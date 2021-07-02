Worldwide Mattress Industry To 2026 - Featuring Kingsdown, Kurlon Enterprise And Sleep Number Corporation Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mattress Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mattress market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A mattress is a large rectangular pad filled with cotton, foam rubber or an arrangement of coiled springs. It can also be filled with water, air or a variety of natural fibers. It plays a vital role in giving the right support and comfort to the body, keeping the spine in a neutral position, and facilitating sleep. Moreover, it assists in minimizing nervousness, irritability, headaches and stress experienced by individuals, factors that are associated with the quality of sleep.At present, there is a significant rise in the demand for various home furnishing products, such as mattresses, pillowcases and bed linens, on account of the increasing construction of residential complexes. Apart from this, due to the growing instances of back and posture-related problems caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces, there is widespread adoption of airbeds, waterbeds and foam-based mattresses that offer superior comfort through even distribution of pressure and body weight. These mattresses can also be customized and aid in relaxing the spine while sleeping.

Furthermore, the key players are focusing on the introduction of organic mattresses made by utilizing natural and environment-friendly raw materials, such as wool, natural latex and organic cotton. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the consequent lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chain have also impacted the industry growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mattress market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of mattress manufacturers are Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Sealy Corporation, Serta Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Sleep Number Corporation, Southerland Inc., Spring Air Company and Tempur-Pedic International, Inc.

14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Kingsdown Inc.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2 Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 Leggett & Platt Incorporated15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5 Sealy Corporation15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 Serta Inc.15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Simmons Bedding Company LLC15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Sleep Number Corporation15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9 Southerland Inc.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 Spring Air Company15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11 Tempur-Pedic International, Inc.15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

