Worldwide Kidney Disease Industry To 2027 - Increase In Preference For Robotic Surgeries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kidney Disease Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Diagnosis, Treatment); End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US $133,444.71 million by 2027 from US $81,128.11millionin 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global kidney disease market,and the drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.Based on product type, the global kidney disease market is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Kidney diseases can be diagnosed with the help of various tests, such as blood tests, urine tests, and imaging tests. The tests must be performed in case of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and a family history of kidney failure. Early kidney disease usually does not show any symptoms. Testing is the only way to know how well kidneys are working.Increasing number of treatment procedures and product development are likely to propel the market's growth during the forecast period.High prevalence of chronic diseases leading to kidney diseases and favorable reimbursement policy for the kidney disease treatments are the key factors driving the growth of the kidney disease market. Moreover, increase in preference for robotic surgeries for kidney diseases is likely to have positive impact on the market in the coming years. However, undiagnosed cases of kidney disease are restricting the market growth.Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie's Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen Inc., Sysmex Corp, Fresenius Medical Care SE & Co. KGaA,and Siemens Healthineers AG are among the leading companies operating in the kidney disease market. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Kidney Disease Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Kidney Disease- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Kidney Disease Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Leading to Kidney Diseases5.1.2 Favorable Reimbursement Policy for Kidney Disease Treatments5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Undiagnosed Cases of Kidney Disease5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increase in Preference for Robotic Surgeries for Kidney Diseases5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Rise in Preference for Advanced Hemodialysis Therapies5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Kidney Disease Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Kidney Disease Marker Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Kidney Disease Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Kidney Disease Market Analysis - By Product Type7.1 Overview7.2 Kidney Disease Market Revenue Share, by Product Type (2019 and 2027)7.3 Diagnosis7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Diagnosis: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.3.3 Blood Tests7.3.3.1 Overview7.3.3.2 Blood Tests: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027(US$ Million)7.3.4 Urine Tests7.3.4.1 Overview7.3.4.2 Urine Tests: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.3.5 Imaging Tests7.3.5.1 Overview7.3.5.2 Imaging Tests: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.3.6 Others7.3.6.1 Overview7.3.6.2 Others: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Treatment7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Treatment: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4.3 Drug Class7.4.3.1 Overview7.4.3.2 Drug Class: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4.3.2.1 ACE Inhibitors7.4.3.2.1.1 Overview7.4.3.2.1.2 ACE Inhibitors: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4.3.2.2 Angiotensin-II Receptor Blockers7.4.3.2.2.1 Overview7.4.3.2.2.2 Angiotensin-II Receptor Blockers: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4.3.2.3 Diuretics7.4.3.2.3.1 Overview7.4.3.2.3.2 Diuretics: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4.3.2.4 Others7.4.3.2.4.1 Overview7.4.3.2.4.2 Others: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4.4 Dialysis7.4.4.1 Overview7.4.4.2 Dialysis: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4.5 Others7.4.5.1 Overview7.4.5.2 Others: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Kidney Disease Market Analysis - By End User8.1 Overview8.2 Kidney Disease Market Revenue Share, by End User (2019 and 2027)8.3 Hospitals8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Hospitals: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Diagnostic Laboratories8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Diagnostic Laboratories: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Others8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Others: Kidney Disease Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Kidney Disease Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis9.1 North America: Kidney Disease Market9.2 Europe: Kidney Disease Market9.3 Asia Pacific: Kidney Disease Market9.4 Middle East & Africa: Kidney Disease Market9.5 South and Central America: Kidney Disease Market 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Kidney Disease Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Kidney Disease Market - Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)11.3 Organic Developments11.3.1 Overview11.4 Inorganic Developments11.4.1 Overview 12. Company Profiles12.1 Abbott12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 AbbVie Inc.12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Pfizer Inc.12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc.12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Amgen Inc.12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Sysmex Corporation12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Siemens AG12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkijon

