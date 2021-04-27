Worldwide Liquid Detergent Industry To 2026 - Players Include Henkel, The Clorox Company And Unilever Among Others

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Detergent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Liquid detergent is a cleaning agent in liquid form which is ideal for removing dirt and oils from delicate fabrics. Liquid detergent is made by mixing dry powder in a solution consisting of water and chemicals known as solubilizers which help the water and detergent to blend together evenly. These synthetic surfactants are manufactured from complexation agents, zeolites, bleach, enzymes, etc. Nowadays, liquid detergents are increasingly being used by the consumers as they can be evenly blended in both cold and warm water. According to the latest report by the publisher, titled "Liquid Detergent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global liquid detergent market reached a value of US$ 28.7 Billion in 2020.The growing disposable incomes, especially in the developing regions, is escalating the demand for detergent liquid where the customers are inclined to buy products based on a company's reputation, price and quality. Further, the rising concerns about environmental sustainability has led the manufacturers to focus on eco-friendly liquid detergents made from biodegradable components. This acts as another growth-inducing factor for the global liquid detergent market. Moreover, the aggressive marketing and promotional techniques used by various e-commerce companies to attract the consumers is further boosting the overall market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global liquid detergent market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Henkel, Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Church & Dwight and Unilever.This report provides a deep insight into the global liquid detergent market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the liquid detergent industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global liquid detergent market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global liquid detergent market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global liquid detergent market?

Which are the popular product types in the global liquid detergent market?

Which are the key distribution channels in the global liquid detergent market?

What are the major end-use sectors in the global liquid detergent market?

What are the price trends of liquid detergents?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the liquid detergent market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global liquid detergent market?

What is the structure of the global liquid detergent market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global liquid detergent market?

How are liquid detergents manufactured?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Liquid Detergent Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Price Analysis 5.4 Impact of COVID-195.5 Market Breakup by Product Type5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast5.10 SWOT Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Strengths5.10.3 Weaknesses5.10.4 Opportunities5.10.5 Threats5.11 Value Chain Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Research and Development5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement5.11.4 Manufacturing5.11.5 Marketing5.11.6 Distribution5.11.7 End-Use5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.12.1 Overview5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.12.4 Degree of Competition5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Inorganic Liquid Detergent6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Organic Liquid Detergent6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-Use7.1 Residential7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Commercial7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Convenience Stores8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Departmental Stores8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Online Stores8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Liquid Detergent Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Raw Material Requirements10.3 Manufacturing Process10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure11.2 Key Players11.3 Profiles of Key Players11.3.1 Henkel & Company KGaA11.3.2 Procter & Gamble11.3.3 The Clorox Company11.3.4 Church and Dwight Company11.3.5 Unilever Plc

