market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary1.1 Research Methodology1.2 Executive Summary2.Strategic Recommendations 3. Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Product Outlook 4. Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Sizing and Forecast 5. Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation - By Mode of Sterilization, By Service Type, By End User5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Mode of Sterilization5.1.1 High Temperature - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.1.2 Low Temperature - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.1.3 Radiation - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market:BY Service Type5.2.1 In-House Sterilization - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.2.2 Contract Sterilization - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market:By End User5.3.1 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.3.2 Pharmaceuticals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.3.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 6. Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Regional Analysis6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: By Region 7. North America Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)7.1 North America Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value7.2 North America Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - Prominent Companies7.3 Market Segmentation By Mode of Sterilization Type (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation and Others)7.4 Market Segmentation By Service Type (In-House Sterilization, Contract Sterilization)7.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, and Others)7.6 North America Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Country Analysis7.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - By Country, By Value, 20257.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: By Country7.9 United States Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value7.10 United States Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation - By Mode of Sterilization Type, By Service Type, and By End User (2015-2025)7.11 Canada Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value7.12 Canada Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation - By Mode of Sterilization, By Service Type, and By End User (2015-2025) 8. Europe Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)8.1 Europe Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value8.2 Europe Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - Prominent Companies8.3 Market Segmentation By Mode of Sterilization Type (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation and Others)8.4 Market Segmentation By Service Type (In-House Sterilization, Contract Sterilization)8.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, and Others)8.6 Europe Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Country Analysis8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - By Country, By Value, 20258.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: By Country8.9 Germany Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value8.10 Germany Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation - By Mode of Sterilization, By Service Type, and By End User (2015-2025)8.11 U.K Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value8.12 U.K Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation - By Mode of Sterilization, By Service Type, and By End User (2015-2025) 9. Asia Pacific Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)9.1 Asia Pacific Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value9.2 Asia Pacific Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - Prominent Companies9.3 Market Segmentation By Mode of Sterilization Type (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation, Others)9.4 Market Segmentation By Service Type (In-House Sterilization, Contract Sterilization)9.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Others)9.6 Asia Pacific Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Country Analysis9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - By Country, By Value, 20259.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: By Country9.9 China Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value9.10 China Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation - By Mode of Sterilization, By Service Type, and By End User (2015-2025)9.11 India Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value9.12 India Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation - By Mode of Sterilization, By Service Type, and By End User (2015-2025) 10. Middle East & Africa Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)10.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value10.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - Prominent Companies10.3 Market Segmentation By Mode of Sterilization Type (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation, Others)10.4 Market Segmentation By Service Type (In-House Sterilization, Contract Sterilization)10.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, and Others)10.6 Middle East & Africa Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Country Analysis10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Middle East & Africa Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - By Country, By Value, 202510.8 Competitive Scenario of Middle East & Africa Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: By Country10.9 U.E.A Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value10.10 U.A.E Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation - By Mode of Sterilization, By Service Type, and By End User (2015-2025)10.11 Saudi Arabia Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value10.12 Saudi Arabia Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation - By Mode of Sterilization, By Service Type, and By End User (2015-2025) 11. Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Dynamics11.1 Drivers11.2 Restraints11.3 Trends 12. Market Attractiveness12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - By Mode of Sterilization, 202512.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - By Service Type, 202512.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - By End User, 202512.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - By Region, 2025 13. Porter's Five Analysis 14. SWOT Analysis 15. Product Specifications 16. Pricing Analysis 17. Regulatory compliance 18. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)18.1 Steris Plc18.2 TSO318.3 Getinge18.4 3M18.5 Cantel Medical18.6 Advanced Sterilization Products Service Inc.18.7 Belimed18.8 Andersen Products18.9 Sterigenics International, Inc.18.10 MMM GroupFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fls9ds

