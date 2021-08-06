Worldwide Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Industry To 2028 - Growing Demand From Construction Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends, By Process, By Application, By End Use, And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) market size is expected to reach USD 85.95 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The global market growth is due to growing adoption of LLDPE products by various industries including agriculture, packaging, automotive, and construction, among others.Additionally, LLDPE possess stronger mechanical properties as compared to other derivatives such as excellent tensile and impact resistance. High tensile product property makes it ideal raw material for producing films. LLDPE-based films are used in various applications where elongation and flexibility are important factors such as hazardous waste liners, geo-membrane liners, canal linings, and in miming sector. These are other major factor expected to drive adoption of linear low-density polyethylene, thereby boosting market growth.Consumption of LLDPE is expected to increase due to environmental concerns causing due to use of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), which is expected to boost growth of the global Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market. Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the process segments, the gas phase segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, as this phase is important for manufacturing of superior quality LLDPE film resins, and is time-saving.

Among the end-use segments, the packaging segment is expected to register a robust CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the extrusion molding segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. The injection molding segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to rapid growth of end-use sectors such as automotive, oil & gas, textiles, electronics, and production industries in the region.

The North America market accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020, due to well-established pharmaceuticals as well as food and beverages industries in the region.

market accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020, due to well-established pharmaceuticals as well as food and beverages industries in the region. Key players profiled in the report include The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsui and Westlake, Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS Group AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Borealis AG, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Nova Chemicals Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and Braskem S.A. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of all the major players in the Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Synopsis Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics Chapter 4. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis4.1. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Process Segmentation Analysis4.2. Industrial Outlook4.2.1. Market indicators analysis4.2.2. Market drivers analysis4.2.2.1. Growing demand from construction industry4.2.2.2. Rising demand for packaged food4.2.3. Market restraints analysis4.2.3.1. Government regulations regarding plastic disposal4.3. Technological Insights4.4. Regulatory Framework4.5. ETOP Analysis4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis4.8. Price trend Analysis Chapter 5. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market By Process Insights & Trends5.1. Process Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20285.2. Gas Phase5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)5.3. Slurry Loop5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)5.4. Solution Phase5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons) Chapter 6. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market By End User Insights & Trends6.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20286.2. Packaging6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)6.3. Building and Construction6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)6.4. Automotive6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)6.5. Electrical and Electronics6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)6.6. Others6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons) Chapter 7. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market By Application Insights & Trends7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20287.2. Films7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)7.3. Injection Molding7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)7.4. Rotomolding7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)7.5. Extrusion Moulding7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)7.6. Others7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)7.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons) Chapter 8. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market By Regional Outlook Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions9.4. Market positioning9.5. Strategy Benchmarking9.6. Vendor Landscape Chapter 10. Company Profiles10.1. The DOW Chemical Company10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Financial Performance10.1.3. Technology Insights10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives10.2. Exxon Mobil Corporation10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Financial Performance10.2.3. Technology Insights10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives10.3. Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Financial Performance10.3.3. Technology Insights10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives10.4. Mitsui and Westlake10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Financial Performance10.4.3. Technology Insights10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives10.5. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Financial Performance10.5.3. Technology Insights10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives10.6. INEOS Group AG10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Financial Performance10.6.3. Technology Insights10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives10.7. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Financial Performance10.7.3. Technology Insights10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives10.8. Borealis AG10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Financial Performance10.8.3. Technology Insights10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives10.9. Mitsubishi Chemicals10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Financial Performance10.9.3. Technology Insights10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives10.10. Nova Chemicals Corporation10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Financial Performance10.10.3. Technology Insights10.10.4. Strategic InitiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xw9tkc

