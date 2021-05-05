Worldwide Kitchen Towel Industry To 2026 - Players Include Koch Industries, Aldar Tissues And Renova Among Others

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kitchen Towel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kitchen towel market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A kitchen towel is a multi-functional product which is employed for a wide range of purposes, such as drying hands, keeping the kitchen spotless, and cleaning dishes, knives, cutting boards and other kitchen items. It is mainly manufactured by utilizing cotton that helps in drawing out and absorbing moisture through direct contact and withstanding repeated usage and washing. Besides this, it is also used for holding hot utensils while serving, including plates, bowls, and dishes. They are currently available in a wide variety, aligning with the taste and preferences of consumers.With rapid urbanization, inflating per capita incomes and the improving standards of living, consumers around the world are spending on home care products, such as kitchen towels, which is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, manufacturers have launched a massive range of hand-knitted and crochet towels to expand their existing product portfolio. They are also utilizing advanced technologies, including Through Air Dried (TAD), to produce kitchen towels that are softer and more absorbent.

These towels are mainly manufactured using the conventional Light Dry Crepe (LDC) technology. In addition to this, origami non-woven kitchen towels are gaining traction among consumers as they can be washed easily and are efficient in cleaning wet surfaces. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global kitchen towel market to reach a value of US$ 20.9 Billion by 2026, exhibiting moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Some of these players are:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Koch Industries, Inc.

Procter and Gamble Corporation

Wausau Paper Corp. (Tork US)

Accrol Group Holdings Plc

Aldar Tissues Ltd.

Renova FPA SA

Rodriquez Pty. Ltd

Towel Depot, Inc.

WEPA Professional GmbH

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global kitchen towel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global kitchen towel market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global kitchen towel market?

Which are the popular product types in the global kitchen towel market?

What are the key distribution channels in the global kitchen towel market?

What are the major end-use sectors in the global kitchen towel market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global kitchen towel market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global kitchen towel market?

What is the structure of the global kitchen towel market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global kitchen towel market?

How are kitchen towels manufactured?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Kitchen Towel Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type 5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Raw Material Procurement5.10.3 Manufacturing5.10.4 Marketing5.10.5 Distribution5.10.6 End-Use5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Degree of Competition5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes5.12 Price Analysis5.12.1 Key Price Indicators5.12.2 Price Structure5.12.3 Margin Analysis 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Cloth-Based 6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Paper-Based 6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Convenience Stores7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Speciality Stores7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Online Stores7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector8.1 Commercial8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Residential8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Kitchen Towel Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Raw Material Requirements10.3 Manufacturing Process10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure11.2 Key Players11.3 Profiles of Key Players11.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation11.3.2 Koch Industries, Inc.11.3.3 Procter and Gamble Corporation11.3.4 Wausau Paper Corp. (Tork US)11.3.5 Accrol Group Holdings Plc11.3.6 Aldar Tissues Ltd.11.3.7 Renova FPA SA11.3.8 Rodriquez Pty. Ltd11.3.9 Towel Depot, Inc. 11.3.10 WEPA Professional GmbH

