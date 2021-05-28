Worldwide Maritime Information Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include Inmarsat, L3 Technologies And Raytheon Among Others

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "Maritime Information Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global maritime information market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Maritime navigation has been used since centuries for trade, traveling and security purposes. The advent of digital transformation in marine navigation has aided users in gathering crucial information about the activities undertaken on ports and water bodies. Maritime information solutions assist vessels in adapting to the dynamic sea conditions by monitoring several parameters, which enable users and organizations to take better operational as well as strategic decisions. Besides this, they are associated with advantages such as enhancing the overall productivity and safety, along with ensuring efficiency in marine operations. As a result, these solutions are being employed for acquiring data about the ownership, movements, specifications and commercial activities of naval vessels.As maritime information solutions play a vital role in ensuring an economy's security, they are widely used by governing authorities around the world. These solutions help nations in minimizing maritime threats such as human trafficking, terrorist attacks, environmental destruction and illegal seaborne immigration.

Moreover, on account of the liberalization of world trade, there has been a significant increase in the number of ships that traverse the oceans which, in turn, is strengthening the demand for these solutions. Apart from this, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has recently implemented stringent laws, making it compulsory for all vessels to be deployed with Automatic Identification System (AIS) in order to monitor maritime traffic and avoid collision with other ships. Further, manufacturers are financing in research and development activities to attain accurate signal detection from naval vessels. Looking forward, the global maritime information market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Inmarsat, L3 Technologies, ORBCOMM, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, exactEarth, Iridium Communications, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global maritime information market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global maritime information industry?

What has been the imapct of COVID-19 on the global maritime information market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global maritime information industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global maritime information industry?

What is the structure of the global maritime information industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global maritime information industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Maritime Information Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Application5.5 Market Breakup by End-User5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Application6.1 Maritime Information Analytics6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Maritime Information Provision6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Vessel Tracking6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 AIS (Automatic Identification System)6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-User7.1 Government7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Breakup by Segment7.1.2.1 Defense7.1.2.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.2 Intelligence and Security7.1.2.2.1 Market Trends7.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.3 Search and Rescue7.1.2.3.1 Market Trends7.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.4 Government Agency7.1.2.4.1 Market Trends7.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.5 Others7.1.2.5.1 Market Trends7.1.2.5.2 Market Forecast7.1.3 Market Forecast7.2 Commercial7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Breakup by Segment7.2.2.1 Port Management7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.2 Business Intelligence7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.3 Commercial Fishing7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.4 Commercial Shipping7.2.2.4.1 Market Trends7.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.5 Hydrographic and Charting7.2.2.5.1 Market Trends7.2.2.5.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.6 Commercial Offshore7.2.2.6.1 Market Trends7.2.2.6.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.7 Others7.2.2.7.1 Market Trends7.2.2.7.2 Market Forecast7.2.3 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 Europe8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 North America8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Asia Pacific8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Inmarsat13.3.2 L3 Technologies13.3.3 ORBCOMM13.3.4 Raytheon Company13.3.5 Thales Group13.3.6 exactEarth13.3.7 Iridium CommunicationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5t48zx

