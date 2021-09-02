Worldwide Laptop Battery Industry To 2026 - Featuring Battery Technology, Fujitsu And LG Chem Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laptop Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laptop battery market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.A laptop battery is a rechargeable hardware device that produces, stores and supplies power to the laptop and enables the device to function without a power cord. Laptop batteries generate electricity by moving ions through a negatively charged anode to a positively charged cathode and charging the device through an adaptor. Some of the commonly used laptop batteries include lithium-ion, or Li-ion, Li-polymer, Nickel-cadmium (NICAD) and Nickel-Metal Hydride (NIMH). They are capable of powering the device for several hours and are available in a wide variety of configurations depending upon the processor speed, memory, screen size, weight, workload and other specifications of the laptop.Rapid urbanization, along with increasing consumer preference for cross-functional devices, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There has been an increase in the expenditure capacities of the consumers that have resulted in the widespread utilization of laptops for official, educational and entertainment purposes. Increasing penetration of the internet and significant growth in the gaming industry are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Gaming laptops are specifically designed to provide a high-definition gaming experience that requires batteries with high-performance capabilities. Additionally, various product innovations, including the development of smart batteries that facilitate 24-hour continued operation and can internally measure their voltage and current, is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the emerging trend of Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD) and the availability of affordable laptops, are projected to drive the market further.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Amstron Corporation, Battery Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company, LG Chem Ltd., LikkPower, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Laptop Battery Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Battery Type6.1 Primary Batteries6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Secondary Batteries6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Number of Cells7.1 37.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 47.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 67.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 87.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 97.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 127.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Sales8.1 OEMs8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Aftermarket8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Retail Stores9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Online Stores9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2 Amstron Corporation15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 Battery Technology Inc.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4 Fujitsu Ltd.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 LG Chem Ltd.15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 LikkPower15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Panasonic Corporation15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 Sony Corporation15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Toshiba Corporation15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

