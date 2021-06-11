Worldwide Insurance Analytics Industry To 2027 - Surge In Fraudulent Activities Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance Analytics Market By Component, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insurance analytics market size was valued at $7.91 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $ 22.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027. Insurance analytics engages in process of collecting, analyzing, and extracting relevant insights from various data sources. Moreover, insurance analytics largely help in pricing & risk selection, identifying customers at risk of cancellation, identifying risk of fraud, focusing on customer loyalty, and transforming claims process. Furthermore, insurance companies are increasingly adopting & implementing advance analytical solutions enable business growth, reduce fraudulent activities, and predict accurate risk for underwriting.Significant requirement & implementation of advance technologies and provision of integrated & value-added services to customers promote adoption of these technologies. In addition, as consumers are inclined toward getting online quotes & customized insurance solutions 24/7 from different companies, which creates competition among firms operating in the industry. This, as a result promotes growth of the insurance analytics market. However, security & data privacy concern and stringent government regulations are some of the factors that hamper market growth.On the contrary, frauds such as rate evasion, underwriting & internal fraud, and claims fraud & cybersecurity fraud are committed at different points in transaction by third-party claimants, applicants, policyholders, and professionals providing services to claimants. Therefore, owing to rapid growth in fraudulent activities, companies providing insurance solutions are expected to demand insurance analytics solutions, which would boost the market growth in the upcoming years.The insurance analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size, application, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. In termss of deployment type, it is divided into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). By application, it is segmented into claims management, risk management, customer management, sales & marketing, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into insurance companies, government agencies, and third-party administrators, brokers & consultancies. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market include Applied Systems, IBM Corp., Microsoft, Open Text Corporation, Oracle, Pegasystems Inc., salesforce.com inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Vertafore, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global insurance analytics market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global insurance analytics market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings2.1.1. Top impacting factors2.1.2. Top investment pockets2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping insurance analytics market3.3. Market dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Increased adoption of advance technologies3.3.1.2. Rise in competition among the insurance sector3.3.2. Restraint3.3.2.1. Stringent government regulations3.3.2.1. Privacy & security concern3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Surge in fraudulent activities3.3.3.2. Untapped potential of emerging economies3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on insurance analytics market3.4.1. Impact on insurance analytics market size3.4.2. Change in insurers trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-193.4.3. Framework for market challenges faced by insurance analytics solution providers3.4.4. Economic impact on insurance analytics solution providers3.4.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry3.4.6. Opportunity analysis for insurance analytics solution providers CHAPTER 4: INSURANCE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT4.1. Overview4.2. Solution4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Service4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: INSURANCE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL5.1. Overview5.2. On-premises5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Cloud5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: INSURANCE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE6.1. Overview6.2. Large Enterprises6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: INSURANCE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION7.1. Overview7.2. Claims Management7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. Risk Management7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country7.4. Customer Management7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.4.3. Market analysis, by country7.5. Sales & Marketing7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.5.3. Market analysis, by country7.6. Others7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: INSURANCE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END USER8.1. Overview8.2. Insurance Companies8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.2.3. Market analysis, by country8.3. Government Agencies8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.3.3. Market analysis, by country8.4. Third-party Administrators, Brokers & Consultancies8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 9: INSURANCE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE10.1. Introduction10.1.1. Market player positioning, 201910.1.2. Top winning strategies CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES11.1. Applied Systems11.1.1. Company overview11.1.2. Company snapshot11.1.3. Product portfolio11.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments11.2. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.2.1. Company overview11.2.2. Company snapshot11.2.3. Operating business segments11.2.4. Product portfolio11.2.5. Business performance11.3. MICROSOFT11.3.1. Company overview11.3.2. Company snapshot11.3.3. Operating business segments11.3.4. Product portfolio11.3.5. Business performance11.4. Open Text Corporation11.4.1. Company overview11.4.2. Company snapshot11.4.3. Product portfolio11.4.4. Business performance11.5. Oracle11.5.1. Company overview11.5.2. Company snapshot11.5.3. Operating business segments11.5.4. Product portfolio11.5.5. Business performance11.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments11.6. Pegasystems Inc.11.6.1. Company overview11.6.2. Company snapshot11.6.3. Product portfolio11.6.4. Business performance11.7. salesforce. com inc.11.7.1. Company overview11.7.2. Company snapshot11.7.3. Product portfolio11.7.4. Business performance11.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments11.8. SAP SE11.8.1. Company overview11.8.2. Company snapshot11.8.3. Operating business segments11.8.4. Product portfolio11.8.5. Business performance11.9. SAS Institute Inc.11.9.1. Company overview11.9.2. Company snapshot11.9.3. Product portfolio11.10. Vertafore, Inc.11.10.1. Company overview11.10.2. Company snapshot11.10.3. Product portfolio11.10.4. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1fx6t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-insurance-analytics-industry-to-2027---surge-in-fraudulent-activities-presents-opportunities-301310862.html

SOURCE Research and Markets