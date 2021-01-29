Worldwide Insights On The Smart City Technology Convergence Industry To 2026 - Featuring ABB Group, Accenture & Advantech Among Others
DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart City Technology Convergence: AI, Broadband Wireless (LTE, 5G and Beyond 5G), Data Analytics, Device Management, and IIoT Applications, Services, and Solutions for Smart Cities 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart cities represent a combination of solutions deployed in an urban environment to transform the administration and support of living and working environments. Accordingly, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) are transforming at a rapid rate, driven by urbanization, industrialization of emerging economies, and the specific needs of various smart city initiatives.Smart city development is emerging as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including: Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Connected Devices, Broadband Wireless, Cloud Computing, Big Data, and Analytics. This research covers all of these technologies with analysis from 2021 through 2026. Select Research Findings:
- Global AIoT market will reach $81.5B by 2026, growing at 37.2% CAGR
- Global market for IoT data as service solutions will reach $9.3B USD by 2026
- 5GNR market for private wireless in industrial automation will reach $5.2B by 2026
- Embedded AI software and systems in support of IoT will surpass $9B globally by 2026
- Machine learning in edge computing will be key to realize the full potential of IoT analytics
- Successful smart cities will be dependent on intelligent integration of 5G, AI, edge computing, and IoT
Sustainable smart city technology deployments depend upon careful planning and execution as well as monitoring and adjustments as necessary. For example, feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart cities address the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements. This will stimulate the need for both cross-industry coordination as well as orchestration of many different capabilities across several important technologies.The publisher sees smart cities as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including: M2M/IoT, connected devices, broadband wireless, cloud computing, big data and analytics. Smart city developments are causing solution providers to take a much more integrated approach as the design and implement infrastructure and service capabilities.Processes, systems, and resources are becoming increasingly intertwined as mobility, communications, energy, water, platforms, monitoring/control, performance management, predictability and forecasting all merge together. Feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart cities address the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements.This comprehensive research evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vendor-centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications and services. It analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations. The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2021 - 2026. It includes analysis of the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.In terms of the impact of AI technologies, the research evaluates integration within various networking products and solutions including embedded equipment, components, and software platforms (network automation, optimization, and transformation). It also evaluates the role of SDN, Edge Computing, NFV, and Augmented Intelligence in the formation and support of AI-driven networking ecosystems. In addition, the impact of 5G networks, IoT technology and systems, and network analytics functions is also evaluated.This includes key AI technologies, products, and solutions from the most important solution providers, identifying key companies in each segment of the competitive landscape. It also provides a comprehensive quantitative assessment of the AI-driven networking market based on major market segments and subsegments, AI technology type, deployment type, network type, industry vertical, and region from 2021 through 2026.This research also provides the most comprehensive study available addressing the LTE and 5G application and service market. This report evaluates cellular broadband applications and services including revenue and usage (subscribers/users) by LTE, LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G. This includes an assessment of LTE and 5G in private wireless networks as well as market opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in public and private networks including the market for computing as a service.This research also evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2021 to 2026. This research is critical to identifying opportunities for R&D, technology integration, and the development of new solutions and applications across industry segments.It includes an evaluation of the IoT device management market, which encompasses device provisioning, administration, monitoring, and diagnostics important for trouble replication and corrective measures. Important IoT Device Management functions include Enrollment/Provisioning, Configuration/Association, Software Updates, and overall Management and Control. Target Audience:
- Wireless service providers of all types
- Sensor network and component providers
- Wireless device and components manufacturers
- Smart appliances and electronic devices companies
- Security device and monitoring equipment suppliers
- Software developers and mobile/wireless app developers
Key Topics Covered: Artificial Intelligence in Next Generation Networking by Infrastructure, Network Type, IoT Solution, Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026
