Worldwide Insights On The Smart City Technology Convergence Industry To 2026 - Featuring ABB Group, Accenture & Advantech Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart City Technology Convergence: AI, Broadband Wireless (LTE, 5G and Beyond 5G), Data Analytics, Device Management, and IIoT Applications, Services, and Solutions for Smart Cities 2021 - 2026" report has been...

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart City Technology Convergence: AI, Broadband Wireless (LTE, 5G and Beyond 5G), Data Analytics, Device Management, and IIoT Applications, Services, and Solutions for Smart Cities 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart cities represent a combination of solutions deployed in an urban environment to transform the administration and support of living and working environments. Accordingly, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) are transforming at a rapid rate, driven by urbanization, industrialization of emerging economies, and the specific needs of various smart city initiatives.Smart city development is emerging as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including: Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Connected Devices, Broadband Wireless, Cloud Computing, Big Data, and Analytics. This research covers all of these technologies with analysis from 2021 through 2026. Select Research Findings:

Global AIoT market will reach $81.5B by 2026, growing at 37.2% CAGR

by 2026, growing at 37.2% CAGR Global market for IoT data as service solutions will reach $9.3B USD by 2026

by 2026 5GNR market for private wireless in industrial automation will reach $5.2B by 2026

by 2026 Embedded AI software and systems in support of IoT will surpass $9B globally by 2026

globally by 2026 Machine learning in edge computing will be key to realize the full potential of IoT analytics

Successful smart cities will be dependent on intelligent integration of 5G, AI, edge computing, and IoT

Sustainable smart city technology deployments depend upon careful planning and execution as well as monitoring and adjustments as necessary. For example, feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart cities address the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements. This will stimulate the need for both cross-industry coordination as well as orchestration of many different capabilities across several important technologies.The publisher sees smart cities as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including: M2M/IoT, connected devices, broadband wireless, cloud computing, big data and analytics. Smart city developments are causing solution providers to take a much more integrated approach as the design and implement infrastructure and service capabilities.Processes, systems, and resources are becoming increasingly intertwined as mobility, communications, energy, water, platforms, monitoring/control, performance management, predictability and forecasting all merge together. Feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart cities address the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements.This comprehensive research evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vendor-centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications and services. It analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations. The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2021 - 2026. It includes analysis of the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.In terms of the impact of AI technologies, the research evaluates integration within various networking products and solutions including embedded equipment, components, and software platforms (network automation, optimization, and transformation). It also evaluates the role of SDN, Edge Computing, NFV, and Augmented Intelligence in the formation and support of AI-driven networking ecosystems. In addition, the impact of 5G networks, IoT technology and systems, and network analytics functions is also evaluated.This includes key AI technologies, products, and solutions from the most important solution providers, identifying key companies in each segment of the competitive landscape. It also provides a comprehensive quantitative assessment of the AI-driven networking market based on major market segments and subsegments, AI technology type, deployment type, network type, industry vertical, and region from 2021 through 2026.This research also provides the most comprehensive study available addressing the LTE and 5G application and service market. This report evaluates cellular broadband applications and services including revenue and usage (subscribers/users) by LTE, LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G. This includes an assessment of LTE and 5G in private wireless networks as well as market opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in public and private networks including the market for computing as a service.This research also evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2021 to 2026. This research is critical to identifying opportunities for R&D, technology integration, and the development of new solutions and applications across industry segments.It includes an evaluation of the IoT device management market, which encompasses device provisioning, administration, monitoring, and diagnostics important for trouble replication and corrective measures. Important IoT Device Management functions include Enrollment/Provisioning, Configuration/Association, Software Updates, and overall Management and Control. Target Audience:

Wireless service providers of all types

Sensor network and component providers

Wireless device and components manufacturers

Smart appliances and electronic devices companies

Security device and monitoring equipment suppliers

Software developers and mobile/wireless app developers

Key Topics Covered: Artificial Intelligence in Next Generation Networking by Infrastructure, Network Type, IoT Solution, Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026

1.0 Executive Summary2.0 Introduction3.0 Technology and Application Analysis4.0 Company Analysis5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 20266.0 Conclusions and Recommendations Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services1.0 Executive Summary2.0 Introduction3.0 Overview4.0 AI Technology in Big Data and IoT5.0 AI Technology Application and Use Case6.0 AI Technology Impact on Vertical Market7.0 AI Predictive Analytics in Vertical Industry8.0 Company Analysis9.0 AI in Big Data and IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 202610.0 Conclusions and Recommendations11.0 Appendix Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Components, Devices, Solutions, and Industry Verticals1.0 Executive Summary2.0 Overview3.0 Technology Impact Analysis4.0 Market Solutions and Applications Analysis5.0 Company Analysis6.0 AI Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20267.0 Conclusions and Recommendations LTE and 5G Applications by Service Provider Type, Connection, Deployment, Use Cases, Service Category, Computing as a Service, Industry Verticals, Region and Country1.0 Executive Summary2.0 Introduction3.0 LTE and 5G Technology and Capabilities Overview4.0 LTE and 5G Technology and Business Dynamics5.0 Company Analysis6.0 LTE and 5G Application Market Analysis and Forecasts7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations 5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices1.0 Executive Summary2.0 Introduction3.0 5G Technology and Solutions4.0 5G Applications and Services5.0 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20306.0 Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions7.0 Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis8.0 Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis9.0 Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 203010.0 Conclusions and Recommendations11.0 Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services Industrial Internet of Things: IIoT Market by Technologies, Solutions and Services1 Executive Summary2 Overview3 IIoT Technologies4 IIoT in Industry Verticals5 IIoT Company Analysis6 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20267 Future of IIoT Technologies, Solutions, and Deployment IoT Device Management Market by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government IoT Device Provisioning, Administration, Surveillance, Maintenance and Analytics1.0 Executive Summary2.0 About the Study3.0 Introduction4.0 IoT Device Management Service Delivery Analysis5.0 IoT Device Management Company and Solution Analysis6.0 Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem7.0 IoT Device Management Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20268.0 IoT Device Management Solutions for Consumer Segment 2021 - 20269.0 IoT Device Management Solutions for Enterprise 2021 - 202610.0 IoT Device Management Solutions for Industrial Segment 2021 - 202611.0 IoT Device Management Solutions for Government IoT12.0 Appendix: Outlook and Issues for Managing IoT Devices in Healthcare Smart Cities Market: Technologies, Solutions, and Outlook for Applications and Services1.0 Executive Summary2.0 Introduction3.0 Technology and Market Analysis4.0 Value Chain and Application Analysis5.0 Company Analysis6.0 Smart Cities Market Forecast 2021 - 20267.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

Artificial Intelligence in Next Generation Networking by Infrastructure, Network Type, IoT Solution, Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026

1.0 Executive Summary2.0 Introduction3.0 Technology and Application Analysis4.0 Company Analysis5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 20266.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services

1.0 Executive Summary2.0 Introduction3.0 Overview4.0 AI Technology in Big Data and IoT5.0 AI Technology Application and Use Case6.0 AI Technology Impact on Vertical Market7.0 AI Predictive Analytics in Vertical Industry8.0 Company Analysis9.0 AI in Big Data and IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 202610.0 Conclusions and Recommendations11.0 Appendix

Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Components, Devices, Solutions, and Industry Verticals

1.0 Executive Summary2.0 Overview3.0 Technology Impact Analysis4.0 Market Solutions and Applications Analysis5.0 Company Analysis6.0 AI Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20267.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

LTE and 5G Applications by Service Provider Type, Connection, Deployment, Use Cases, Service Category, Computing as a Service, Industry Verticals, Region and Country

1.0 Executive Summary2.0 Introduction3.0 LTE and 5G Technology and Capabilities Overview4.0 LTE and 5G Technology and Business Dynamics5.0 Company Analysis6.0 LTE and 5G Application Market Analysis and Forecasts7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices

1.0 Executive Summary2.0 Introduction3.0 5G Technology and Solutions4.0 5G Applications and Services5.0 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20306.0 Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions7.0 Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis8.0 Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis9.0 Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 203010.0 Conclusions and Recommendations11.0 Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services Industrial Internet of Things: IIoT Market by Technologies, Solutions and Services

1 Executive Summary2 Overview3 IIoT Technologies4 IIoT in Industry Verticals5 IIoT Company Analysis6 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20267 Future of IIoT Technologies, Solutions, and Deployment IoT Device Management Market by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government IoT Device Provisioning, Administration, Surveillance, Maintenance and Analytics

1.0 Executive Summary2.0 About the Study3.0 Introduction4.0 IoT Device Management Service Delivery Analysis5.0 IoT Device Management Company and Solution Analysis6.0 Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem7.0 IoT Device Management Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20268.0 IoT Device Management Solutions for Consumer Segment 2021 - 20269.0 IoT Device Management Solutions for Enterprise 2021 - 202610.0 IoT Device Management Solutions for Industrial Segment 2021 - 202611.0 IoT Device Management Solutions for Government IoT12.0 Appendix: Outlook and Issues for Managing IoT Devices in Healthcare

Smart Cities Market: Technologies, Solutions, and Outlook for Applications and Services

1.0 Executive Summary2.0 Introduction3.0 Technology and Market Analysis4.0 Value Chain and Application Analysis5.0 Company Analysis6.0 Smart Cities Market Forecast 2021 - 20267.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

ABB Group

Accenture PLC

Advantech

Aeris Communications

AGT International

AIBrian Inc.

Airspan

Airtel

Alibaba

Allegro

Alstom SA

Altair Semiconductor

Alvarion

Amazon

AMD

America Movil

Amplia Soluciones S.L.

Analog Devices Inc.

Apple

Aricent Inc.

Arista Networks Inc.

ARM Holdings

Ascom

Asus

AT&T

Atmel Corporation

ATOS

B+B SmartWorx

Baidu Inc.

Barbara IoT

Blackberry Ltd.

Bosch

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Broadcom Corporation

Brocade Communication Systems

BT Group

C3, Inc.

Cavium Inc.

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Ciena Corporation

Cisco System Inc.

Citrix Systems

ClipBucket

Cobham Wireless

Colt

Contus Vplay

Coolpad Dyno

Cradlepoint

Cubic Corporation

CyanConnode

D-Link

Dassault Systemes

Dell Technologies Inc.

Delta Controls

Delta Electronics Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Devicepilot

Digi International

Dish

DU

Echelon Corporation

ECI Telecom

Elecsys Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Entel

Ericsson AB

ETI Software Solutions

Eurotech

Extreme Networks

Facebook Inc.

Fitbit

Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Fubo TV

Fujitsu Ltd.

Gemalto

General Electric

General Vision Inc.

Google Inc.

H2O.ai

Haier Group Corporation

Harris

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi

Honeywell International Inc.

HPE

HTC

Huawei Technologies Ltd.

Hulu

Hytera

IBM Corporation

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Inmarsat

And Many More Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dstsoe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-insights-on-the-smart-city-technology-convergence-industry-to-2026---featuring-abb-group-accenture--advantech-among-others-301218097.html

SOURCE Research and Markets