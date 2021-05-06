Worldwide Laboratory Automation Industry To 2026 - Featuring Danaher, PerkinElmer And Thermo Fisher Among Others

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.21 Billion in 2020. Laboratory automation can be defined broadly as any device, software or process that requires minimal human intervention and improves the efficiency of the laboratory. Laboratory automation may include the use of robots, conveyors, software, machine vision, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global laboratory automation market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.Laboratory automation has played a major role in saving time, reducing costs, eliminating human error and improving the efficiency of experiments. As a result, automation has moved past the "nice to have" to the "must have" in the modern laboratory. Laboratory teams today are continually looking for ways to increase their efficiency and improve the long-term value of their operations. Organisations are now adopting laboratory automation solutions to enhance their work and maximize the efficiency of their testing processes. Market Drivers:Laboratory automation is playing a major role in maximizing the accuracy of laboratory results and minimizing human errors to ensure that work is completed efficiently. It also enables the laboratory to deliver the reports quickly ensuring that actionable data is available on a short notice for review.Automation is also enabling laboratories to reduce manual work. Automation solutions can complete many testing processes that would otherwise require significant amount of manual work. Labor costs account for a significant share of the total laboratory costs. Moreover, automation systems improve the productivity of labs and reduce the increase in costs that may arise due to wastage.

The application of automation systems has also led to a significant increase in the productivity of the drug discovery process. These systems can operate for long hours with minimal monitoring and instruction. They also allow more time for researchers to focus on their core work and reduce their time on repetitive tasks

Automated testing solutions enable the ideal ways to protect data and ensure that it is easily available for lab teams. These systems also improve productivity of lab teams as they can track everything that happens to a sample, enabling them to view its entire history.The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Danaher, PerkinElmer, Tecan Group, Thermo Fisher, Abbott Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Aurora Biomed, Becton Dickinson, BioMerieux, Biotek Instruments, Brooks Automation, Cerner, Eppendorf, Hamilton Storage Technologies, LabVantage Solutions, Labware, Olympus, Qiagen, Roche Holding, Siemens Healthcare, etc.This report provides a deep insight into the global laboratory automation market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the laboratory automation industry in any manner.Along with this, the publisher has also done a study on United States laboratory automation market which has enabled our clients to set up and expand their businesses successfully. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global laboratory automation market size in 2020?2. What will be the global laboratory automation market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?3. What are the global laboratory automation market drivers?4. What are the major trends in the global laboratory automation market?5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global laboratory automation market?6. What is the global laboratory automation market breakup by type?7. What is the global laboratory automation market breakup by equipment and software type?8. What is the global laboratory automation market breakup by end user?9. What are the major regions in the global laboratory automation market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Laboratory Automation Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Breakup by Equipment and Software Type5.6 Market Breakup by End-User5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Degree of Competition5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Modular Automation6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Whole Lab Automation6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Equipment and Software Type7.1 Automated Clinical Laboratory Systems7.1.1 Workstations7.1.1.1 Market Trends7.1.1.2 Market Forecast7.1.2 LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems)7.1.2.1 Market Trends7.1.2.2 Market Forecast7.1.3 Sample Transport Systems7.1.3.1 Market Trends7.1.3.2 Market Forecast7.1.4 Specimen Handling Systems7.1.4.1 Market Trends7.1.4.2 Market Forecast7.1.5 Storage Retrieval Systems7.1.5.1 Market Trends7.1.5.2 Market Forecast7.2 Automated Drug Discovery Laboratory Systems7.2.1 Plate Readers7.2.1.1 Market Trends7.2.1.2 Market Forecast7.2.2 Automated Liquid Handling Systems7.2.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2.2 Market Forecast7.2.3 LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems)7.2.3.1 Market Trends7.2.3.2 Market Forecast7.2.4 Robotic Systems7.2.4.1 Market Trends7.2.4.2 Market Forecast7.2.5 Storage Retrieval Systems7.2.5.1 Market Trends7.2.5.2 Market Forecast7.2.6 Dissolution Testing Systems7.2.6.1 Market Trends7.2.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Research and Academic Institutes8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Market Structure10.2 Key Players10.3 Profiles of Key Players10.3.1 Danaher10.3.2 PerkinElmer10.3.3 Tecan Group10.3.4 Thermo Fisher10.3.5 Abbott Diagnostics10.3.6 Agilent Technologies10.3.7 Aurora Biomed10.3.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company10.3.9 Biomatrix 10.3.10 Biotech Instruments 10.3.11 Brooks Automation 10.3.12 Cerner 10.3.13 Eppendorf 10.3.14 Hamilton Storage Technologies 10.3.15 LabVantage Solutions 10.3.16 Labware 10.3.17 Olympus 10.3.18 Qiagen 10.3.19 Roche Holding 10.3.20 Siemens Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4zzubp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-laboratory-automation-industry-to-2026---featuring-danaher-perkinelmer-and-thermo-fisher-among-others-301285687.html

SOURCE Research and Markets