Worldwide Material Handling Robotics Industry To 2027 - Key Players Include ABB, Comau And Denso Among Others

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Material Handling Robotics Market 2020-2027 by Offering, Robot Type, Product Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Material Handling Robotics Market 2020-2027 by Offering, Robot Type, Product Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global material handling robotics market is expected to reach $46.52 billion by 2027 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 10.65% revised by considering impact of COVID-19. The software market will grow at 12.3% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a COVID-19-revised CAGR of 14.2% during the same period, advancing to 484 thousand units by 2027.Highlighted with 107 tables and 120 figures, this 253-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global material handling robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2017-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view on account of COVID-19 impact. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global material handling robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Product Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region. Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.

Staubli International AG

STEP Electric Corporation

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope1.1.1 Industry Definition1.1.2 Research Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology1.2.2 Market Assumption1.2.3 Secondary Data1.2.4 Primary Data1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation1.2.7 Research Limitations1.3 Executive Summary 2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering3.1 Market Overview by Offering3.2 Global Hardware Market of Material Handling Robotics 2017-20273.3 Global Software Market of Material Handling Robotics 2017-20273.4 Global Service & Support Market of Material Handling Robotics 2017-2027 4 Segmentation of Global Market by Robot Type4.1 Market Overview by Robot Type4.2 Global Articulated Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-20274.3 Global Cartesian Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-20274.4 Global SCARA Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-20274.5 Global Parallel Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-20274.6 Global Collaborative Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-20274.7 Global Market of Other Material Handling Robotics 2017-2027 5 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Payload5.1 Market Overview by Product Payload5.2 Global Low Payload (<_0 kg_="kg_" material="material" handling="handling" robotics="robotics" market="market" />5.3 Global Medium Payload (10-100 kg) Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-20275.4 Global High Payload (>100 kg) Material Handling Robotics Market 2017-2027 6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application6.1 Market Overview by Application6.2 Global Pick & Place Robotics Market for 2017-20276.3 Global Palletizing & De-palletizing Robotics Market for 2017-20276.4 Global Packing & Packaging Robotics Market 2017-20276.5 Global Part Transfer Robotics Market 2017-20276.6 Global Machine Tending Robotics Market 2017-20276.7 Global Material Handling Robotics Market for Other Applications 2017-2027 7 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical7.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical7.2 Global Material Handling Robotics Market in Automotive Industry 2017-20277.3 Global Material Handling Robotics Market in Chemical, Rubber & Plastics 2017-20277.4 Global Material Handling Robotics Market in Electrical & Electronics 2017-20277.5 Global Material Handling Robotics Market in Machinery & Metal 2017-20277.6 Global Material Handling Robotics Market in Food & Beverage 2017-20277.7 Global Material Handling Robotics Market in Other Industry Verticals 2017-2027 8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region8.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2017-20278.2 North America Market 2017-2027 by Country8.2.1 Overview of North America Market8.2.2 U.S.8.2.3 Canada8.2.4 Mexico8.3 European Market 2017-2027 by Country/Region8.3.1 Overview of European Market8.3.2 UK8.3.3 France8.3.4 Germany8.3.5 Spain8.3.6 Italy8.3.7 Russia8.3.8 Rest of European Market8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2017-2027 by Country/Region8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market8.4.2 China8.4.3 Japan8.4.4 India8.4.5 Taiwan8.4.6 South Korea8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region8.5 South America Market 2017-2027 by Country8.5.1 Argentina8.5.2 Brazil8.5.3 Chile8.5.4 Rest of South America Market8.6 MEA Market 2017-2027 by Country8.6.1 UAE8.6.2 Saudi Arabia8.6.3 South Africa8.6.4 Other National Markets 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview of Key Vendors9.2 Key News9.3 Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.

Staubli International AG

STEP Electric Corporation

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6tv6w

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-material-handling-robotics-industry-to-2027---key-players-include-abb-comau-and-denso-among-others-301310879.html

SOURCE Research and Markets