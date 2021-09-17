Worldwide Light Commercial Vehicle Industry To 2030 - Increasing Government Initiatives For Promotion Of E-Mobility Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Commercial Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Light commercial vehicle has a wider application across different industries due to the need for smaller vehicles to run across the cities. Moreover, light commercial vehicles have been preferred by most of the end users due to the fact that they are efficient as compared to heavy commercial vehicles and at the same time they are fuel-efficient. Owing to the increased demand for efficient LCVs, manufacturers are continuously developing advanced LCVs, which can be used in different applications such as commercial or industrial. Moreover, the introduction of electric vehicles proved to be a booming factor for the growth of the global light commercial vehicle market. The light commercial vehicle (LCV) market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to the introduction of advanced LCVS for customers across the globe. The global light commercial vehicle (LCV) market is segmented into vehicle type, propulsion type, application, and region. Depending on the vehicle type, the market is categorized into pickup trucks, light trucks, and others. On the basis of propulsion type, it is bifurcated into internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric & hybrid. The applications covered in the study include commercial and industrial uses. Moreover, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players analyzed in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market include Ashok Leyland, Ford Motor Company, Gaz Group, General Motors, Honda Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Isuzu Motors, Renault Group, Tata Motors, and Toyota Motors. Key benefits for stakeholders

This study presents analytical depiction of the global light commercial vehicle (LCV) market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers3.3.2. Low-to-moderate threat of new entrants3.3.3. Low-to-high threat of substitutes3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers3.4. Market share analysis, 2020 (%)3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Development of the automotive industry3.5.1.2. Development of industrial activities3.5.1.3. Development of the e-commerce industry3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Stringent emission norms3.5.2.2. Availability of alternate vehicles3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Increasing government initiatives for promotion of e-mobility3.5.3.2. Rising demand for electric LCVs from the logistics sector3.6. Competitive landscape3.6.1. Competitive dashboard3.6.2. Competitive heat map3.7. COVID-19 impact analysis CHAPTER 4: LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLE (LCV) MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Pickup truck4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by propulsion type4.2.4. Market analysis by country4.3. Light trucks4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by propulsion type4.3.4. Market analysis by country4.4. Others4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by propulsion type4.4.4. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLE (LCV) MARKET, BY PROPULSION TYPE5.1. Overview5.2. ICE vehicle5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by propulsion type by vehicle type5.2.4. Market analysis by country5.3. Electric & hybrid5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by propulsion type by vehicle type5.3.4. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLE (LCV) MARKET, BY APPLICATION6.1. Overview6.2. Commercial use6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis by country6.3. Industrial use6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLE (LCV) MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. ASHOK LEYLAND8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Product portfolio8.1.5. Business performance8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. Ford Motor Company8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Business performance8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. GAZ international LLC8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. General Motors8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Business performance8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. Business performance8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. Hyundai Motor Company8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Operating business segments8.6.4. Product portfolio8.6.5. Business performance8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.7. ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Operating business segments8.7.4. Product portfolio8.7.5. Business performance8.8. Renault Group8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Product portfolio8.8.4. Business performance8.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. TATA MOTORS8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. Business performance8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. Business performance8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

