Worldwide Legal Case Management Software Industry To 2028 - Commercialization Of 5G Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Case Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment, End-User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The legal case management software market was valued at US$ 776.14 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1911.24 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2028.

The growth of the legal case management software market is attributed to the rising government initiatives to promote technology adoption across industries. Governments across the world have taken various initiatives to optimize the use of technologies extract benefit from the same. The legal industry over the years has undergone shifts from traditional case management systems to advanced digital case management. For instance, the adoption of technology by the legal industry across Europe is regulated by the European Legal Technology Association (ELTA), which is a separate governing body. The association has promoted the adoption of various digital solutions, including case management solutions and legal research solutions, across the legal firms of the region. California State Bar Council adopted legal technology for offering services across the country. Similarly, countries across the Middle East have experienced high adoption of technology in the legal industry owing to the initiatives undertaken by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister of Dubai, and Ruler of Dubai.The COVID-19 pandemic has been negatively impacting the legal procedures across the world. With no immediate solution in sight to the economic recession, law firms are facing immense challenges. Although most of industries, including restaurants, entertainment, and travel, have been ravaged, law firms are also fighting to continue serving their clients while avoiding financial losses. To continue to run their companies and represent their clients in a hassle-free manner, they are opting for tools enabled with cutting-edge technologies and techniques. Thus, the rise in technology adoption across the legal industry is contributing to the legal case management software market growth amid the pandemic.The global legal case management software market is segmented on the bases of deployment, end-user, and geography. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. Based on end-user, the legal case management software market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprise. By geography, the legal case management software market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).A few key players operating in the global legal case management software market and profiled in the market study are App4Legal; Beveron Technologies; Legal Files Software, Inc.; Legal Suite; LEGAL TRACK; Lex Mantra; Proind; Themis Solutions Inc. (Clio); Thomson Reuters; and Zelican Infotech Private Limited. Key Topics Covered: 1. 