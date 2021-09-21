Worldwide Medical Equipment Maintenance Industry To 2026 - Growth In Medical Tourism Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report by Device Type, by Service Provider, by Service Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report by Device Type, by Service Provider, by Service Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market size was estimated at USD 28.65 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 31.89 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.64% to reach USD 55.48 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Agfa-Gevaert Group by Dedalus Holding S.p.A., Alpha Source Inc., Alpha Source, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Canon Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Johnson & Johnson, Karl Storz GmbH & CO. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation, and Terumo Corporation. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Rising investment in building healthcare infrastructure with focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance5.1.1.2. Increasing need for technologically advanced medical equipment5.1.1.3. Rising preference on refurbished medical equipments5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. High initial cost and significant maintenance expenditure5.1.2.2. Limited availability of skilled professional5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Rising emergence in government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructure5.1.3.2. Growth in medical tourism5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Risk and safety issues associated with medical equipment maintenance5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis 6. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Device Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Dental Equipment6.3. Electro-Medical Equipment6.4. Endoscopic Device6.5. Imaging Equipment6.6. Life Support Devices6.7. Surgical Instrument 7. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by End-user7.1. Introduction7.2. Private-sector Organizations7.3. Public-sector Organizations 8. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Service Provider8.1. Introduction8.2. In-house Maintenance8.3. Independent Service Organizations (ISOs)8.4. Multi-vendor OEMs8.5. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)8.6. Single-vendor OEMs 9. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Service Type9.1. Introduction9.2. Corrective Maintenance9.3. Operational Maintenance9.4. Preventive Maintenance 10. Americas Medical Equipment Maintenance Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Medical Equipment Maintenance Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. Abbott Laboratories14.2. Agfa-Gevaert Group by Dedalus Holding S.p.A.14.3. Alpha Source Inc.14.4. B. Braun Melsungen AG14.5. Boston Scientific Corporation14.6. Canon Inc.14.7. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA14.8. Edwards Lifesciences Corp14.9. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation14.10. General Electric Company14.11. Johnson & Johnson14.12. Karl Storz GmbH & CO. KG14.13. Koninklijke Philips N.V.14.14. Medtronic PLC14.15. Olympus Corporation14.16. Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.14.17. Siemens Healthineers14.18. Stryker Corporation14.19. Terumo Corporation 15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4qhs9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-medical-equipment-maintenance-industry-to-2026---growth-in-medical-tourism-presents-opportunities-301381876.html

SOURCE Research and Markets