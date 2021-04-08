Worldwide Medical Imaging Equipment Industry To 2025 - Rising Healthcare Spending Is Driving The Market

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Size, Trends, Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the medical imaging equipment market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the medical imaging equipment market by value, by segments and by region. The report further provides detailed regional analysis of the global medical imaging equipment market by value.Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall medical imaging equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.The major players dominating the medical imaging equipment market are Siemens AG, General Electronics (GE), Philips and Canon. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies. Country Coverage

Americas

Asia Pacific

EMEA

The medical imaging can be segmented on the basis of end user such as, hospital, independent diagnostic centers and ambulatory health care. Additionally, medical imaging can also be divided on the basis of application named as, Obestrics/Gynecology health, Orthopedics Musculoskeletal, Neuro and Spine, Breast Health and General imaging.The global medical imaging equipment market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2025). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as increase in geriatric and obese population, rising healthcare spending, increasing ratio of chronic diseases, increasing life expectancy etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth.Some of the major challenges faced by the market are shortage of helium, high cost treatments, deficiency of skilled radiologist, regulatory issues and safety issues are associated with medical imaging. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Medical Imaging: An Overview2.2 History of Medical Imaging: An Overview2.3 Medical Imaging Modalities: An Overview2.4 Medical Imaging Segmentation: An Overview2.4.1 Medical Imaging Segmentation on the Basis of Application2.4.2 Medical Imaging Segmentation on the Basis of End-User2.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Medical Imaging 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Value3.1.2 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Segment (Ultrasound Machine, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-Ray and Molecular Imaging)3.1.3 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Region ( Asia Pacific, Americas and EMEA)3.2 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Segment Analysis3.2.1 Global Ultrasound Equipment Market by Value3.2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment Market by Value3.2.3 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment Market by Value3.2.4 Global X-Ray Equipment Market by Value3.2.5 Global Molecular Imaging Equipment Market by Value 4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment Market: An Analysis4.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Value4.2 Americas Medical Imaging Equipment Market: An Analysis4.2.1 Americas Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Value4.3 EMEA Medical Imaging Equipment Market: An Analysis4.3.1 EMEA Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Value 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population5.1.2 Rising Healthcare Spending 5.1.3 Accelerating Obese Population 5.1.4 Rising Chronic Diseases5.1.5 Upsurge in Demand for Point of Care Diagnostics5.1.6 Increasing Life Expectancy 5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Shortage of Helium5.2.2 High Cost Involved5.2.3 Lack of Skilled Radiologists5.2.4 Safety Issues5.2.5 Stringent Regulations5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 3D Printing in Medical Imaging 5.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI)5.3.3 Emerging 4D & 5D Ultrasound Imaging Technology5.3.4 Cryogen-Free MRI Imaging System 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Medical Imaging Market Players: A Financial Comparison6.2 Global Medical Imaging Market Players by Shares 6.3 Global MRI Market Players by Shares 6.4 Global CT Market Players by Shares 6.5 Global X-Ray Market Players by Shares 6.6 Global Ultrasound Market Players by Shares 7. Company Profiles7.1 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial overview7.1.3 Business Strategy7.2 Philips7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial overview7.2.3 Business Strategy7.3 Canon7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategy7.4 General Electronics (GE)7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business StrategyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbrffs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-medical-imaging-equipment-industry-to-2025---rising-healthcare-spending-is-driving-the-market-301265106.html

SOURCE Research and Markets