Worldwide IT Training Industry To 2026 - Featuring Avent Academy, CGS And Corpex Among Others

The global IT training market reached a value of US$ 70.86 Billion in 2020. Information technology (IT) training comprises imparting knowledge and skills related to the development, application, implementation, design and management of computer-based systems. With the increasing adoption of the latest technologies by organizations worldwide, IT training has become essential for companies to carry out their operations in an efficient manner. Proper IT training prepares a company to manage its data and resources effectively and boosts the efficiency and productivity of its employees.With the growing adoption of smartphones and smart wearables technology, many firms and users are increasingly opting for mobile-based IT training. This helps the learners to access the information anytime and anywhere on their mobile devices. Moreover, the constantly evolving technology and growing business needs require regular training programs for employees to help them understand the latest developments in the market. This has also created a positive impact on the market. Earlier, corporate training used to add significant expenses for organizations.

However, companies can now save on costs and expenses by providing IT training through e-learning methods to their staff. Additionally, governments and public bodies are also formulating policies and making investments to facilitate the expansion of educational technology and e-learning methods. This has resulted in an increasing demand for IT expertise to impart knowledge and skills in students as well as teachers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global IT training market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Avent Academy, CGS, Corpex, Dell, ExecuTrain, ExitCertified, Fast Lane, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, GP Strategies, HP, IBM, ILX Group, LearnQuest, New Horizon, Oracle, QA, and SAP. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

