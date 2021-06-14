Worldwide Isostatic Pressing Industry To 2027 - Surge In Demand For Low-cost Titanium Alloys In Automotive Sector Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isostatic Pressing Market by Offering, Type, HIP Capacity, CIP Process Type, Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global isostatic pressing market was valued at $5.81 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.02% from 2020 to 2027. Isostatic pressing is one of the fastest-growing heat and HIP treatment systems. Isostatic pressing is powder metallurgy designed to achieve maximum uniformity of density in titanium and other metallic applications. Thus, improves mechanical properties such as impact resistance and fatigue strength.Rapid adoption of additive manufacturing techniques in automotive, healthcare, and aerospace industries, owing to growth in demand for HIP combined heat-treatment process drives the market growth. However, high cost of products in aerospace and automotive sectors in developing countries hampers early adoption of isostatic pressing technique. Isostatic pressing systems require a skilled workforce; which negatively influences demand for isostatic pressing systems globally. Furthermore, surge in the adoption of surgical and dental implants in healthcare sectors across the world is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global isostatic pressing industry during the forecast period.The isostatic pressing market is analyzed by offering, type, HIP capacity, CIP process type, application, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is fragmented into services and systems. On the basis of type, it is segregated into hot isostatic pressing and cold isostatic pressing. By HIP capacity, it is divided into small-sized HIP, medium-sized HIP, and large-sized HIP. By CIP process type, it is divided into dry-bag pressing and wet-bag pressing. By application, the market is segregated into automotive, aerospace & defense, medical, precision machine manufacturing, energy & power, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players operating in the market include American Isostatic Presses (API), Bodycote PLC, DORST Technologies Gmbh & Co.KG, Engineered Pressure Systems (EPSI), Fluitron, Inc., Kobe Steel, Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., pressure Technology, Inc., and Shanxi Golden Kaiyuan Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction CHAPTER 2: Executive summary2.1. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Surge in demand for HIP, coupled with other heat treatment processes3.4.1.2. Rise in demand for products with short development cycle3.4.1.3. Rise in demand for additive manufacturing techniques3.4.2. Restraint3.4.2.1. High initial investments in hot isostatic pressing3.4.3. Opportunities3.4.3.1. Surge in demand for low-cost titanium alloys in automotive sector3.4.3.2. Growth in need for low-cost medical applications in healthcare industry3.4.4. Challenges3.4.4.1. Isostatic pressing machinery requires a professional workforce to operate3.5. COVID Impact3.5.1. Impact on market size3.5.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.5.3. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact3.5.3.1. Limited investments for R&D3.5.3.2. Focus on next-generation products3.5.3.3. Shift toward agile supply chain model CHAPTER 4: isostatic pressing market, by offering4.1. Overview4.2. Systems4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Services4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: isostatic pressing market, by type5.1. Overview5.2. Hot Isostatic pressing5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Cold Isostatic pressing5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: isostatic pressing market, by HIP Capacity6.1. Overview6.2. Small-sized HIP6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Medium-sized HIP6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. Large-sized HIP6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: isostatic pressing market, by CIP process type7.1. Overview7.2. Dry-bag pressing7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. Wet-bag pressing7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: isostatic pressing market, by Application8.1. Overview8.2. Automotive8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.2.3. Market analysis, by country8.3. Aerospace & defense8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.3.3. Market analysis, by country8.4. Medical8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.4.3. Market analysis, by country8.5. Precision machine manufacturing8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.5.3. Market analysis, by country8.6. Energy & power8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.6.3. Market analysis, by country8.7. Others8.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.7.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 9: isostatic pressing market, by Region CHAPTER 10: Company profiles10.1. AMERICAN ISOSTATIC PRESSES (AIP)10.1.1. Company overview10.1.2. Key Executives10.1.3. Company snapshot10.1.4. Operating business segments10.1.5. Product portfolio10.2. ARCONIC10.2.1. Company overview10.2.2. Key Executives10.2.3. Company snapshot10.2.4. Operating business segments10.2.5. Product portfolio10.2.6. R&D Expenditure10.2.7. Business performance10.3. BODYCOTE PLC10.3.1. Company overview10.3.2. Key Executives10.3.3. Company snapshot10.3.4. Operating business segments10.3.5. Product portfolio10.3.6. Business performance10.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.4. DORST TECHNOLOGIES GmbH & CO. KG10.4.1. Company overview10.4.2. Key Executives10.4.3. Company snapshot10.4.4. Operating business segments10.4.5. Product portfolio10.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments10.5. ENGINEERED PRESSURE SYSTEMS (EPSI)10.5.1. Company overview10.5.2. Company snapshot10.5.3. Operating business segments10.5.4. Product portfolio10.6. FLUITRON, INC.10.6.1. Company overview10.6.2. Key Executives10.6.3. Company snapshot10.6.4. Operating business segments10.6.5. Product portfolio10.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments10.7. KOBE STEEL, LTD.10.7.1. Company overview10.7.2. Key Executives10.7.3. Company snapshot10.7.4. Operating business segments10.7.5. Product portfolio10.7.6. R&D Expenditure10.7.7. Business performance10.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments10.8. NIKKISO CO., LTD.10.8.1. Company overview10.8.2. Key Executives10.8.3. Company snapshot10.8.4. Operating business segments10.8.5. Product portfolio10.8.6. R&D Expenditure10.8.7. Business performance10.9. PRESSURE TECHNOLOGY, INC.10.9.1. Company overview10.9.2. Key Executives10.9.3. Company snapshot10.9.4. Operating business segments10.10. SHANXI GOLDEN KAIYUAN CO., LTD.10.10.1. Company overview10.10.2. Company snapshot10.10.3. Operating business segments10.10.4. Product portfolio10.10.5. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzjuzw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-isostatic-pressing-industry-to-2027---surge-in-demand-for-low-cost-titanium-alloys-in-automotive-sector-presents-opportunities-301311790.html

SOURCE Research and Markets