Worldwide Low Voltage Electric Motor Industry To 2026 - Key Drivers And Restraints

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Voltage Types, by Products, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Voltage Types, by Products, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low voltage electric motor market is projected to grow in the coming years due to the surging industrial sector, growing automobile industry, and increasing investments in power generation plants.

Additionally, the rising number of chemical, oil, and gas projects across the world would augment the need for water treatment plants propelling the demand for low voltage electric motors as well. Low voltage electric motor is majorly used for energy saving and its wide application across various sectors such as residential, commercial, industrial and automotive would further increase its proliferation in the years to come. However, the coronavirus outbreak is expected to adversely impact the global low voltage electric motor market in 2020 as governments of various countries have imposed a nation-wide lockdown resulting in the closure of all construction operations which would impact the demand for low voltage electric motors. Although, post-COVID-19 the market is expected to recover as the majority of the economic activities would resume normalcy.

According to this research, the Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2020-2026.Among all the applications, the automotive segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate due to the growing acceptance of electric vehicles which is catalyzing the growth of low voltage electric motors market size globally. EV30@30 campaign was also launched across 13 countries with the goal of accelerating the deployment of electric vehicles with a target of at least 30 percent new electric vehicle sales by 2030. Hence, an upsurge in demand for automotive electric motors is expected over the coming years owing to rising fuel prices and stringent regulations towards reducing the air pollution levels across various countries.

Based on regions, Asia Pacific currently holds the largest revenue share in the global low voltage electric motor market on account of various ongoing projects in transportation, energy & power, and industrial verticals in the region. Europe, Middle East and Africa region are projected to witness maximum growth among all the regions due to growing demand for energy-efficient motors - marked IE3 and above, for up-gradation of equipment in the automation process especially in Germany, France and UAE.

The report thoroughly covers the market by voltage type, by product type, by application and by regions including North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights:

Historical data and Forecast of Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Europe , Middle East and Africa Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2026F

, and Africa Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2026F Historical data and Forecast of Europe , Middle East and Africa Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

, and Africa Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F Historical data and Forecast of Asia Pacific Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Asia Pacific Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of North America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of North America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of South America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of South America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of United Kingdom Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of United Kingdom Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Germany Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Germany Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Italy Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Italy Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of France Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of France Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of UAE Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of UAE Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of South Africa Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of South Africa Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Egypt Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Egypt Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of USA Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F Historical data and Forecast of USA Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F Historical data and Forecast of Canada Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Canada Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Mexico Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Mexico Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Brazil Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Brazil Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Argentina Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Argentina Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Columbia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues for the Period, 2017-2026F

Historical data and Forecast of Columbia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage Types, Product Types and Applications for the Period 2017-2026F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By players

Market Trends

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1. Report Description2.2. Key Highlights of the Report2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation2.4. Research Methodology2.5. Assumptions

3. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview3.1. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2017-2026F3.2. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Industry Life Cycle, 20193.3. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Porter's Five Force Model3.4. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Ecosystem3.5. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage Types, 2019 & 2026F3.6. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Product Types, 2019 & 2026F3.7. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2019 & 2026F3.8. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2019 & 2026F

4. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Dynamics4.1. Impact Analysis4.2. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints

5. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Trends

6. EMEA Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview6.1. EMEA Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues 2017-2026F6.2. EMEA Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Shares, By Countries, 2019 & 2026F6.3. United Kingdom Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview6.4. Germany Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview6.5. Italy Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview6.6. France Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview6.7. Saudi Arabia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview6.8. UAE Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview6.9. South Africa Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview6.10. Egypt Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview6.11. Rest of EMEA Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

7. APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview7.1. APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues 2017-2026F7.2. APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Shares, By Countries, 2019 & 2026F7.3. India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview7.4. China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview7.5. Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview7.6. Rest of APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview 8. North America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview8.1. North America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues 2017-2026F8.2. North America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Shares, By Countries, 2019 & 2026F8.3. United States Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview8.4. Canada Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview8.5. Mexico Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview 9. South America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview9.1. South America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues 2017-2026F9.2. South America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Shares, By Countries, 2019 & 2026F9.3. Brazil Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview9.4. Argentina Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview9.5. Colombia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview9.6. Rest of South America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

10. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Key Performance Indicators

11. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment11.1 EMEA Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment11.2 Asia Pacific Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment11.3 North America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment11.4 South America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment 12. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Overview - Competitive Landscape12.1. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies12.1.1. EMEA Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 201912.1.2. Asia Pacific Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 201912.1.3. North America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 201912.1.4. South America Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 201912.2. Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

13. Company Profiles13.1. ABB Ltd.13.2. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.13.3. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation13.4. Nidec Corporation13.5. Regal Beloit Corporation13.6. Siemens AG13.7. TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.13.8. Schneider Electric SE13.9. WEG S.A.13.10. Wolong Electric Group

14. Key Strategic Recommendations

15. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmlrh3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-low-voltage-electric-motor-industry-to-2026---key-drivers-and-restraints-301199092.html

SOURCE Research and Markets