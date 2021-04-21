Worldwide Marketing Automation Industry To 2025 - By Deployment Type, Channel, Enterprise Size, Solution And Application

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Marketing Automation Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global marketing automation market by value, by deployment type, by channel, by enterprise size, by solution, by application, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the marketing automation market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Spain & Rest of Europe), APAC ( China, India, Japan, South Korea & Australia), and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the APAC market by value and by solution.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global marketing automation market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global marketing automation market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. However, the competition in the global marketing automation market is dominated by few marketing automation market players. Further, key players of the marketing automation market are IBM Corporation, HubSpot, Inc. Adobe Inc., Oracle Corporation are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Marketing Automation is a software that manages marketing process automatically. The marketing automation is considered beneficial to the overall business and, in particular, to the marketing team. The marketing automation market can be segmented on the basis of deployment type, channel, enterprise size, solution and application.

The global marketing automation market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The marketing automation market is expected to increase due to the increasing number of Gmail users, rising usage of social messaging apps, surging adoption of cloud computing technology, growing social media usage, escalating e-commerce adoption, growing trend of mobile marketing, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as data quality issues, problem of cyber security, high initial implementation cost, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Marketing Automation: An Overview2.1.1 Benefits of Marketing Automation2.2 Marketing Automation Segmentation: An Overview2.2.1 Marketing Automation Segmentation by Deployment Type2.2.2 Marketing Automation Segmentation by Channel2.2.3 Marketing Automation Segmentation by Enterprise Size2.2.4 Marketing Automation Segmentation by Solution2.2.5 Marketing Automation Segmentation by Application

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Marketing Automation Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Marketing Automation Market by Value3.1.2 Global Marketing Automation Market by Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premise)3.1.3 Global Marketing Automation Market by Channel (Campaign Management, E-mail Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics, Social Media Marketing and Others)3.1.4 Global Marketing Automation Market by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)3.1.5 Global Marketing Automation Market by Solution [Cloud Management Platform (CMP), Cross Channel Campaign Management (CCCM), Lead-to-revenue Management (L2RM), Marketing Resource Management (MRM), Real-time Interaction Management (RTIM) and Through-channel Marketing Automation (TCMA)]3.1.6 Global Marketing Automation Market by Application (Academic and Education, Advertising and Design, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Distribution, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Others)3.1.7 Global Marketing Automation Market by Region ( North America, Europe, APAC and ROW)3.2 Global Marketing Automation Market: Deployment Type Analysis3.2.1 Global Cloud Marketing Automation Market by Value3.2.2 Global On-premise Marketing Automation Market by Value3.3 Global Marketing Automation Market: Channel Analysis3.3.1 Global E-mail Marketing Automation Market by Value3.3.2 Global Inbound Marketing Automation Market by Value3.3.3 Global Social Media Marketing Automation Market by Value3.3.4 Global Mobile Application Marketing Automation Market by Value3.3.5 Global Lead Nurturing & Lead Scoring Marketing Automation Market by Value3.3.6 Global Campaign Management Marketing Automation Market by Value3.3.7 Global Reporting & Analytics Marketing Automation Market by Value3.3.8 Global Others Marketing Automation Market by Value3.4 Global Marketing Automation Market: Enterprise Size Analysis3.4.1 Global Large Enterprises Marketing Automation Market by Value3.4.2 Global Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Marketing Automation Market by Value3.5 Global Marketing Automation Market: Solution Analysis3.5.1 Global Cross Channel Campaign Management (CCCM) Marketing Automation Market by Value3.5.2 Global Real-time Interaction Management (RTIM) Marketing Automation Market by Value3.5.3 Global Lead-to-revenue Management (L2RM) Marketing Automation Market by Value3.5.4 Global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Marketing Automation Market by Value3.5.5 Global Through-channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) Market by Value3.5.6 Global Content Marketing Platform (CMP) Marketing Automation Market by Value3.6 Global Marketing Automation Market: Application Analysis3.6.1 Global Retail Marketing Automation Market by Value3.6.2 Global Advertising & Design Marketing Automation Market by Value3.6.3 Global BFSI Marketing Automation Market by Value3.6.4 Global Academic & Education Marketing Automation Market by Value3.6.5 Global Manufacturing & Distribution Marketing Automation Market by Value3.6.6 Global Healthcare Marketing Automation Market by Value3.6.7 Global Media & Entertainment Marketing Automation Market by Value3.6.8 Global Others Marketing Automation Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North America Marketing Automation Market: An Analysis4.1.1 North America Marketing Automation Market by Value4.1.2 North America Marketing Automation Market by Region (The US and Canada)4.1.3 The US Marketing Automation Market by Value4.1.4 Canada Marketing Automation Market by Value4.2 Europe Marketing Automation Market: An Analysis4.2.1 Europe Marketing Automation Market by Value4.2.2 Europe Marketing Automation Market by Region (UK, Germany, Spain and Rest of Europe)4.2.3 UK Marketing Automation Market by Value4.2.4 Germany Marketing Automation Market by Value4.2.5 Spain Marketing Automation Market by Value4.2.6 Rest of Europe Marketing Automation Market by Value4.3 APAC Marketing Automation Market: An Analysis4.3.1 APAC Marketing Automation Market by Value4.3.2 APAC Marketing Automation Market by Region ( China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia)4.3.3 APAC Marketing Automation Market by Solution [Cloud Management Platform (CMP), Cross Channel Campaign Management (CCCM), Lead-to-revenue Management (L2RM), Marketing Resource Management (MRM), Real-time Interaction Management (RTIM) and Through-channel Marketing Automation (TCMA)]4.3.4 China Marketing Automation Market by Value4.3.5 India Marketing Automation Market by Value4.3.6 Japan Marketing Automation Market by Value4.3.7 South Korea Marketing Automation Market by Value4.3.8 Australia Marketing Automation Market by Value4.3.9 APAC Cross Channel Campaign Management (CCCM) Marketing Automation Market by Value 4.3.10 APAC Real-time Interaction Management (RTIM) Marketing Automation Market by Value 4.3.11 APAC Content Marketing Platform (CMP) Marketing Automation Market by Value 4.3.12 APAC Lead-to-revenue Management (L2RM) Marketing Automation Market by Value 4.3.13 APAC Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Marketing Automation Market by Value 4.3.14 APAC Through-channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) Market by Value4.4 ROW Marketing Automation Market: An Analysis4.4.1 ROW Marketing Automation Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Driver5.1.1 Increasing Number of Gmail Users5.1.2 Rising Usage of Social Messaging Apps5.1.3 Surging Adoption of Cloud Computing Technology5.1.4 Growing Social Media Usage5.1.5 Escalating E-commerce Adoption5.1.6 Growing Trend of Mobile Marketing5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Data Quality Issues5.2.2 Problem of Cyber Security5.2.3 High Initial Implementation Cost5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Marketing Automation Software5.3.2 Increasing Focus on Personalized Marketing5.3.3 Growing Use of Predictive Analytics5.3.4 Growing Shift towards Multi-channel Marketing

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Marketing Automation Market Players: A Financial Comparison6.2 Global Marketing Automation Players by Market Share6.3 Global Marketing Automation Market Players by Number of Websites6.4 The US Marketing Automation Players by Market Share

7. Company Profiles7.1 IBM Corporation7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategy7.2 HubSpot, Inc.7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategy7.3 Adobe Inc.7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategy7.4 Oracle Corporation7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business Strategy

