Worldwide Levulinic Acid Industry (2020 To 2025) - Featuring Avantium Chemicals, Biofine International & Dupont De Nemours Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Levulinic Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global levulinic acid market reached a value of US$ 27.6 Million in 2019. Levulinic acid is an organic compound that is used to maintain the acidic balance of various pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and solvents. It is also utilized for the manufacturing of personal care products, food additives, resins, coatings, fuel additives and biofuels. The acid is generally available in the form of white crystalline solid and is soluble in ethanol, diethyl ether and water. It is commercially produced by hydrolyzing acetyl succinate esters, ozone-based oxidation of ketones and acidic hydrolysis of furfuryl alcohol. It finds extensive applications across the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, agrochemical and food and beverage industries.The growing agriculture and biofuel industries are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Levulinic acid is increasingly being utilized in solvents, pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides as a green alternative to sulfuric acid. Furthermore, the increasing product adoption rate as a substitute for phthalate plasticizers in the manufacturing of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products is another major growth-inducing factor. In comparison to phthalate plasticizers, levulinic acid is considered to be relatively less lethal for consumers. Additionally, the growing utilization of levulinic acid in the production of nylons and rubbers is positively impacting the market. Apart from this, the sodium salt of levulinic acid is also used as a preservative and a skin conditioning agent in personal care products and cosmetics. Other factors, including the flourishing construction and automotive industries, along with the increasing R&D activities in the field of chemistry and biotechnology, rapid industrialization and urbanization across the emerging nations, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.6 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during 2020-2025. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Avantium Chemicals B.V., Biofine International Inc., Dupont De Nemours Inc., GFBiochemicals, Great Chemical Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Simagchem Corporation, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Levulinic Acid Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Technology6.1 Acid Hydrolysis6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Biofine6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry7.1 Agriculture Industry7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Pharmaceutical Industry7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Food Industry7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Cosmetics Industry7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Form8.1 Liquid8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Solid8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Avantium Chemicals B.V.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2 Biofine International Inc14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Dupont De Nemours, Inc.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 GFBiochemicals14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 Great Chemical Co. Ltd.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 Simagchem Corporation14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wq8d38

