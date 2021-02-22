Worldwide IV And Oral Iron Drugs Industry To 2026 - Increasing Availability Of Branded Iron Therapeutics And Expanded Indication Approvals Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market ReportThe global IV and oral iron drugs market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the period 2021-2026.The global IV and oral iron drugs market is expected to grow due to the prevalence of iron deficiency (ID). This deficiency is a highly widespread nutritional disorder, affecting around one-fourth of the global population, especially women and children. It is one of the predominant causes of anemia. Anemia accounts for around 9% of the total global disease burden. Several chronic diseases are frequently associated with iron deficiency anemia (IDA) such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic heart failure, cancer, and inflammatory bowel diseases. As anemia is associated with chronic fatigue, diminished well-being, and impaired cognitive function, the treatment with oral and IV iron drugs reduces the need for blood transfusion in patients. Further, the WHO rates ID as the most common and widespread nutritional disorder globally, and its prevalence is expected to grow with the aging population and the incidence of various chronic disorders. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the IV and Oral Iron Drugs market during the forecast period:

Strategic Collaborations & Licensing Opportunities

Investigational Iron Drugs

Increasing Availability of Branded Iron Therapeutics and Expanded Indication Approvals

The study considers the present scenario of the IV and Iron drugs market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED1. What is the IV and oral iron drugs market size and growth rate during the forecast period?2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the intravenous iron drugs market share?3. Which regions are expected to observe high revenues for IV and oral drugs during the forecast period?4. Who are the notable market players in the global IV and oral iron drugs market?5. What are the opportunities and threats faced by key vendors in the market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.1.1 Inclusions4.1.2 Exclusions4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of The Study4.4 Market Segments4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration (ROA)4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Application4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Patient Group4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Iron Deficiency: An Overview7.1.1 Background7.1.2 Symptoms of ID7.1.3 Different Causes of ID7.1.4 Iron Drugs for the Treatment of ID 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Strategic Collaborations & Licensing Opportunities8.2 Investigational Iron Drugs8.3 Increasing Availability Of Branded Iron Therapeutics And Expanded Indication Approvals 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Rising Incidence/Prevalence Of Iron Deficiency9.2 High Demand For Dextran-Free Iv Iron Therapeutics9.3 Growing Demand For Iron Replacement Therapies Among Kidney Disease Patients 10 Market Restraints10.1 Presence of Alternative Options For Treating ID and IDA10.1.1 Natural Food Intake10.1.2 Combination Dietary Supplements & Nutritional Health Products10.1.3 Ayurvedic Medicine & TCM10.2 Adverse Events Associated With Oral & IV Iron Drugs10.3 Availability of Low-Cost Generic Iron Drugs 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry 12 Route of Administration12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 IV Iron Drugs12.3.1 Market Overview12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast12.3.3 IV Iron Drugs: Geography Segmentation12.4 Oral Iron Drugs12.4.1 Market Overview12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast12.4.3 Oral Iron Drugs: Geography Segmentation 13 Application13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Nephrology13.3.1 Market Overview13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast13.3.3 Nephrology: Geography Segmentation13.4 OBGYN13.4.1 Market Overview13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast13.4.3 OBGYN: Geography Segmentation13.5 Surgery13.5.1 Market Overview13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast13.5.3 Surgery: Geography Segmentation13.6 Gastroenterology13.6.1 Market Overview13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast13.6.3 Gastroenterology: Geography Segmentation13.7 Oncology13.7.1 Market Overview13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast13.7.3 Oncology: Geography Segmentation13.8 Heart Failure13.8.1 Market Overview13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast13.8.3 Heart Failure: Geography Segmentation 14 Patient Group14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Adult14.3.1 Market Overview14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast14.3.3 Adult: Geography Segmentation14.4 Pediatric14.4.1 Market Overview14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast14.4.3 Pediatric: Geography Segmentation 15 Distribution15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 Hospital Pharmacies15.3.1 Market Overview15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast15.3.3 Hospital Pharmacies: Geography Segmentation15.4 Offline Retail Pharmacies15.4.1 Market Overview15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast15.4.3 Offline Retail Pharmacies: Geography Segmentation15.5 Online Channels15.5.1 Market Overview15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast15.5.3 Online Channels: Geography Segmentation 16 Geography16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Geographic Overview 17 North America17.1 Market Overview17.2 Market Size & Forecast17.3 North America: Route of Administration Segmentation17.4 North America: Application Segmentation17.5 North America: Patient Group Segmentation17.6 North America: Distribution Segmentation17.7 Key Countries17.7.1 US: Market Size & Forecast17.7.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast 18 Europe18.1 Market Overview18.2 Market Size & Forecast18.3 Europe: Route Of Administration Segmentation18.4 Europe: Application Segmentation18.5 Europe: Patient Group Segmentation18.6 Europe: Distribution Segmentation18.7 Key Countries18.7.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast18.7.2 UK: Market Size & Forecast18.7.3 France: Market Size & Forecast18.7.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast18.7.5 Spain: Market Size & Forecast 19 APAC19.1 Market Overview19.2 Market Size & Forecast19.4 APAC: Route of Administration Segmentation19.5 APAC: Application Segmentation19.6 APAC: Patient Group Segmentation19.7 APAC: Distribution Segmentation19.8 Key Countries19.8.1 Japan: Market Size & Forecast19.8.2 China: Market Size & Forecast19.8.3 Australia: Market Size & Forecast19.8.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast19.8.5 India: Market Size & Forecast 20 Latin America20.1 Market Overview20.2 Market Size & Forecast20.4 Latin America: Route of Administration Segmentation20.5 Latin America: Application Segmentation20.6 Latin America: Patient Group Segmentation20.7 Latin America: Distribution Segmentation20.8 Key Countries20.8.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast20.8.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast20.8.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast 21 Middle East & Africa21.1 Market Overview21.2 Market Size & Forecast21.3 Middle East & Africa: Route Of Administration Segmentation21.4 Middle East & Africa: Application Segmentation21.5 Middle East & Africa: Patient Group Segmentation21.6 Middle East & Africa: Distribution Segmentation21.7 Key Countries21.7.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast21.7.2 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast21.7.3 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast 22 Competitive Landscape22.1 Competition Overview22.2 Market Share Analysis22.2.1 Vifor Pharma22.2.2 Daiichi Sankyo Company22.2.3 AMAG Pharmaceuticals22.2.4 Akebia Therapeutics 23 Key Company Profiles23.1 Vifor Pharma23.1.1 Business Overview23.1.2 Product Offerings23.1.3 Key Strategies23.1.4 Key Strengths23.1.5 Key Opportunities23.2 Daiichi Sankyo Company23.2.1 Business Overview23.2.2 Product Offerings23.2.3 Key Strategies23.2.4 Key Strengths23.2.5 Key Opportunities 24 Other Prominent Vendors24.1 AMAG Pharmaceuticals24.1.1 Business Overview24.1.2 Product Offerings24.1.3 Key Strategies24.1.4 Key Strengths24.1.5 Key Opportunities24.2 Akebia Therapeutics24.2.1 Business Overview24.2.2 Product Offerings24.2.3 Key Strategies24.2.4 Key Strengths24.2.5 Key Opportunities24.3 Shield Therapeutics24.3.1 Business Overview24.3.2 Product Offerings24.3.3 Key Strategies24.3.4 Key Strengths24.3.5 Key Opportunities24.4 PHARMACOSMOS24.4.1 Business Overview24.4.2 Product Offerings24.4.3 Key Strategies24.4.4 Key Strengths24.4.5 Key Opportunities24.5 Allergan24.5.1 Business Overview24.5.2 Product Offerings24.5.3 Key Strategies24.5.4 Key Strengths24.5.5 Key Opportunities24.6 Sanofi24.6.1 Business Overview24.6.2 Product Offerings24.6.3 Key Strategies24.6.4 Key Strengths24.6.5 Key Opportunities24.7 AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals24.7.1 Business Overview24.7.2 Product Offerings24.7.3 Key Strategies24.7.4 Key Strengths24.7.5 Key Opportunities 25 Other Vendors25.1 AZAD Pharma25.1.1 Business Overview25.1.2 Product Offerings25.2 Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals25.2.1 Business Overview25.2.2 Product Offerings25.3 Pfizer25.3.1 Business Overview25.3.2 Product Offerings25.4 Rockwell Medical25.4.1 Business Overview25.4.2 Product Offerings25.5 Salveo Lifecare25.5.1 Business Overview25.5.2 Product Offerings25.6 Sunny Pharmaceutical25.6.1 Business Overview25.6.2 Product Offerings 26 Report Summary26.1 Key Takeaways26.2 Strategic Recommendations 27 Quantitative Summary 28 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bmokh

