Worldwide Krill Oil Industry To 2025 - Featuring Impact Of COVID-19

The global krill oil market exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019. Krill, also known as Euphausia superb, refers to tiny, shrimp-like crustaceans that are mostly found in the oceans. The oil extracted from krill is primarily available in the form of liquid, capsules, and soft gels. Being an excellent source of omega-3, krill oil helps in lowering blood pressure levels, maintaining good heart health, reducing cholesterol, and increasing metabolism. It also contains a high amount of astaxanthin which improves immunity and reduces muscle inflammation. As a result, krill oil is widely used in dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, etc.

The rising geriatric population coupled with the high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is augmenting the demand for krill oil. Additionally, increasing consumer awareness towards health and wellness is also driving the need for dietary supplements. The high consumption of gelatin capsules for ensuring oil-soluble nutrient delivery with minimal gastrointestinal irritation is further proliferating the market. Furthermore, the market is also driven by the growing utilization of krill oil in infant formula due to the presence of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) which enhance infant brain development. Besides this, the prevalent trend of pet humanization and growing concerns towards pet health are also propelling the usage of krill oil in pet food and supplements.

Moreover, the rising adoption of krill oil in the pharmaceutical industry based on the high content of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids is also driving the global market. Furthermore, several advancements in the oil extraction technology along with growing cultivation of krill fish across different geographic locations will continue to bolster the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global krill oil market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Krill Oil Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Global Krill Production5.3 Market Performance5.4 Impact of COVID-195.5 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Liquid6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Softgels6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Capsules6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Dietary Supplements7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Animal Feed7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Functional Foods and Beverages7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Pharmaceuticals7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 United States8.1.1.1 Market Trends8.1.1.2 Market Forecast8.1.2 Canada8.1.2.1 Market Trends8.1.2.2 Market Forecast8.2 Asia Pacific8.2.1 China8.2.1.1 Market Trends8.2.1.2 Market Forecast8.2.2 Japan8.2.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2.2 Market Forecast8.2.3 India8.2.3.1 Market Trends8.2.3.2 Market Forecast8.2.4 Australia8.2.4.1 Market Trends8.2.4.2 Market Forecast8.2.5 New Zealand8.2.5.1 Market Trends8.2.5.2 Market Forecast8.2.6 Thailand8.2.6.1 Market Trends8.2.6.2 Market Forecast8.2.7 Others8.2.7.1 Market Trends8.2.7.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.1.1 Market Trends8.3.1.2 Market Forecast8.3.2 United Kingdom8.3.2.1 Market Trends8.3.2.2 Market Forecast8.3.3 Italy8.3.3.1 Market Trends8.3.3.2 Market Forecast8.3.4 Norway8.3.4.1 Market Trends8.3.4.2 Market Forecast8.3.5 Poland8.3.5.1 Market Trends8.3.5.2 Market Forecast8.3.6 Russia8.3.6.1 Market Trends8.3.6.2 Market Forecast8.3.7 Ukraine8.3.7.1 Market Trends8.3.7.2 Market Forecast8.3.8 Others8.3.8.1 Market Trends8.3.8.2 Market Forecast8.4 Latin America8.4.1 Brazil8.4.1.1 Market Trends8.4.1.2 Market Forecast8.4.2 Mexico8.4.2.1 Market Trends8.4.2.2 Market Forecast8.4.3 Others8.4.3.1 Market Trends8.4.3.2 Market Forecast8.5 Middle East and Africa8.5.1 GCC Countries8.5.1.1 Market Trends8.5.1.2 Market Forecast8.5.2 Israel8.5.2.1 Market Trends8.5.2.2 Market Forecast8.5.3 South Africa8.5.3.1 Market Trends8.5.3.2 Market Forecast8.5.4 Others8.5.4.1 Market Trends8.5.4.2 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Raw Material Procurement10.3 Manufacturing10.4 Packaging10.5 Marketing and Distribution10.6 Retailers & Exporters10.7 End Users 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Aker BioMarine Antartic AS13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.2 Coastside Bio Resources13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.3 Ergomax B.V.13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.4 Krill Canada Sales Corporation13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.5 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6 Norwegian Fish Oil AS13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.7 NutriGold Inc.13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.8 NWC Naturals Inc.13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.9 Nutracode LLC13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.10 Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co. Ltd.13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.11 Rimfrost AS13.3.11.1 Company Overview13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.12 Schiff Nutrition International Inc. (Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc)13.3.12.1 Company Overview13.3.12.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5w0z49

