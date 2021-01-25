Worldwide Liquid Biopsy Industry To 2026 - Players Include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics And Biocept Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market Global Forecast by Cancer, Product, Sample, Circulating Biomarkers, Regions, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of Global Liquid Biopsy Industry. According to the research analysis, Global Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to be US$ 3.1 Billion by 2026.

A liquid biopsy is an emerging tool for the diagnosis of cancer disease nowadays. The liquid biopsy involves collecting samples and analysing tumours in the blood to diagnose cancer disease in the human body. Liquid biopsy assists medical practitioners as a source of genomic and proteomic knowledge in cancer patients by early detection of circulating tumour cells, DNA and extracellular vesicles. Currently, liquid biopsy plays a critical role in accelerating and implementing accurate oncology in clinical settings by leading to an improved understanding of tumour heterogeneity and allowing for dynamic control of reactions to care and variations in genomics.The major growth drivers of liquid biopsies are that while extracting the tissue sample from the human body is much pain-free, it substitutes the pain associated with the procedure. Besides, liquid biopsy is very accurate in detecting tumour cells in the blood of cancer patients. Due to the low sensitivity of liquid biopsy, it acts as the restraint factor in the market's growth.The key players play an essential role in the liquid biopsy market's growth by launching innovative products. In June 2020, NeoGenomics Inc. launched three liquid biopsy tests for non-small cell lung cancer, solid tumour types, and specific breast cancer. The COVID-19 effect in the liquid biopsy market has been harsh because all patients are taking therapies to treat cancer; since they have a weak immune system, and they are less prone to fight with coronavirus diseases. Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Market Dynamics3.1 Growth Drivers3.2 Challenges 4. Global - Liquid Biopsy Market 5. Market Share - Global Liquid Biopsy5.1 By Region5.2 By Cancer5.3 By Product5.4 By Circulating Biomarkers 6. Region - Liquid Biopsy Market6.1 North America6.2 Europe6.3 Asia-Pacific6.4 Latin America6.5 Middle East & Africa 7. Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Market7.1 Lung Cancer7.2 Breast Cancer7.3 Colorectal Cancer7.4 Prostate Cancer7.5 Others 8. By Product - Liquid Biopsy Market8.1 Kits & Consumables8.2 Instruments8.3 Services 9. Circulating Biomarkers - Liquid Biopsy Market9.1 Circulating Tumor cell (CTCs)9.2 Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)9.3 Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)9.4 Other Biomarkers (cell free DNA,etc) 10. By Clinical Application - Liquid Biopsy Market10.1 Monitoring10.2 Prognosis10.3 Theranostics10.4 Screening 11. By Sample - Liquid Biopsy Market11.1 Plasma / Serum11.2 Urine11.3 Others 12. Company Analysis12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc12.1.1 Overview12.1.2 Product Portfolio12.2 Roche Diagnostics12.2.1 Overview12.2.2 Product Portfolio12.2.3 Financial Insight12.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc12.3.1 Overview12.3.2 Product Portfolio12.3.3 Financial Insight12.4 Biocept, Inc.12.4.1 Overview12.4.2 Product Portfolio12.5 Biocartis12.5.1 Overview12.5.2 Product Portfolio12.5.3 Financial Insight12.6 Myriad Genetics, Inc12.6.1 Overview12.6.2 Product Portfolio12.6.3 Financial Insight12.7 Genomic Health12.7.1 Product Portfolio12.7.2 Financial Insight12.8 NeoGenomics Laboratories12.8.1 Overview12.8.2 Product Portfolio12.8.3 Financial Insight12.9 Qiagen12.9.1 Overview12.9.2 Product Portfolio12.9.3 Financial InsightFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybtfmo

