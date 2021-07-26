Worldwide Medical Refrigerators Industry To 2026 - Boost From Government Sector & Demand For Certification Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Refrigerators Market Research Report by Design Type, by Door Type, by End-Users, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Refrigerators Market size was estimated at USD 3,388.13 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 3,561.37 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.45% to reach USD 4,658.88 Million by 2026. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Medical Refrigerators to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Design Type, the Medical Refrigerators Market was examined across Countertop Medical Refrigerator, Explosion-Proof Refrigerator, Flammable Material Storage Refrigerator, Pass Thru Refrigerators, and Under-counter Medical Refrigerator.

Based on Product, the Medical Refrigerators Market was examined across Blood Bank Refrigerators & Plasma Freezers, Chromatography Refrigerators & Freezers, Cryogenic Storage Systems, Enzyme Refrigerators & Freezers, Laboratory Refrigerators & Freezers, Pharmacy Refrigerators & Freezers, and Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers.

Based on Door Type, the Medical Refrigerators Market was examined across Double Door and Single Door.

Based on End-Users, the Medical Refrigerators Market was examined across Blood Banks, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Pharmacies, Medical Cold Chain, Medical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Research Institutes.

Based on Geography, the Medical Refrigerators Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Refrigerators Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Medical Refrigerators Market, including Blue Star Limited, Felix Storch, Inc., Fiocchetti, Follett LLC, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific, LEC Medical, Migali Scientific, PHC Holdings Corporation, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc., Standex International Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vestfrost Solutions, and Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Medical Refrigerators Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Medical Refrigerators Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Medical Refrigerators Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Medical Refrigerators Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Medical Refrigerators Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Medical Refrigerators Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Medical Refrigerators Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for the safe storage of blood and blood derivatives5.1.1.2. Increasing demand from End Users5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Use of refurbished devices5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Boost from government sector & demand for certification5.1.3.2. Technological advancements in medical refrigerators5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. High equipment prices5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis 6. Medical Refrigerators Market, by Design Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Countertop Medical Refrigerator6.3. Explosion-Proof Refrigerator6.4. Flammable Material Storage Refrigerator6.5. Pass Thru Refrigerators6.6. Under-counter Medical Refrigerator 7. Medical Refrigerators Market, by Product7.1. Introduction7.2. Blood Bank Refrigerators & Plasma Freezers7.3. Chromatography Refrigerators & Freezers7.4. Cryogenic Storage Systems7.5. Enzyme Refrigerators & Freezers7.6. Laboratory Refrigerators & Freezers7.7. Pharmacy Refrigerators & Freezers7.8. Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers 8. Medical Refrigerators Market, by Door Type8.1. Introduction8.2. Double Door8.3. Single Door 9. Medical Refrigerators Market, by End-Users9.1. Introduction9.2. Blood Banks9.3. Diagnostic Centers9.4. Hospitals & Pharmacies9.5. Medical Cold Chain9.6. Medical Laboratories9.7. Pharmaceutical Companies9.8. Research Institutes 10. Americas Medical Refrigerators Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Medical Refrigerators Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Medical Refrigerators Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. Blue Star Limited14.2. Felix Storch, Inc.14.3. Fiocchetti14.4. Follett LLC14.5. Haier Biomedical14.6. Helmer Scientific14.7. LEC Medical14.8. Migali Scientific14.9. PHC Holdings Corporation14.10. Philipp Kirsch GmbH14.11. So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc.14.12. Standex International Corporation14.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.14.14. Vestfrost Solutions14.15. Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited 15. Appendix

