Worldwide Insights On The Medication Adherence Industry To 2030 - Growing Demand For Advanced Medication Adherence Systems

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medication Adherence Market Research Report: By Product (Software Centric, Hardware Centric), Medication (Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Diabetes, Oncology, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, Rheumatology) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Every year, cardiovascular diseases kill 17.9 million people, while cancer claims 9.6 million human victims. These statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO) clearly reflect the burden of chronic diseases, which continues to rise. As a result, the global medication adherence market, which generated $2,310.0 million in 2019, is predicted to grow at a robust 15.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, to reach $11,226.3 million in 2030, according to the publisher.All chronic diseases require prolonged treatment, medication, and monitoring and strict adherence to the medication schedule. The increasing awareness about taking medication as and when directed is the key reason behind the medication adherence market advance. Non-adherence or poor adherence to the medication schedule adds $177 billion to the global healthcare expenditure and results in 25% of all hospitalizations and 50% of all treatment failures each year.During the COVID-19 pandemic, the medication adherence market is receiving a boost, majorly due to the rapidly rising case and death count attributed to this viral infection. Out of fear of contracting the infection and dying of it due to poor medication adherence, people are rapidly adopting medication adherence solutions. As per a study done on 7,578 patients using controller inhalers, as well as the Propeller Health medication adherence solution, medication adherence rate rose by 14.9% between the first seven days of January 2020 and the last seven days of March 2020. North America is the most productive region in the medication adherence market presently. As per the CDC, seven in every 10 deaths in the U.S. in 2019 were because of chronic diseases. Apart from the rising prevalence of such medical issues, the geriatric population, healthcare expenditure, and R&D spending on healthcare technologies are increasing in the region. The rising geriatric population is leading to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, thereby driving the demand for medication adherence solutions.Over the next 10 years, the medication adherence market will observe the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The increasing disposable income of the population here is allowing them to go for expensive treatments, as well as medication adherence solutions. Moreover, market players in the region are bringing about technological enhancements in these solutions, for bettering the treatment outcomes. Numerous initiatives have been taken to technologically enhance these solutions, such as those currently underway in Australia and Singapore.The major companies in the global medication adherence market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, AdhereTech Inc., SMRxT Inc., Omnicell Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., DrFirst.com Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background1.1 Research Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Research Scope1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Medication1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Region1.3.4 Analysis Period1.3.5 Market Data Reporting Unit1.3.5.1 Value1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology2.1 Secondary Research2.1.1 Paid2.1.2 Unpaid2.2 Primary Research2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents2.2.1.1 By region2.2.1.2 By industry participant2.2.1.3 By company type2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Data Triangulation2.5 Currency Conversion Rates2.6 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary3.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Product4.1.1.1 Software centric4.1.1.1.1 Mobile apps4.1.1.1.2 Others4.1.1.2 Hardware centric4.1.1.2.1 Devices4.1.1.2.1.1 Automated dispensing systems4.1.1.2.1.2 Smart pill bottles4.1.1.2.1.3 Electronic trays4.1.1.2.1.4 Others4.1.1.2.2 Packaging4.1.1.2.2.1 Multi dose4.1.1.2.2.2 Unit dose4.1.2 By Medication4.1.2.1 Cardiovascular4.1.2.2 CNS4.1.2.3 Diabetes4.1.2.4 Oncology4.1.2.5 Respiratory4.1.2.6 Gastrointestinal4.1.2.7 Rheumatology4.1.2.8 Others4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Trends4.2.1.1 Increasing use of medication adherence apps4.2.1.2 Rising awareness for medication adherence through patient saving programs4.2.1.3 Growing popularity of medication adherence systems and software4.2.2 Drivers4.2.2.1 Growing demand for advanced medication adherence systems4.2.2.2 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases4.2.2.3 Rising geriatric population4.2.2.4 Increasing demand for mHealth technologies4.2.2.5 Expanding demand for personalized healthcare4.2.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.2.3 Restraints4.2.3.1 Privacy and security concerns in the EHR and e-prescribing-based medication adherence systems4.2.3.2 Inadequate healthcare infrastructure in developing economies4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.2.4 Opportunities4.2.4.1 Vast unexplored medication adherence market across the globe4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Medication Adherence Market4.3.1 COVID-19 Scenario4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.4.5 Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Product5.1.1 Software Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Type5.1.2 Hardware Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Devices5.1.3 Hardware Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Packaging5.2 By Medication5.3 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Product6.1.1 Software Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Type6.1.2 Hardware Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Devices6.1.3 Hardware Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Packaging6.2 By Medication6.3 By Country

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast7.1 By Product7.1.1 Software Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Type7.1.2 Hardware Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Devices7.1.3 Hardware Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Packaging7.2 By Medication7.3 By Country

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast8.1 By Product8.1.1 Software Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Type8.1.2 Hardware Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Devices8.1.3 Hardware Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Packaging8.2 By Medication8.3 By Country

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast9.1 By Product9.1.1 Software Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Type9.1.2 Hardware Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Devices9.1.3 Hardware Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Packaging9.2 By Medication9.3 By Country

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast10.1 By Product10.1.1 Software Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Type10.1.2 Hardware Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Devices10.1.3 Hardware Centric Medication Adherence Market, by Packaging10.2 By Medication10.3 By Country

Chapter 11. Major Markets for Medication Adherence11.1 U.S. Medication Adherence Market11.1.1 By Product11.1.1.1 Software centric medication adherence market, by type11.1.1.2 Hardware centric medication adherence market, by devices11.1.1.3 Hardware centric medication adherence market, by packaging11.1.2 By Medication11.2 Canada Medication Adherence Market11.3 Germany Medication Adherence Market11.4 France Medication Adherence Market11.5 Spain Medication Adherence Market11.6 U.K. Medication Adherence Market11.7 Italy Medication Adherence Market11.8 Japan Medication Adherence Market11.9 China Medication Adherence Market11.10 India Medication Adherence Market Chapter 12. Medication Adherence Product Analysis12.1 Hardware-Centric Products12.1.1 Philips Automated Medication Dispenser12.1.1.1 Overview12.1.1.2 Pros12.1.1.3 Cons12.1.2 2net Hub12.1.3 Omnicell XT12.1.4 Smart Pill Bottle12.1.5 Nomi Pill Bottle12.1.6 Cardinal Health Repackaging Solutions12.1.7 Dispill12.2 Software-Centric Products12.2.1 RelayRx PriorAuthPlus12.2.1.1 Overview12.2.1.2 Pros12.2.1.3 Cons12.2.2 Adherence Performance Solution12.2.3 eVoucherRx12.2.4 RelayRx Continuity of Care12.2.5 Care4Today12.2.6 Patient Advisor12.2.7 2net Mobile and 2net Platform12.2.8 Pharmacy Health Connect12.2.9 Prescription Reminder Service - Local Store Marketing 12.2.10 Medication Therapy Management Solution12.3 Products/Technologies Adopted by Pharmaceutical/ Biopharmaceutical Companies12.3.1 Smart Pill Bottles, Boxes, and Caps12.3.2 AI-Based Products12.3.3 Automation of Directly Observed Therapy (DOT)12.3.4 Connected Devices12.3.5 Interactive Software12.3.6 Smart Injectors12.3.7 Mobile Applications/Software12.4 Regional Analysis of Medication Adherence Market12.4.1 North America12.4.1.1 Key trends12.4.1.2 Impact of the healthcare system on the market12.4.1.3 Forecast analysis12.4.2 Europe12.4.2.1 Key trends12.4.2.2 Impact of the healthcare system on the market12.4.2.3 Forecast analysis12.4.3 APAC12.4.3.1 Key trends12.4.3.2 Impact of the healthcare system on the market12.4.3.3 Forecast analysis12.4.4 LATAM12.4.4.1 Key trends12.4.4.2 Impact of the healthcare system on the market12.4.4.3 Forecast analysis12.5 Impact of Non-Adherence on Clinical Trials

Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape13.1 List of Players and Their Offerings13.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players13.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players13.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players13.4.1 Product/Service Launches13.4.2 Partnerships13.4.3 Investments13.4.4 Other Developments

Chapter 14. Company Profiles14.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.14.1.1 Business Overview14.1.2 Product and Service Offerings14.1.3 Key Financial Summary14.2 Qualcomm Incorporated14.2.1 Business Overview14.2.2 Product and Service Offerings14.2.3 Key Financial Summary14.3 AdhereTech Inc.14.3.1 Business Overview14.3.2 Product and Service Offerings14.4 McKesson Corporation14.4.1 Business Overview14.4.2 Product and Service Offerings14.4.3 Key Financial Summary14.5 Omnicell Inc.14.5.1 Business Overview14.5.2 Product and Service Offerings14.5.3 Key Financial Summary14.6 SMRxT Inc.14.6.1 Business Overview14.6.2 Product and Service Offerings14.6.3 Strategic Growth Plans14.7 DrFirst.com Inc.14.7.1 Business Overview14.7.2 Product and Service Offerings14.8 Cardinal Health Inc.14.8.1 Business Overview14.8.2 Product and Service Offerings14.8.3 Key Financial Summary14.9 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.14.9.1 Business Overview14.9.2 Product and Service Offerings14.9.3 Key Financial Summary

Chapter 15. Appendix

