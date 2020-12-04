Worldwide Market For Lubricants To 2030 - Increasing Lubricants Demand From Growing Automotive Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lubricants Market Research Report: By Base Oil, Product Type, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The "Lubricants Market Research Report: By Base Oil, Product Type, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lubricants market is expected to reach a value of $115,350.6 million, increasing from $95,403.9, advancing at a 2.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). The key factors resulting in the growth of the market are increasing sales of new vehicles in emerging economies and rising consumer awareness regarding lubricants. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into process oil, grease, gear oil, engine oil, metalworking oil, general industrial oil, and transmission and hydraulic oil.

The engine oil division held the major share of the market in the past and is further projected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. The increasing requirement for vehicles and expanding the transportation industry around the world are leading to the rising need for engine oil. Additionally, people, these days are becoming more aware of the benefits of utilizing lubricants in their vehicles. These products aid in enhancing the mileage of the vehicle and increasing its life-span.

The lubricants market is categorized into chemical, food & beverages, automotive and other transportation, metallurgy and metalworking, and heavy equipment, out of which, the automotive and other transportation category accounted for the major share of the market in 2019. With the increasing disposable income of people, the sales of vehicles are also growing. This, in turn, is leading to the growth of the transportation industry. Moreover, the demand for lubricants is also increasing because of the expanding mobility services sector across the globe.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global lubricants market in 2019 and is projected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as well. The shift of manufacturing plants from around the world in Asian countries, including India and China, because of less strict environmental rules and low labor costs, is driving the regional domain. The Middle East and African region are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The increasing sales of vehicles in developing countries, including Brazil, China, India, and Mexico, is the key factor leading to the growth of the lubricants market. The per capita income in these countries has increased significantly, owing to which, the demand for vehicles has also risen. Lubricants are utilized in the crankcase of the engine of the vehicle for ensuring that the vehicle is operating efficiently. These products also reduce friction, thereby decreasing the wear and tear of vehicles and enhancing their lifespan.

The lubricants market has also been registering growth because of the increasing awareness among consumers about the advantages of these products. Before the awareness regarding lubricants was only limited to western countries, however, now people are becoming aware of these products all across the globe. Companies in the domain are also adopting newer methods for increasing brand awareness among people. For example, enterprises are offering free samples and gifts to users, thereby increasing awareness and interest in lubricants.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background1.1 Research Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Research Scope1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Base Oil1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Product Type1.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-user1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Region1.3.5 Analysis Period1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit1.3.6.1 Value1.3.6.2 Volume1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology2.1 Secondary Research2.2 Primary Research2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents2.2.1.1 By Region2.2.1.2 By Industry Participant2.2.1.3 By Company Type2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Data Triangulation2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Base Oil4.1.1.1 Mineral Oil4.1.1.2 Synthetic Oil4.1.1.3 Bio-Based Oil4.1.2 By Product Type4.1.2.1 Engine Oil4.1.2.2 Transmission and Hydraulic Fluid Oil4.1.2.3 Gear Oil4.1.2.4 General Industrial Oil4.1.2.5 Grease4.1.2.6 Metalworking Oil4.1.2.7 Process Oil4.1.2.8 Others4.1.3 By End-user4.1.3.1 Automotive and Other Transportation4.1.3.2 Heavy Equipment4.1.3.3 Food and Beverages4.1.3.4 Metallurgy and Metalworking4.1.3.5 Chemical4.1.3.6 Others4.2 Value Chain Analysis4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Trends4.3.1.1 Adoption of Bio-Based Lubricants Among Consumers4.3.2 Drivers4.3.2.1 Increasing Lubricants Demand from Growing Automotive Industry4.3.2.2 Growing Consumer Awareness About Lubricants4.3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast4.3.3 Restraints4.3.3.1 Arrival of Hybrid-Electric Vehicles4.3.3.2 Fluctuating Crude Oil Market4.3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast4.3.4 Opportunity4.3.4.1 Regulations for End-Use Industries Provide Growth Opportunities to Lubricant Manufacturers4.4 Impact of COVID-194.4.1 Global Share by Countries4.4.1.1 Contribution of Countries Toward Global Manufacturing Output4.4.2 Contribution of Countries Toward Global Export and Import (2019)4.4.2.1 Top 20 Countries by Export ($B)4.4.2.2 Top 20 Countries by Import ($B)4.4.3 Global Scenario of COVID-19 Impact4.4.4 Global Scenario4.4.4.1 Gross Domestic Product (Gdp) Growth Rate (2019)4.4.4.2 Gdp Growth Rate (2020)4.4.4.3 Gdp Growth Rate Projection for 20214.4.5 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on Gdp and Economic Forecast4.4.6 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on Workforce Across Various Sectors4.4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lubricants Market4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.5.3 Intensity of Rivalry4.5.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5.5 Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Base Oil5.2 By Product Type5.3 By End-user5.4 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Base Oil6.2 By Product Type6.3 By End-user6.4 By Country

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast7.1 By Base Oil7.2 By Product Type7.3 By End-user7.4 By Country

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast8.1 By Base Oil8.2 By Product Type8.3 By End-user8.4 By Country

Chapter 9. Latam Market Size and Forecast9.1 By Base Oil9.2 By Product Type9.3 By End-user9.4 By Country

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast10.1 By Base Oil10.2 By Product Type10.3 By End-user10.4 By Country

Chapter 11. Major Markets: Segment Analysis11.1 U.S., by Base Oil11.2 U.S., by Product Type11.3 U.S., by End-user11.4 China, by Base Oil11.5 China, by Product Type11.6 China, by End-user11.7 India, by Base Oil11.8 India, by Product Type11.9 India, by End-user11.10 Japan, by Base Oil11.11 Japan, by Product Type11.12 Japan, by End-user11.13 Russia, by Base Oil11.14 Russia, by Product Type11.15 Russia, by End-user

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 Competitive Analysis of Key Players12.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players12.3 List of Other Players12.4 Strategic Developments in the Market12.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions12.4.2 Product Launches12.4.3 Partnerships12.4.4 Facility Expansions

Chapter 13. Company Profile13.1 Petrochina Company Limited13.1.1 Business Overview13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings13.1.3 Key Financial Summary13.2 Bp P.L.C.13.2.1 Business Overview13.2.2 Product and Service Offerings13.2.3 Key Financial Summary13.3 Sinopec Group13.3.1 Business Overview13.3.2 Product and Service Offerings13.3.3 Key Financial Summary13.4 Royal Dutch Shell P.L.C.13.4.1 Business Overview13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings13.4.3 Key Financial Summary13.5 Fuchs Petrolub Se13.5.1 Business Overview13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings13.5.3 Key Financial Summary13.6 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.13.6.1 Business Overview13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings13.6.3 Key Financial Summary13.7 Chevron Corporation13.7.1 Business Overview13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings13.7.3 Key Financial Summary13.8 Illinois Tool Works Inc.13.8.1 Business Overview13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings13.8.3 Key Financial Summary13.9 Buhmwoo Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd.13.9.1 Business Overview13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings13.10 Castrol Ltd.13.10.1 Business Overview13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings13.11 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.13.11.1 Business Overview13.11.2 Product and Service Offerings13.11.3 Key Financial Summary13.12 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited13.12.1 Business Overview13.12.2 Product and Service Offerings13.12.3 Key Financial Summary

Chapter 14. Appendix

