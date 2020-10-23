Worldwide Lipstick Industry To 2025 - Key Drivers And Challenges

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lipstick Market by Product Type (Matte, Gloss, Others (Sheer, Crème, Stain, Moisturizing, Satin, Frost, Perl, etc.), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental/Grocery Stores, and Others), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Lipstick Market is forecast to witness a CAGR of over 10% in the coming years and cross $ 16 billion by 2025. The Global Lipstick Market is driven by the increasing working women population and young population, growing urbanization and rising purchasing power of the consumers. Additionally, the growing demand from the emerging markets and inclination towards natural and organic lipsticks is expected to further propel the market growth through 2025. Increasing health consciousness among the consumers has led to the adoption of natural or organic lipsticks, which are free from toxic chemicals such as cadmium, lead, formaldehyde, paraben, among others. Additionally, these lipsticks have a high content of antioxidants and do not cause any harm to the skin. However, the sudden outbreak and spread of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown across countries have adversely impacted the beauty and personal care industry, globally. The consumer spending has significantly reduced during the time of pandemic and a consumer shift is also observed towards safe and reliable products. This in turn is expected to slow down the market growth in 2020. Also, the lockdown has led to shut down of all economic activities and organizations are working remotely and the following work from home culture, which has significantly reduced the demand for lipsticks among the working women.The Global Lipstick Market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into matte, gloss, and others (Sheer, Creme, Stain, Moisturizing, Satin, Frost, Perl, etc.). The matte segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increasing consumer preference towards matte lip colors since they are long-lasting and offer natural look. Based on distribution channel, the market can be fragmented into departmental/ grocery stores, multi-branded retail stores, online channels, supermarkets/hypermarkets, exclusive retail stores and others. Among these, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the availability of a wide range of product options with competitive pricing options, and skillful staff that suggest products as per your need.Regionally, the Global Lipstick Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the Global Lipstick Market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for cosmetics and increasing popularity of regional brands in the region. North America is also expected to hold a significantly large market share owing to the growing popularity of lip colors among the youth and availability of a wide product range.Major players operating in the Global Lipstick Market include L'Oreal S.A, Christian Dior SE, Shiseido Company, Limited, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Revlon, Inc., Coty, Inc., Avon Products, Inc., INGLOT Cosmetics, Chanel S.A., ABLE C&C Co., Ltd., Yves Rocher, Inc. AmorePacific Corporation, Oriflame Holding AG, among others. The companies are developing and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions. Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Lipstick Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Lipstick Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Lipstick Market based on product type, distribution channel, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Lipstick Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Lipstick Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Lipstick Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Lipstick Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Lipstick Market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lipstick Market 4. Voice of Customer 5. Executive Summary 6. Global Lipstick Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value & Volume6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Product Type (Matte, Gloss, Others (Sheer, Creme, Stain, Moisturizing, Satin, Frost, Perl, etc.))6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental/ Grocery Stores, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Exclusive Retail Stores Online Channels and Others (Salon etc.))6.2.3. By Company (2019)6.2.4. By Region6.3. Product Market Map 7. Asia-Pacific Lipstick Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis 8. North America Lipstick Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3. North America: Country Analysis 9. Europe Lipstick Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3. Europe: Country Analysis 10. South America Lipstick Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3. South America: Country Analysis 11. Middle East and Africa Lipstick Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3. MEA: Country Analysis 12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Pricing Analysis 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. L'Oreal S.A.15.2. Christian Dior SE15.3. Shiseido Company, Limited15.4. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.15.5. Revlon, Inc.15.6. Coty, Inc.15.7. Avon Products, Inc.15.8. INGLOT Cosmetics15.9. Chanel S.A.15.10. ABLE C&C Co., Ltd. 16. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9t6m1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-lipstick-industry-to-2025---key-drivers-and-challenges-301158815.html

SOURCE Research and Markets