Worldwide LPG Industry To 2026 - Players Include Repsol, Saudi Arabia Oil And Bharat Petroleum Among Others

The global liquified petroleum gas (LPG) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.91% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$153.146 billion in 2026 from US$109.493 billion in 2020.LPG is a by-product of propane and butane, and mainly extracted through refineries (crude oil) or natural gas (propane and butane's by-product), which differs area to area, such as in North America, majority of supply of LPG is from natural gases, where United States and Canada are the major exporters of LPG, and that in Asia Pacific is from refineries' extraction. At global level, the majority of extraction of LPG in the market is from natural gas, mainly contributed by North America, Europe, Middle East. Considering the different methods of extraction (natural gas and refinery), the natural gas process is more appealing as it involves a gas separation facility, which extracts the LPG easily and cost-effectively, whereas the refineries involve high installation cost of liquefaction process. The distribution of LPG can be done through tankers, drums, or pipelines, depending on the logistics and demand of the good.Liquified petroleum gas is a clean fuel, cost effective in use and an environment friendly substitute for the gasoline and diesel in the market that is boosting the demand for the LPG. The major drivers for the global LPG market are increase in consumption of LPG due to increase in population growth, government initiatives to use the cleaner fuel, industrialization, and urbanization, increasing investments in developing countries, and improving R&D. While, the storage issue of LPG, irregular domestic supply of LPG, high installation cost of LPG to liquefaction process are the major restraints in this market. Due to the properties of LPG such as highly in-flammable and so on creates the problem for the suppliers to store it and supply it accordingly. Among the application segment, the residential and commercial segments are the dominant segments globally due to the increasing investments and increase in urbanization and industrialization. Since people's preference towards traditional uses of fuel and government initiatives has been boosting the demand for the LPG worldwide COVID-19 ImpactThe pandemic COVID-19 has adversely impacted the global demand for LPG in the market, especially in commercial sector, and hence, impacted the growth rate of it. On the other side, the residential demand for personal consumption purposes such as household cooking has increased. Overall, the increasing demand for the LPG has projected a positive growth in upcoming period. Due to lockdowns, the demand of LPG in Europe continues to affect adversely in the market. In other regions, several players are entering into the market with the aim to fulfill the demand for LPG. US and Russia are expanding in the LPG market to acquire the significant market share Growth of SMEsSome under-construction projects of NGL are Arbuckle II, Front Range Expansion, Texas Express Expansion, Mariner East 2X, and Lone Star Express Expansion that are projected to be operational by 2020. Some developed projects that will be operational by 2022. The marine industry has the significant growth for LPG market in the upcoming future as LPG is becoming popular as a marine fuel in shipping industry. All these upcoming projects, and boom in sale oil US is going make the US as the top supplier and producer of the crude oil in the market and hence, the top supplier of the LPG as well. This increase in supply (along with the increase in demand) also helps to maintain the prices of LPG in the market and hence, creates a potential demand and growth for the same in the future Asia Pacific to witness lucrative growth Asia Pacific is predicted to have an attractive region for global LPG market, as due to increasing population in this region, the demand for the LPG is booming in there, especially in China, India, and JapanAlso, the investments in industrialization and urbanization in these developing countries is increasing due to cost-effectiveness is driving the growth of demand of LPG in forecast period in Asia Pacific region. Apart from it, government initiatives to promote the LPG for cooking instead of conventional fuels to reduce the harmful gases into the environment.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Market Definition1.2. Market Segmentation 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Data2.2. Assumptions 3. Executive Summary3.1. Research Highlights 4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3.3. The threat of New Entrants4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis 5. Global Liquified Petroleum Gas Market Analysis, By technology5.1. Introduction5.2. Refinery5.3. Associated gas5.4. Non-associated gas 6. Global Liquified Petroleum Gas Market Analysis, By Application6.1. Introduction6.2. Residential6.3. Transport6.4. Commercial6.5. Refinery 7. Global Liquified Petroleum Gas Market Analysis, by Geography7.1. Introduction7.2. North America7.2.1. North America Liquified Petroleum Gas Market Analysis, By application7.2.2. North America Liquified Petroleum Gas Market Analysis, By Technology7.2.3. By Country7.2.3.1. United States7.2.3.2. Canada7.2.3.3. Mexico7.3. South America7.3.1. South America Liquified Petroleum Gas Market Analysis, By application7.3.2. South America Liquified Petroleum Gas Market Analysis, By Technology7.3.3. By Country7.3.3.1. Brazil7.3.3.2. Argentina7.3.3.3. Others7.4. Europe7.4.1. Europe Liquified Petroleum Gas Market Analysis, By application7.4.2. Europe Liquified Petroleum Gas Market Analysis, By Technology7.4.3. By Country7.4.3.1. Germany7.4.3.2. Spain7.4.3.3. United Kingdom7.4.3.4. France7.4.3.5. Others7.5. The Middle East and Africa7.5.1. The Middle East and Africa Liquified Petroleum Gas Market Analysis, By application7.5.2. The Middle East and Africa Liquified Petroleum Gas Market Analysis, By Technology7.5.3. By Country7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia7.5.3.2. South Africa7.5.3.3. Others7.6. Asia Pacific7.6.1. Asia Pacific Liquified Petroleum Gas Market Analysis, By application7.6.2. Asia Pacific Liquified Petroleum Gas Market Analysis, By Technology7.6.3. By Country7.6.3.1. China7.6.3.2. Japan7.6.3.3. Australia7.6.3.4. India7.6.3.5. Others 8. Competitive Environment and Analysis8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix 9. Company Profiles9.1. Repsol9.2. China Gas Holdings Ltd9.3. Saudi Arabia Oil Co9.4. FLAGA Gmbh9.5. Kleenheat9.6. Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd9.7. JGC Holdings Corp9.8. Phillips 66 Company9.9. Chevron Corp9.10. Reliance9.11. Exxon Mobil CorpFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvwl9h

