Worldwide Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Industry To 2026 - Rise In Demand Of Recycled Metal Scrap In Automotive Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market Research Report by Equipment, by Scrap Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market size was estimated at USD 353.30 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 380.74 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.10% to reach USD 563.92 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market, including AMG Resources Corp., Arcelormittal, Aurubis AG, Baosteel Group Corporation, Commercial Metals Co., Commercial Metals Company, David J. Joseph Co., Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd., European Metal Recycling Limited, Ferrous Processing & Trading Co., Hugo Neu Corp., Metal Management Inc., Nucor Corporation, OmniSource Corp., PSC Metals, Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Schnitzer Steel Products, SIMS Metal Management Limited, Simsmetal America, Tata Steel Limited, and Tube City. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Reduces the burden on landfill disposal facilities5.1.1.2. Increased demand due to environmental friendly process5.1.1.3. Government regulation and policies encourage processing & recycling of iron & steel scrap5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Unorganized metal waste collection in developing countries5.1.2.2. Iron & steel scrap recycling saves cost by reducing need for mining5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Development of innovative and sustainable solutions for iron & steel scrap recycling process5.1.3.2. Rise in demand of recycled metal scrap in automotive industry5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Risk of quality variation due to recycling5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market, by Equipment6.1. Introduction6.2. Briquetting Machines6.3. Granulating Machines6.4. Shears6.5. Shredders 7. Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market, by End User7.1. Introduction7.2. Automotive7.3. Building & Construction7.4. Electrical & Electronics7.5. Industrial Machinery7.6. Packaging7.7. Shipbuilding 8. Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market, by Scrap Type8.1. Introduction8.2. Cast Iron8.3. Heavy Melting Steel8.4. Manganese Steel8.5. Old Car Bodies8.6. Pressing Steel8.7. Rails 9. Americas Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Iron & Steel Scrap Recycling Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. AMG Resources Corp.13.2. Arcelormittal13.3. Aurubis AG13.4. Baosteel Group Corporation13.5. Commercial Metals Co.13.6. Commercial Metals Company13.7. David J. Joseph Co.13.8. Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.13.9. European Metal Recycling Limited13.10. Ferrous Processing & Trading Co.13.11. Hugo Neu Corp.13.12. Metal Management Inc.13.13. Nucor Corporation13.14. OmniSource Corp.13.15. PSC Metals13.16. Remondis Se & Co. Kg13.17. Schnitzer Steel Products13.18. SIMS Metal Management Limited13.19. Simsmetal America13.20. Tata Steel Limited13.21. Tube City 14. Appendix

