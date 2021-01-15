Worldwide Inoculants Industry To 2027 - Strategic Recommendations For New Entrants

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inoculants - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Inoculants market accounted for $723.67 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,431.41 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increase in feed grain and compound feed prices, shift in the trend toward the adoption of organic and environment-friendly farming practices and environmental concerns related to the usage of fertilizers and pesticides are propelling market growth. However, shelf life of agricultural inoculants and limited awareness regarding both agricultural and silage inoculants are hampering market growth.Inoculants are a blend of microorganisms that improve the fertility and health of the soil. It is also known as microbial inoculants that help in improving host plant nutritional status and reduce the need for fertilizer inputs. Inoculants contain beneficial microbes, including bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and algae that promote plant growth and help to suppress pests or diseases.Based on the microbes, the fungal segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rise in organic farming practices at a global level. Fungal inoculants help plants to absorb phosphorus and other nutrients for use. By geography, South America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. South America is one of the largest regions that has adequate organic agricultural land area, due to which the demand for agricultural inoculants remains high in this region.Some of the key players profiled in the Inoculants Market include BASF SE, Advanced Biological Marketing Inc, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Bayer AG, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, BrettYoung, Cargill Incorporated, Corteva, Novozymes A/S, Precision Laboratories LLC, Provita Supplements GmbH, Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty, Verdesian Life Sciences and XiteBio Technologies Inc. Crop Types Covered:

Cereals & Grains

Forage

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Other Crop Types

Types Covered:

Agricultural Inoculants

Silage Inoculants

Microbes Covered:

Bacterial

Fungal

Other Microbes

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Emerging Markets3.7 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Inoculants Market, By Crop Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Cereals & Grains5.3 Forage5.4 Fruits & Vegetables5.5 Oilseeds & Pulses5.6 Other Crop Types5.6.1 Fiber Crops5.6.2 Plantation Crops5.6.3 Turf & Ornamentals 6 Global Inoculants Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Agricultural Inoculants6.2.1 Biocontrol Agents6.2.2 Plant-Growth-Promoting Microorganisms6.2.3 Plant-Resistant Stimulants6.3 Silage Inoculants6.3.1 Heterofermentative6.3.2 Homofermentative 7 Global Inoculants Market, By Microbes7.1 Introduction7.2 Bacterial7.2.1 Mode of Action7.2.1.1 Modulating Phytohormone Levels7.2.1.2 Nitrogen Fixation7.2.1.3 Phosphate Solubilization7.2.1.4 Sequestering Iron7.2.2 Types of Bacterial Sources7.2.2.1 Azotobacter7.2.2.2 Enterococcus7.2.2.3 Lactobacillus7.2.2.4 Pediococcus7.2.2.5 Phosphobacteria7.2.2.6 Rhizobacteria7.2.2.7 Other Types of Bacterial Sources7.2.2.7.1 Pseudomonas Putida7.2.2.7.2 Bacillus7.2.2.7.3 Azospirillum7.3 Fungal7.3.1 Types of Fungal Sources7.3.1.1 Trichoderma spp7.3.1.2 Mycorrhiza7.3.1.3 Other Fungal7.3.1.3.1 Aspergillus7.3.1.3.2 Paecelomyces Lilacinus7.3.1.3.3 Penicillium spp7.4 Other Microbes7.4.1 Algal7.4.2 Protozoan7.4.3 Viral 8 Global Inoculants Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.2 UK8.3.3 Italy8.3.4 France8.3.5 Spain8.3.6 Rest of Europe8.4 Asia Pacific8.4.1 Japan8.4.2 China8.4.3 India8.4.4 Australia8.4.5 New Zealand8.4.6 South Korea8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific8.5 South America8.5.1 Argentina8.5.2 Brazil8.5.3 Chile8.5.4 Rest of South America8.6 Middle East & Africa8.6.1 Saudi Arabia8.6.2 UAE8.6.3 Qatar8.6.4 South Africa8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 9 Key Developments9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers9.3 New Product Launch9.4 Expansions9.5 Other Key Strategies 10 Company Profiling10.1 BASF SE10.2 Advanced Biological Marketing Inc10.3 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company10.4 Bayer AG10.5 BIOMIN Holding GmbH10.6 BrettYoung10.7 Cargill Incorporated10.8 Corteva10.9 Novozymes A/S10.10 Precision Laboratories LLC10.11 Provita Supplements GmbH10.12 Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty10.13 Verdesian Life Sciences10.14 XiteBio Technologies IncFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e12k1i

