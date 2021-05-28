Worldwide Insulin Pumps Industry To 2026 - Featuring Animus, Insulet And Roche Diagnostics Among Others

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insulin Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insulin pumps market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Insulin pumps are small computerized medical devices that can be clipped on to a belt, pocket or hidden under the clothes. The pump is used to deliver controlled doses of insulin inside the body at regular intervals, depending upon the consumer's basal and bolus rate, to control the rise in blood glucose levels. It operates through a needle and a flexible catheter that is used to insert insulin directly into the fatty tissue, which is then taped and secured in place. Insulin pumps assist individuals suffering from type 1 and type 2 diabetes by providing them flexibility in food options and eating schedules and reduces the number of injection administrations.The increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe and rising health awareness are the key factors for market growth. Modernization of economies has significantly enhanced the occurrence of several lifestyle diseases, especially diabetes. This is further augmented by changing dietary preferences and dependency on ready-to-eat packaged food containing artificial ingredients and preservatives. Since diabetes can trigger the occurrence of other chronic conditions such as kidney failure, stroke, paralysis and blindness, manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on creating adaptive and affordable devices.

Additionally, due to the development of highly accurate glucose sensors and blood monitoring devices, the demand for efficient insulin pumps has also increased. Furthermore, factors such as rising per capita expenditure on healthcare services and increasing research and development for improving the functioning of insulin pumps have also contributed to market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global insulin pumps market to reach a value of US$ 5.6 Billion by 2026.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Animus Corp., Medtronics Inc., Insulet Corp., Roche Diagnostics, Cellnovo Ltd., Asante, Nipro Diagnostic Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Sooil Development Co. Ltd., Ypsomed, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global insulin pumps market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global insulin pumps industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global insulin pumps industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global insulin pumps industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global insulin pumps industry?

What is the structure of the global insulin pumps industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global insulin pumps industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Insulin Pumps Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Insulin Pumps6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type6.1.2.1 Tethered Pumps6.1.2.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast6.1.2.2 Disposable/Patch Insulin Pumps6.1.2.2.1 Market Trends6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Insulin Pump Supplies and Accessories6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type6.2.2.1 Insulin Reservoirs/Cartridges6.2.2.1.1 Market Trends6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast6.2.2.2 Infusion Set Insertion Devices6.2.2.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel7.1 Hospital Pharmacy7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Retail Pharmacy7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Online Sales7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Diabetes Clinics/ Centers7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Europe8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Asia Pacific8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Animus Corp.13.3.2 Medtronics Inc.13.3.3 Insulet Corp.13.3.4 Roche Diagnostics13.3.5 Cellnovo Ltd.13.3.6 Asante13.3.7 Nipro Diagnostic Inc.13.3.8 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.13.3.9 Sooil Development Co. Ltd. 13.3.10 Ypsomed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqk3xv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-insulin-pumps-industry-to-2026---featuring-animus-insulet-and-roche-diagnostics-among-others-301301881.html

SOURCE Research and Markets