Worldwide Investment Banking & Trading Services Industry To 2027 - Featuring Barclays, Citigroup & Deutsche Bank Among Others

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Service Type and Industry Verticals: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Investment banking is a division of a financial institution, which provides consulting services to governments, corporations, and institutions in the market. It serves as middlemen for creditors and businesses in the market. It helps in assisting several factors such as rising capital for business expansions, projects, initial public offerings (IPOs), and facilitates mergers & acquisitions (M&A) of corporate companies. Several investment banks function on primary brokerage and wealth management facilities in coordination with their investment research enterprises.

Rise in demand for advisory & consultancy services regarding rising capital for business expansions, projects, initial public offerings (IPOs), and facilitating mergers & acquisitions of corporate companies is becoming a major factor driving the investment banking & trading services market growth. In addition, increasing competitions & a number of external forces demanding for an investment banker and surge in need for capital requirements & business expansion among firms are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, rising cyber-attacks for data security and stringent government regulations are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.On the contrary, surge in mergers & acquisitions among banks & financial institutions, which are adopting new approaches for on-going business operations rather than rebuilding from scratch are expected to increase the demand for investment banking & trading services globally. Rapid business expansion engaging in complex business activity and massive need for consultancy services are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.The investment banking & trading services market is segmented on the basis of service type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into equity underwriting & debt underwriting services, trading & related services, financial advisory, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market such as Bank of America Corporation, Barclays, Citigroup, Inc., CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration to strengthen their position in the industry. Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global investment banking & trading services market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global investment banking & trading services market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global investment banking & trading services market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Market Segments1.3. Key Benefits1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Landscape3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 20193.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities Chapter 4: Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Service Type4.1. Overview4.2. Equity Underwriting & Debt Underwriting Services4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.3. Trading & Related Services4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.4. Financial Advisory4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.5. Others4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Industry Verticals5.1. Overview5.2. Bfsi5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.3. Healthcare5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.4. Manufacturing5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.5. Energy & Utilities5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.6. It & Telecom5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.7. Retail & Consumer Goods5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.8. Media & Entertainment5.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.8.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.9. Others5.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.9.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Region6.1. Overview6.2. North America6.3. Europe6.4. Asia-Pacific6.5. LAMEA Chapter 7: Company Profiles7.1. Bank of America Corporation7.1.1. Company Overview7.1.2. Key Executives7.1.3. Company Snapshot7.1.4. Operating Business Segments7.1.5. Product Portfolio7.1.6. Business Performance7.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.2. Barclays7.2.1. Company Overview7.2.2. Key Executives7.2.3. Company Snapshot7.2.4. Operating Business Segments7.2.5. Product Portfolio7.2.6. Business Performance7.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.3. Citigroup, Inc.7.3.1. Company Overview7.3.2. Key Executives7.3.3. Company Snapshot7.3.4. Operating Business Segments7.3.5. Product Portfolio7.3.6. Business Performance7.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.4. Credit Suisse Group AG7.4.1. Company Overview7.4.2. Key Executives7.4.3. Company Snapshot7.4.4. Operating Business Segments7.4.5. Product Portfolio7.4.6. Business Performance7.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.5. Deutsche Bank Ag7.5.1. Company Overview7.5.2. Key Executives7.5.3. Company Snapshot7.5.4. Operating Business Segments7.5.5. Product Portfolio7.5.6. Business Performance7.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.6. Goldman Sachs7.6.1. Company Overview7.6.2. Key Executives7.6.3. Company Snapshot7.6.4. Operating Business Segments7.6.5. Product Portfolio7.6.6. Business Performance7.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.7. Jpmorgan Chase & Co.7.7.1. Company Overview7.7.2. Key Executives7.7.3. Company Snapshot7.7.4. Operating Business Segments7.7.5. Product Portfolio7.7.6. Business Performance7.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.8. Morgan Stanley7.8.1. Company Overview7.8.2. Key Executives7.8.3. Company Snapshot7.8.4. Operating Business Segments7.8.5. Product Portfolio7.8.6. Business Performance7.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.9. Ubs7.9.1. Company Overview7.9.2. Key Executives7.9.3. Company Snapshot7.9.4. Operating Business Segments7.9.5. Product Portfolio7.9.6. Business Performance7.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.10. Wells Fargo7.10.1. Company Overview7.10.2. Key Executives7.10.3. Company Snapshot7.10.4. Operating Business Segments7.10.5. Product Portfolio7.10.6. Business Performance7.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wdnwp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-investment-banking--trading-services-industry-to-2027---featuring-barclays-citigroup--deutsche-bank-among-others-301296981.html

SOURCE Research and Markets