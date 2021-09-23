Worldwide Luminaire And Lighting Control Industry To 2030 - Surging Development Of Smart City Projects In Asia-Pacific Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luminaire and Lighting Control Market by Product, Component, Light, Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global luminaire and lighting control market size is expected to reach $130.71 billion by 2030 from $72.66 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2020 to 2030.Luminaire and lighting controls are a range of lighting devices that can regulate the levels, quality and characteristics of light in a defined space. These devices aid in reducing electricity wastage while simultaneously encouraging energy efficiency. In addition, lighting control is a network-based lighting control solution that uses various components, such as occupancy sensors, transmitters & receivers, and microcontrollers for controlling lighting. The control systems offer various advantages such as maximizing energy savings, while adhering to building codes and complying with green building and energy conservation programs. These systems have been widely used in lighting applications of smart building & smart home establishments, industries, and automotive areas. Reduced energy consumption is one of the major advantages of using smart lighting controls.The prominent factors that impact the luminaire and lighting control market growth are increasing demand of street and roadways lighting, high development of smart lighting system, and government initiatives toward energy saving product. However, high initial installation cost restricts the market growth. On the contrary, surge in development of smart city projects in Asia-Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to definitely affect the development of the global luminaire and lighting control market during the forecast period.The global luminaire and lighting control market is segmented into product, component, light, technology, application, and region. By product, the market is bifurcated into luminaire and lighting control. By component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of light, it is segregated into LED, halogen, fluorescent, HID, and others. By technology, it is fragmented into wired and wireless. The wireless segment further sub segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, others. Depending on application, it is separated into indoor and outdoor. The indoor segment further sub segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial is further sub segmented into offices, restaurants and hotels, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and others.Region-wise, the luminaire and lighting control market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is dominating the market, due to an increase in enhanced technologies in smart infrastructure.Competitive analysis and profiles of the major luminaire and lighting control market players, such as Acuity Brands, Inc. ( Georgia), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), OSRAM AG ( Germany), Philips N.V. ( The Netherlands), Dialight (UK), Legrand S.A. ( France), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc (U.S.), and Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.), are focusing their investment on technologically advanced, cost-effective, and more secure products and solutions for various applications.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping the luminaire and lighting control3.3. Patent analysis3.3.1. By region, 2012-20203.3.2. By applicant, 2012-20203.4. Covid-19 impact analysis3.4.1. COVID-19 outbreak3.4.2. Impact on market size3.4.3. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increasing demand of street and roadways lighting3.6.3.1. High development of smart lighting system3.5.1.2. Government initiatives toward energy saving product3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. High initial installation cost3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Surging development of smart city projects in Asia-Pacific CHAPTER 4: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET , BY PRODUCT4.1. Overview4.2. Luminaire4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Lighting Control4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET, BY COMPONENT5.1. Overview5.2. Hardware5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Software5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Services5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET , BY LIGHT6.1. Overview6.2. LED6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Halogen6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. Fluorescent6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country6.5. HID6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Market analysis, by country6.6. Others6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY7.1. Overview7.2. Wired7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. Wireless7.3.1. Wi-Fi7.3.2. Bluetooth7.3.3. ZigBee7.3.4. Others7.3.5. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.6. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.7. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET, BY APPLICATION8.1. Overview8.2. Indoor8.2.1. Residential8.2.2. Commercial8.2.3. Industrial8.2.4. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by region8.2.6. Market analysis, by country8.3. Outdoor8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 9: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MAREKT, BY REGION CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE10.1. Introduction10.1.1. Market player positioning, 202010.2. Top winning strategies10.3. Product mapping of top 10 player10.4. Competitive dashboard10.5. Competitive heatmap CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES11.1. ACUITY BRANDS, INC.11.1.1. Company overview11.1.2. Company snapshot11.1.3. Product portfolio11.1.4. Business performance11.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments11.2. DIALIGHT11.2.1. Company overview11.2.2. Company snapshot11.2.3. Operating business segments11.2.4. Product portfolio11.2.5. Business performance11.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments11.3. CREE, INC.11.3.1. Company overview11.3.2. Key executives11.3.3. Company snapshot11.3.4. Operating business segments11.3.5. Product portfolio11.3.6. R&D expenditure11.3.7. Business performance11.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.4. EATON CORPORATION11.4.1. Company overview11.4.2. Company snapshot11.4.3. Operating business segments11.4.4. Product portfolio11.4.5. R&D Expenditure11.4.6. Business performance11.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments11.5. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY11.5.1. Company overview11.5.2. Key executives11.5.3. Company snapshot11.5.4. Operating business segments11.5.5. Product portfolio11.5.6. R&D expenditure11.5.7. Business performance11.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.6. OSRAM LICHT AG11.6.1. Company overview11.6.2. Key executives11.6.3. Company snapshot11.6.4. Operating business segments11.6.5. Product portfolio11.6.6. R&D expenditure11.6.7. Business performance11.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.7. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N. V.11.7.1. Company overview11.7.2. Company snapshot11.7.3. Operating business segments11.7.4. Product portfolio11.7.5. Business performance11.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments11.8. LEGRAND S. A.11.8.1. Company overview11.8.2. Company snapshot11.8.3. Product portfolio11.8.4. Business performance11.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments11.9. LUTRON ELECTRONICS CO11.9.1. Company overview11.9.2. Key executives11.9.3. Company snapshot11.9.4. Product portfolio11.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments11.10. HUBBEL INCORPORATED11.10.1. Company overview11.10.2. Key executives11.10.3. Company snapshot11.10.4. Operating business segments11.10.5. Product portfolio11.10.6. Business performance11.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

