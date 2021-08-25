Worldwide Luxury Good Industry To 2026 - Rising Initiatives Towards Sustainable Luxury Goods Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Good Market Research Report by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Good Market Research Report by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Luxury Good Market size was estimated at USD 250.24 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 262.27 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.14% to reach USD 338.14 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Luxury Good Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Luxury Good Market, including Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Kering SA, Luxottica Group S.p.A., LVMH Group, L'Oreal Group, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Shiseido Company, Limited, Shiseido Company, Ltd., Swatch Group Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Luxury Good Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Luxury Good Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Luxury Good Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Luxury Good Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Luxury Good Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Luxury Good Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Luxury Good Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Emergence of online stores5.1.1.2. Increasing number of high-net-worth individuals across the globe5.1.1.3. Influence of celebrity endorsement5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Vulnerability to currency fluctuations5.1.2.2. Value-added taxes imposed on luxury goods by governments5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Rising product advertisement through social media and increasing awareness about personal appearance5.1.3.2. Growing consumer preference for high-quality and premium Goods5.1.3.3. Rising initiatives towards sustainable luxury goods5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Rising availability of counterfeit products5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Luxury Good Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Accessories6.3. Cosmetics & Beauty Products6.4. Designer Apparel & Footwear6.5. Fine Wines/champagne & Spirits6.6. Jewelry6.7. Travel Goods 7. Luxury Good Market, by Mode of Sale7.1. Introduction7.2. Online7.3. Retail 8. Americas Luxury Good Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Luxury Good Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. Singapore9.10. South Korea9.11. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Luxury Good Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA12.2. Kering SA12.3. Luxottica Group S.p.A.12.4. LVMH Group12.5. L'Oreal Group12.6. Ralph Lauren Corporation12.7. Shiseido Company, Limited12.8. Shiseido Company, Ltd.12.9. Swatch Group Ltd.12.10. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 13. Appendix

