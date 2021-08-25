Worldwide Matrix Composites Industry To 2026 - Growing Industrial Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymer Matrix Composites Market Research Report by Material Matrix, by Adhesive Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to...

The Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market size was estimated at USD 15.05 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 16.50 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.99% to reach USD 26.66 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Polymer Matrix Composites Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market, including Applied Poleramic, Inc., Creative Composites, Ltd., Enduro Composites, Inc., Faurecia, Hexagon Composites, Hexcel Corporation,, Hitco Carbon Composites Inc., Kineco, Owens Corning, Performance Composites, Inc., Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, and TPI Composites, Inc. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Polymer Matrix Composites Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Key advantages over ceramic matrix composites such as low cost, strengths, and stiffness5.1.1.2. Increasing application in aircraft and aerospace industry5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Complicated and labour-intensive fabrication process5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Growing industrial applications5.1.3.2. Development of nano-composite materials and biomimetic composite materials5.1.3.3. Developing hybrid fiber composite materials5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Inspection techniques for detecting delamination and cracks in composites5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Polymer Matrix Composites Market, by Material Matrix6.1. Introduction6.2. Thermoplastic Resins6.2.1. Amorphous Thermoplastics6.2.2. Polyether Ether Ketone6.2.3. Semicrystalline Thermoplastics6.3. Thermosetting Resins6.3.1. Bismaleimides6.3.2. Epoxy6.3.3. Phenolic Resin6.3.4. Polybenzimidazoles6.3.5. Polyester Resins6.3.6. Polyimides6.3.7. Vinyl Ester Resin6.4. Thermoplastic Resins6.4.1. Amorphous Thermoplastics6.4.2. Polyether Ether Ketone6.4.3. Semicrystalline Thermoplastics 7. Polymer Matrix Composites Market, by Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Boron7.3. Carbon/ Graphite7.4. Ceramic7.5. Fiberglass7.6. Kevlar 8. Polymer Matrix Composites Market, by Adhesive Type8.1. Introduction8.2. Film Adhesive8.3. Foaming Adhesive8.4. Paste Adhesive 9. Polymer Matrix Composites Market, by Application9.1. Introduction9.2. Aerospace Industry9.3. Automotive Industry9.4. Construction Industry9.5. Defense Industry9.6. Electrical & Electronic industry9.7. Shipbuilding industry9.8. Sporting Equipment Industry 10. Americas Polymer Matrix Composites Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Polymer Matrix Composites Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Polymer Matrix Composites Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. Applied Poleramic, Inc.14.2. Creative Composites, Ltd.14.3. Enduro Composites, Inc.14.4. Faurecia14.5. Hexagon Composites14.6. Hexcel Corporation,14.7. Hitco Carbon Composites Inc.14.8. Kineco14.9. Owens Corning14.10. Performance Composites, Inc.14.11. Teijin Limited14.12. Toray Industries14.13. TPI Composites, Inc. 15. Appendix

