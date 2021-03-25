Worldwide Leather Goods Market Featuring Key Vendors - Adidas AG, Capri Holdings Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, And Others
NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leather Goods Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The leather goods market is expected to grow by USD 55.31 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The increased spend on personal goods is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating operational costs will hamper the market growth.
What our reports offer:
- How businesses can stay relevant
- What values are driving customer loyalty
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
COVID-19 is expected to have Negative and Indirect impact on Consumer Discretionary industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth
Leather Goods Market: Product LandscapeVendors are focusing on customization and innovation in design and features in the footwear segment to capture market share. However, the leather goods market share growth by the footwear segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the other segments.
Leather Goods Market: Geographic LandscapeAPAC was the largest leather goods market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as economic growth, expanding middle-class population, and the high number of vendors will significantly drive leather goods market growth in this region over the forecast period. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for leather goods in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- adidas AG
- Capri Holdings Ltd.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Hermès International
- Kering SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Nike Inc.
- PRADA Group
- Tapestry Inc.
- VF Corp.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- LBWP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Capri Holdings Ltd.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Hermès International
- Kering SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Nike Inc.
- PRADA Group
- Tapestry Inc.
- VF Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
