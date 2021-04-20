Worldwide Intracranial Aneurysm Industry To 2025 - Featuring Medtronic, B. Braun And Penumbra Among Others

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market (2020-2025) by Type, Condition, Treatment Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market is estimated to be USD 1.1 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1.78 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%. Market DynamicsKey factors such as the growing prevalence of strokes and haemorrhages followed by the increasing incidences of hypertension and artery wall disorders amongst the individuals are the common drivers for the growth of the Intracranial Aneurysm Market.

Similarly, the preference for minimally invasive procedures with the availability of medicines and devices is boosting the growth of the market further. Moreover, the increasing healthcare funding by government bodies, the adoption of advanced technologies and novel devices, and the growing research and development activities are creating potential opportunities for the market. However, factors such as high treatment costs and unrecognized symptoms of the brain aneurysm are likely to restrain the market growth. Market SegmentationThe Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market is segmented further based on Type, Condition, Treatment Type, End-User, and Geography.By Type, the market is classified as Surgical Clipping, Endovascular Coiling, Flow Diverters, and others. Amongst all, the endovascular coiling segment holds the highest market share.By Condition, the market is classified as an unruptured aneurysm and Ruptured aneurysm. Amongst all, the ruptured aneurysm segment holds the highest market share.By Treatment Type, the market is classified as Medication and Surgery. Amongst all, the surgery segment holds the highest market share.By End-user, the market is classified as Hospital & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and others. Amongst all, the hospital segment holds the highest market share.By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market. Recent Developments1. Stryker Corp has launched its Surpass Evolve flow diverter (a 64-wire cobalt-chromium flow diverter) in the US for redirecting blood flow and handling aneurysm healing. - 24th August 20202. Raumedic introduces an intracranial pressure monitoring device - Raumed Home for patients seeking ICP monitoring at home. - 13th November 2019 Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in the report are Raumedic AG, DePuy Synthes, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Orsan Medical Technologies, B Braun, Medtronic Plc., and Stryker Corp, etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

