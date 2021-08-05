Worldwide Masterbatch Industry To 2025 - Players Include BASF, Avient And Ampacet Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Masterbatch Market: Focus on Product, Substrate, End-Use and Application, Regional, and Country-Level-Analysis, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Masterbatch Market: Focus on Product, Substrate, End-Use and Application, Regional, and Country-Level-Analysis, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global masterbatch market is estimated to reach $20.53 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89% during the period 2019-2025. The market size has been estimated for FY 2019 and projected for the period of 2020-2025. The major driving factor for the market's robustness will be rising awareness regarding eco-friendly products, increasing plastic consumption in the automotive sector, and increasing demand for attractively packaged foods and beverages.

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, CONSTAB Polyolefin Additives GmbH, Gabriel-Chemie G.m.b.H., Tosaf Compounds Ltd., Avient Corporation, Ampacet Corporation, Americhem Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Plastika Kritis S.A., Hubron International, Penn Color, Inc., Karina Plastics, Cromex S/A, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd, Sukano AG, Polyvel Inc., FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Akro Plastic Gmbh, Italmaster Belgium NV.

How This Report Can Add Value

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader in understanding the different types of substrates used and various masterbatch types based on functionality and their market potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of masterbatches with respect to end users (i.e., packaging, consumer goods, medical and textiles, among others).

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Players operating in the global masterbatch market are developing innovative products to enhance the capabilities of their product offerings especially in the eco-friendly and sustainability domain. Growth/marketing strategies will help the readers in understanding the revenue-generating strategies adopted by the players operating in the global masterbatch market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Why are masterbatches a requirement in the market? How has the masterbatch market evolved over the years?

Which type of masterbatch is anticipated to dominate the market in the five years (2021-2025)?

What are the driving and restraining factors affecting the global masterbatch market?

What trends are expected to impact the masterbatch market in the coming years?

What are the opportunities for players in the global masterbatch market?

How is the demand for masterbatches expected to change with the stringent regulatory landscape?

What are the applications and corresponding end-use industries driving the demand for masterbatches?

Which region and which country are the major consumers in the global masterbatch market?

What are the strategies adopted by major players in the masterbatch market?

Which end-user industry is expected to dominate the masterbatch market by 2025?

How are the prices of products going to behave in the next five years, and what is their impact on the masterbatch market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the masterbatch business across the supply chain globally?

Which key organizations across various countries are involved in research and development for masterbatch products?

How is the demand-supply curve for masterbatch going to shift over the years (2021-2025)?

What are customer attributes across various countries for the masterbatch product adoption?

How does the adoption of masterbatch expected to impact the profit and operation of the end-user industry?

How is the sales channel of the masterbatch projected to evolve over the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in Masterbatch Market1.1.1.1 Near Infrared (NIR) Detectable Masterbatches1.1.1.2 Development of Novel Bio-Based and Biodegradable Plastics1.1.1.3 Increasing Usage of PP in Color Masterbatches1.1.1.4 Increasing Usage of Recycled Plastic1.1.1.5 Growing Government Support Toward Sustainable Development1.1.1.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Masterbatch Market1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis1.1.3 Industry Attractiveness1.1.3.1 Threat of New Entrants (Moderate)1.1.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate-High)1.1.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate-High)1.1.3.4 Threat of Substitutes (Moderate)1.1.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (Moderate-High)1.1.4 Ecosystem/ Ongoing Programs1.2 Business Dynamics1.2.1 Business Drivers1.2.1.1 Impact of Business Drivers1.2.1.1.1 Strong Production and Demand for Masterbatches in China1.2.1.1.2 Growing Demand for Sustainable Additive Masterbatch Solutions1.2.1.1.3 Rising Awareness Regarding Eco-Friendly Products1.2.1.1.4 Increasing Plastic Consumption in Automotive Sector1.2.1.1.5 Increasing Demand for Attractively Packaged Foods and Beverages1.2.1.1.6 Increasing Demand for Polyethylene Based Performance Polymers1.2.2 Business Restraints1.2.2.1 Impact of Business Restraints1.2.2.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations Against Plastics1.2.2.1.2 Fragmented Market1.2.3 Business Strategies1.2.3.1 Product Developments1.2.3.2 Market Developments1.2.4 Corporate Strategies1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures1.2.5 Business Opportunities1.2.5.1 Impact of Business Opportunities1.2.5.1.1 Increasing Technological Advancements1.2.5.1.2 Targeting North America Market1.2.5.1.3 Third Party Manufacturing/ Contract Manufacturing1.2.5.1.4 Expanding Masterbatch in Product Portfolio with Special Effect Masterbatch

2 Applications2.1 Masterbatch Market - Applications and Specifications2.1.1 End-Use Industry2.1.1.1 Consumer Goods2.1.1.2 Automotive2.1.1.3 Electrical and Electronics2.1.1.4 Infrastructure and Industrial2.1.1.5 Packaging2.1.1.6 Others (Medical, Agriculture, Textiles, etc.)2.1.1.6.1 Medical2.1.1.6.2 Agriculture2.1.1.6.3 Textiles2.2 Masterbatch Market - Demand Analysis (by Product)2.2.1.1 Global Masterbatch Demand (by End Use), Value and Volume Data

3 Products3.1 Masterbatch Market - Substrate Type and Specifications3.1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)3.1.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)3.1.3 Polyolefins3.1.3.1 Polyethylene (PE)3.1.3.2 Polypropylene (PP)3.1.4 Polylactic Acid (PLA)3.1.5 Others (PBS, PHB, PBAT and Others)3.1.6 Demand Analysis (by Substrate Type), Value and Volume Data3.2 Masterbatch Market - State of the Product and Specifications3.2.1 Solid Masterbatch3.2.2 Liquid Masterbatch3.2.3 Demand Analysis (by State of the Product), Value and Volume Data3.3 Masterbatch Market - Product and Specifications3.3.1 Color Masterbatch3.3.1.1 White Masterbatch3.3.1.2 Black Masterbatch3.3.1.3 Color Masterbatch3.3.2 Additive Masterbatch3.3.2.1 Antimicrobial Masterbatch3.3.2.2 Flame Retardant Masterbatch3.3.2.3 Antistatic Masterbatch3.3.2.4 UV Stabilizer Masterbatch3.3.2.5 Moisture Absorbing Masterbatch3.3.2.6 Others (Viscosity Modifiers, Chain Extenders, Foaming Agent, Nucleating Agent, Etc.)3.3.3 Filler Masterbatch3.3.4 Special Effect Masterbatch3.3.5 Demand Analysis (by Product), Value and Volume Data3.3.6 Opportunity Matrix (by Region)

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles5.1 Competitive Benchmarking5.2 Company Profiles5.2.1 BASF SE5.2.1.1 Company Overview5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio5.2.1.3 Production Sites5.2.1.4 Business Strategies5.2.1.4.1 Product Developments5.2.1.4.2 Market Developments5.2.1.5 Corporate Strategies5.2.1.5.1 Partnerships and Joint Ventures5.2.1.6 R&D and Patent Analysis5.2.1.7 Competitive Position5.2.1.7.1 Strengths of the Company in the Masterbatch Market5.2.1.7.2 Weaknesses of the Company in the Masterbatch Market5.2.2 Cabot Corporation5.2.3 CONSTAB Polyolefin Additives GmbH5.2.4 Gabriel-Chemie G.m.b.H.5.2.5 Tosaf Compounds Ltd.5.2.6 Avient Corporation5.2.7 Ampacet Corporation5.2.8 Americhem, Inc.5.2.9 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 5.2.10 Plastika Kritis S.A. 5.2.11 Hubron International 5.2.12 Penn Color, Inc. 5.2.13 Karina Plastics 5.2.14 Cromex S/A 5.2.15 Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd 5.2.16 Sukano AG 5.2.17 Polyvel Inc. 5.2.18 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH 5.2.19 Akro Plastic Gmbh 5.2.20 Italmaster Belgium NV 5.2.21 Other Key Players

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ems2n

