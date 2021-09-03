Worldwide Isopropyl Alcohol Industry To 2026 - Increasing Urbanization In The Developing Countries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isopropyl Alcohol Market Research Report by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isopropyl Alcohol Market Research Report by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market size was estimated at USD 3,115.82 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 3,247.34 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.55% to reach USD 4,071.45 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Isopropyl Alcohol Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market, including China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Clariant AG, Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS Enterprises, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Perrigo Company plc, and Royal Dutch Shell plc. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Rise in the demand from the pharmaceutical and solvent applications5.1.1.2. Increase in the demand for isopropyl alcohol for sanitizer productions5.1.1.3. Growing demand for isopropyl alcohol from the cosmetics industry5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Availability of different options for the production of acetone5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Rapid growth of panel display and LED manufacturing industry5.1.3.2. Increasing urbanization in the developing countries5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Strict government regulations5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Isopropyl Alcohol Market, by Application6.1. Introduction6.2. Cleaning Agent6.3. Coating Solvent6.4. Intermediate6.5. Solvent 7. Isopropyl Alcohol Market, by Grade7.1. Introduction7.2. 70 % IPA7.3. More than 90% IPA 8. Isopropyl Alcohol Market, by End User8.1. Introduction8.2. Food & Beverages8.3. Paints & Coatings8.4. Personal Care & Cosmetics8.5. Pharmaceutical 9. Americas Isopropyl Alcohol Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Isopropyl Alcohol Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation13.2. Clariant AG13.3. Dow Chemical Company13.4. Exxon Mobil Corporation13.5. INEOS Enterprises13.6. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.13.7. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation13.8. Mitsui Chemicals Inc.13.9. Perrigo Company plc13.10. Royal Dutch Shell plc 14. Appendix

