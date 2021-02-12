Worldwide Medical Device Batteries Industry To 2030 - Key Market Trends And Global Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Batteries: Focus on Implants and Wearable Medical Devices - Market Distribution by Battery Chemistry, Rechargeability, Application and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of medical device batteries, focusing on implants and wearable medical devices, over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this domain.

The medical devices market currently represents a sizeable segment of the healthcare industry. Driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders as well as the technological advancements in this domain, the market is projected to continue its growth at a commendable pace over the coming years. According to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), there are currently around 175,000 types of medical devices in the US market alone. In fact, since 2019, close to 55 medical devices have been approved by the USFDA and over 7,000 clinical trials focused on medical devices have been registered worldwide. The exponential growth in wearable medical devices and implants, such as hearing aids, implantable cardiac defibrillators, infusion pumps, neurostimulators and pacemakers, has led to an increase in demand for safe, compact, light-weight and high energy density batteries with better cycle life. Despite the numerous advantages offered by the batteries, including backup power, portability and user-comfort, safety concerns related to premature battery depletion (leading to malfunctioning of the medical device), release of heat when overcharged or exposed to high temperatures and toxicity due to electrolyte leakage may present some impediments in the growth of the global medical batteries market.

A number of companies have developed advanced battery technologies to address the known challenges. In fact, close to 450 patents related to medical device batteries have been filed/granted in the last five years, demonstrating continued efforts towards innovation in this domain. Presently, more than 930 medical device batteries focusing on implants and wearable medical devices have been/are being developed by several players for various applications. Medical device developers have begun using novel batteries to differentiate their current product portfolios, as well as to introduce new product categories. Increasing prevalence of heart disease across the globe is amongst the key factors driving growth of the global medical batteries market. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding fitness is expected to significantly drive the usage of wearable device batteries propelling the growth of this market during the next decade.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An overview of the current market landscape of medical device batteries, along with information on key product specifications, such as battery chemistry (lithium based, zinc air based, silver oxide based, alkaline based, nickel based and hydrogen gas based), voltage (less than 3V, 3V to 6V, more than 6V), capacity (less than 600mAh, 600mAh to 1200 mAh, more than 1200mAh), weight (less than 5g, 5g to 10g, 10.1g to 15g, 15.1g to 20g, more than 20g), type of device (wearable and implantable), rechargeability (rechargeable and non-rechargeable), life span (short shelf life, medium shelf life and long shelf life) and application (cardiovascular devices, diagnostic devices, drug delivery devices, hearing aids, neuromodulators, patient monitoring devices, ocular devices and others). It also includes details of companies developing medical device batteries, along with information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and highlights the leading developers, in terms of number of offerings.

A competitiveness analysis of medical device batteries based on various relevant parameters, namely supplier power (based on the experience/expertise of the developer) and key product specifications (battery chemistry, voltage, capacity, weight, type of device, rechargeability, life span and application).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of medical device batteries, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A list of 50+ wearable, medical device developers, along with information year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, device developed, type of device (continuous glucose monitoring devices, patch pump/injectors, insulin pumps and infusion pump/injectors), device usability (disposable, reusable and reusable (disposable components)) and stage of development (pre-clinical, under development and marketed), which are deemed to be likely partners for battery developers in the foreseen future.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed/granted related to medical device batteries, till August 2020 , taking into consideration parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, geographical region, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of device and leading industry players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for medical device batteries. Based on multiple parameters, we have developed an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market, over the period 2020-2030. The report also features sales forecasts for batteries for wearable and implantable devices, and features analysis of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, namely [A] battery chemistry (lithium based, zinc air based, nickel based and others), [B] type of device (wearable and implantable), [C] rechargeability (rechargeable and non-rechargeable), [D] application (hearing aids, patient monitoring devices, drug delivery devices, cardiovascular devices and others) and [E] key geographies ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America, and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry's evolution.

The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain.

Key Questions Answered

What kind of batteries are currently available/under development for different types of medical devices?

Who are the leading developers of medical device batteries, focused on implantable and wearable medical devices?

What are the key applications of medical device batteries in the modern healthcare industry?

Who are the most likely partners for medical device battery developers?

How is the intellectual property landscape in this field likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the market's evolution?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE1.1. Scope of the Report1.2. Research Methodology1.3. Key Questions Answered1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. MEDICAL DEVICE BATTERIES3.1. Chapter Overview3.2. Overview of Batteries3.2.1. History of Development3.2.2. Battery Components and Working Principle3.2.2.1. Key Components3.2.2.2. Properties of Components3.2.2.3. Working Principle3.3. Types of Batteries Used in Medical Devices3.3.1. Lithium Batteries3.3.1.1. Chemistry and Construction3.3.1.2. Types of Lithium Batteries3.3.1.3. Advantages and Disadvantages3.3.1.4. Applications in Medical Devices3.3.2. Zinc Air Batteries3.3.2.1. Chemistry and Construction3.3.2.2. Advantages and Disadvantages3.3.2.3. Applications in Medical Devices3.3.3. Silver Oxide Batteries3.3.3.1. Chemistry and Construction3.3.3.2. Advantages and Disadvantages3.3.3.3. Applications in Medical Devices3.3.4. Alkaline Batteries3.3.4.1. Chemistry and Construction3.3.4.2. Advantages and Disadvantages3.3.4.3. Applications in Medical Devices3.3.5. Nickel Batteries3.3.5.1. Chemistry and Construction3.3.5.2. Types of Nickel Batteries3.3.5.3. Advantages and Disadvantages3.3.5.4. Applications in Medical Devices3.4. Role of Batteries in Healthcare3.4.1. Cardiovascular Medical Devices3.4.2. Drug Delivery Devices3.4.3. Neuromodulators3.4.4. Patient Monitoring Devices3.4.5. Hearing Aids3.5. Batteries used in Implants and Wearable Medical Devices3.6. Concluding Remarks

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE4.1. Chapter Overview4.2. Medical Device Batteries: Overall Market Landscape4.2.1. Analysis by Battery Chemistry4.2.2. Analysis by Battery Voltage4.2.3. Analysis by Battery Capacity4.2.4. Analysis by Battery Weight4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Device4.2.6. Analysis by Rechargeability4.2.7. Analysis by Life Span4.2.8. Analysis by Application4.3. Medical Device Batteries: List of Developers4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters4.3.4. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Product

5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS5.1. Chapter Overview5.2. Assumptions and Methodology5.2.1. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Medical Device Batteries5.2.1.1. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Lithium based Batteries5.2.1.2. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Zinc Air based Batteries5.2.1.3. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Silver Oxide based Batteries5.2.1.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Alkaline based Batteries

6. COMPANY PROFILES: MEDICAL DEVICE BATTERY DEVELOPERS IN NORTH AMERICA6.1. Chapter Overview6.2. Blue Spark Technologies6.3. EaglePicher Technologies6.4. Energizer Holdings6.5. Ultralife 7. COMPANY PROFILES: MEDICAL DEVICE BATTERY DEVELOPERS IN EUROPE7.1. Chapter Overview7.2. CAMELION7.3. Renata7.4. Tadiran Batteries7.5. VARTA Microbattery 8. COMPANY PROFILES: MEDICAL DEVICE BATTERY DEVELOPERS IN ASIA PACIFIC8.1. Chapter Overview8.2. Guangzhou Battsys8.3. Murata8.4. Panasonic8.5. Toshiba 9. LIKELY PARTNERS ANALYSIS9.1. Chapter Overview9.2. Types of Battery Operated Wearable Medical Devices9.3. Potential Strategic Partners for Medical Device Battery Developers 10. PATENT ANALYSIS10.1. Chapter Overview10.2. Scope and Methodology10.3. Medical Device Batteries: Patent Analysis10.3.1 Analysis by Type of Patent10.4. Medical Device Batteries: Benchmarking Patent Analysis10.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics10.5. Medical Device Batteries: Patent Valuation Analysis10.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations

11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS11.1. Chapter Overview11.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions11.3 Overall Medical Device Batteries Market, 2020-203011.3.1 Medical Device Batteries Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Battery Chemistry11.3.2. Medical Device Batteries Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Device11.3.3. Medical Device Batteries Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Rechargeability11.3.4 Medical Device Batteries Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Application11.3.5 Medical Device Batteries Market, 2020-2030: Geographical Distribution11.3.5.1. Medical Device Batteries Market in North America, 2020-203011.3.5.2. Medical Device Batteries Market in Europe, 2020-203011.3.5.3. Medical Device Batteries Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-203011.3.5.4. Medical Device Batteries Market in Latin America, 2020-203011.3.5.5. Medical Device Batteries Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2020-203011.3.5.6. Medical Device Batteries Market in Rest of the World, 2020-2030

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS12.1. Chapter Overview12.2. Key Takeaways

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS 14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Advanced Bionics

AgaMatrix

Alcon

Alertgy

Amgen

Amplifon

ANSMANN

Apple

ArKal Medical

Beijing KSH Technology Institute

Beijing PINS Medical

Bernafon

Bigfoot Biomedical

Biolinq

Blue Spark Technologies

Bone Life

Boston Scientific

CAMELION

Cardiac Pacemakers

Chuangling Cardiac Rhythm Man Medical Equipment ( Shanghai )

) City Labs

Cochlear

Covidien

CUSTOMCELLS

Cymbet

Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology

Debiotech

Dexcom

DiaMonTech

Dongguan Xinjieneng Intelligent Equipment

Draeger Medical Systems

Duracell

E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

EaglePicher Technologies

Echo Therapeutics

Edan Instruments

ELENZA

Eli Lilly

Energizer Holdings

EnerSys

Enfucell

Envoy Medical

EOFlow

EVER Pharma

Fresenius Vial

General Electric

Glucovation

Gluco-Z

GluSense

GlySens

GN Hearing

GP Batteries International

Greatbatch

And Many More Companies!

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2lk40d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-medical-device-batteries-industry-to-2030---key-market-trends-and-global-forecasts-301227650.html

SOURCE Research and Markets