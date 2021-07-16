Worldwide Long-Read Sequencing Industry To 2030 - Decreasing Cost Of Sequencing Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Long-Read Sequencing Market: Focus on Products and Services, Technology, Application, End User, Country Data (17 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This premium market intelligence report highlights that the global long-read sequencing market is projected to reach $3,305.5 million by 2030. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 21.15% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Long-read sequencing is one of the comprehensive methods for analyzing entire genomic analysis. Genomic information has been instrumental in identifying inherited disorders, characterizing the mutations that drive cancer progression, and tracking disease outbreaks. Further, long-read sequencing is the technique for sequencing all the genome and protein-coding genes in the genome.

This technique includes the selection of the subset of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of the genome that encodes proteins or exons, which is followed by sequencing of the exome DNA using high throughput DNA sequencing methods. Long-read sequencing is also known as third-generation sequencing.

Long-read sequencing is a DNA sequencing technique currently being researched to determine the nucleotide sequence of long sequences of DNA between 10,000 and 100,000 base pairs at a time. This technology removes the need to cut up of genome and then amplify DNA which is normally required in other DNA sequencing techniques.

Market Segmentation

Products (Systems, Kits and Assays, Software) and Services

Technology (Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Synthetic Long-Read Sequencing, and Others)

Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Rare Diseases, Genetic Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, and Translational Research)

End User (Academic and Research Institutions, Pharma and Biotech Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, and Other End Users)

Regional Segmentation

North America : U.S., Canada

: U.S., Europe : Germany , France , Italy , U.K., Spain , Netherland, Russia and Rest-of-the- Europe

: , , , U.K., , Netherland, and Rest-of-the- Asia-Pacific : Japan , China , India , Australia , South Korea , Singapore , and Rest-of-APAC

: , , , , , , and Rest-of-APAC Latin America : Brazil , Mexico , Rest-of- Latin America

: , , Rest-of- Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

Market Growth Drivers

Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence

Increasing Number of Population Genomics Initiatives

Market Challenges

Lack of High Complexity Genomic Testing Centers in High Potential Markets

Challenges Pertaining to Genomic Data Centers

Scarcity of Knowledge Dissemination Pertaining to Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities

Market Opportunities

Massive Scope for Adoption of Genomic Data Analysis Software in Emerging Nations

Novel Diagnostic Applications

Key Companies Profiled

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd, Bionano Genomics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Longas Technologies Pty Ltd, Novogene Co., Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Quantapore, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is long-read sequencing revolutionizing the field of next generation sequencing?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global long-read sequencing market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global long-read sequencing market?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global long-read sequencing market landscape?

What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to long-read sequencing?

What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region for the development of long-read sequencing?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2030, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment? The segments are as follows:

Products (systems, kits, and assays, software) and services



Technology (single-molecule real-time (SRMT) sequencing, nanopore sequencing, synthetic long-read sequencing, and others)



Application (oncology, infectious diseases, rare diseases, genetic disorders, metabolic disorders, and translational research)



End user (academic and research institutions, pharma and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and other end users)



Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World)

, , , , and Rest-of-the-World) What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global long-read sequencing market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are the current unmet needs that are being faced in the global long-read sequencing market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition 2 Market Scope 3 Research Methodology 4 Market Overview4.1 Market Definition4.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential4.3 COVID-19 Impact on Global Long-Read Sequencing Market 5 Market Dynamics5.1 Overview5.2 Impact Analysis5.3 Market Drivers5.3.1 Decreasing Cost of Sequencing5.3.2 Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence5.3.3 Increasing Number of Population Genomics Initiatives5.4 Market Restraints5.4.1 Lack of High Complexity Genomic Testing Centers in High Potential Markets5.4.2 Challenges Pertaining to Genomic Data Storage5.4.3 Scarcity of Knowledge Dissemination Pertaining to Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities5.5 Market Opportunities5.5.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Genomic Data Analysis Software in Emerging Nations5.5.2 Novel Diagnostic Applications 6 Industry Insights6.1 Overview6.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.6.2.1 FDA Regulation6.2.2 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Regulation6.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe6.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific6.4.1 China6.4.2 Japan 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Acquisitions7.2 Synergistic Activities7.3 Product Launches and Upgradations7.4 Market Share Analysis (by Company), 2019 and 20207.5 Growth Share Analysis7.5.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Technology)7.5.2 Growth Share Analysis (by Application) 8 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by Products and Services), $Million, 2020-20308.1 Overview8.2 Products8.2.1 Systems8.2.2 Kits and Assays8.2.3 Software8.3 Services 9 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by Technology), $Million, 2020-20309.1 Overview9.2 Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing9.3 Nanopore Sequencing9.4 Synthetic Long-Read Sequencing9.5 Other Sequencing Technologies 10 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by Application), $Million, 2020-203010.1 Overview10.2 Oncology10.3 Infectious Diseases10.4 Rare Diseases10.5 Genetic Disorders10.6 Metabolic Disorders10.7 Translational Research 11 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by End User), $Million, 2020-203011.1 Overview11.2 Academic and Research Institutions11.3 Pharma and Biotech Companies11.4 Clinical Laboratories11.5 Hospitals and Clinics11.6 Other End Users 12 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by Region), $Million, 2020-203012.1 Overview12.2 North America12.2.1 U.S.12.2.2 Canada12.3 Europe12.3.1 Germany12.3.2 U.K.12.3.3 France12.3.4 Italy12.3.5 Spain12.3.6 Netherlands12.3.7 Russia12.3.8 Rest-of- Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.4.1 China12.4.2 Japan12.4.3 India12.4.4 South Korea12.4.5 Australia12.4.6 Singapore12.4.7 Rest-of- Asia-Pacific12.5 Latin America12.5.1 Brazil12.5.2 Mexico12.5.3 Rest-of- Latin-America12.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW) 13 Company Profiles13.1 Overview13.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.13.2.1 Company Overview13.2.2 Role of Agilent Technologies, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market13.2.3 Financials13.2.4 Key Insights About Financial of the Company13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.3 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd13.3.1 Company Overview13.3.2 Role of Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market13.3.3 SWOT Analysis13.4 Bionano Genomics, Inc.13.4.1 Company Overview13.4.2 Role of Bionano Genomics, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market13.4.3 Financials13.4.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd13.5.1 Company Overview13.5.2 Role of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market13.5.3 Financials13.5.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.6 Illumina, Inc.13.6.1 Company Overview13.6.2 Role of Illumina, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market13.6.3 Financials13.6.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.7 Longas Technologies Pty Ltd13.7.1 Company Overview13.7.2 Role of Longas Technologies Pty Ltd in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market13.7.3 SWOT Analysis13.8 Novogene Co., Ltd.13.8.1 Company Overview13.8.2 Role of Novogene Co., Ltd. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market13.8.3 SWOT Analysis13.9 Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc.13.9.1 Company Overview13.9.2 Role of Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market13.9.3 SWOT Analysis13.1 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.13.10.1 Company Overview13.10.2 Role of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market13.10.3 Financials13.10.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.11 PerkinElmer, Inc.13.11.1 Company Overview13.11.2 Role of PerkinElmer Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market13.11.3 Financials13.11.4 SWOT Analysis13.12 QIAGEN N.V.13.12.1 Company Overview13.12.2 Role of QIAGEN N.V. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market13.12.3 Financials13.12.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company13.12.5 SWOT Analysis13.13 Quantapore, Inc.13.13.1 Company Overview13.13.2 Role of the Quantapore, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market13.13.3 SWOT Analysis13.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.13.14.1 Company Overview13.14.2 Role of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market13.14.3 Financials13.14.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company13.14.5 SWOT Analysis13.15 Snapshot13.15.1 Stratos Genomics13.15.1.1 Company Overview13.15.1.2 Role of Stratos Genomics in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r6v0ce

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-long-read-sequencing-industry-to-2030---decreasing-cost-of-sequencing-is-driving-growth-301335506.html

SOURCE Research and Markets